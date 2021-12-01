Sachse has ruled the district roost for the last decade, but rarely have the Mustangs done so in as dominating fashion as this season.
Sachse dropped just one set during district play, posting a perfect 14-0 record en route to the 9-6A championship, their ninth title in a row.
The dominance goes beyond the record.
The Mustangs allowed more than 20 points in only three sets, all of which came in the same match against district runner-up Wylie in their lone four-game affair.
Sachse played 43 sets in district, holding its opponent to 15 or fewer points in 37 of those and to 10 or less in 19 games.
Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the Mustangs’ dominance on the court carried over to the all-district team, where they had nine players recognized, including five superlative awards.
Leading the way for Sachse is junior outside hitter Macy Taylor, who was selected as the 9-6A most valuable player.
Taylor did a little bit of everything for the Mustangs, recording 432 kills, an average of 3.3 per set, with a .258 hitting percentage. She was also a standout on defense, with 390 digs, which is 3.0 per game, and 51 blocks and she added 54 aces behind the service line.
Sophomore middle blocker Favor Anyanwu was tabbed the 9-6A offensive player of the year.
Anyanwu, last season’s newcomer of the year, registered 371 kills, an average of 2.9 per set, and 39 aces. She could have also been recognized for her defensive efforts, where she ranked among the state leaders with 167 blocks.
Senior libero Zoria Heard was voted as the defensive player of the year. A four-time all-district honoree, Heard was the server of the year last season and earned the top defensive honor for the second time.
The Texas A&M-Commerce signee tallied 680 digs, an average of 5.2 per set, 64 aces and had a 2.04 passing percentage.
The 2020 Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star Game Most Valuable Player, Heard finished her high school career with 2,139 digs and 214 aces.
Senior Emily Westbrook was chosen as the 9-6A setter of the year. Westbrook shined in her first season as the lead setter, dishing out 615 assists, an average of 4.9 per set. She also added 175 digs and 32 aces.
Rikki Jones, who has led the Mustangs to the playoffs every season since their inaugural 2004 campaign, added another district coach of the year honor to her resume, as Sachse posted a 36-11 record and advanced to the regional semifinals.
Freshman right side Kaelynn Sims and senior outside hitter Macy Puckett were named to the first team.
Sims made an immediate impact with 171 and 79 blocks, while Puckett had 223 kills, 289 digs, 49 aces and 29 blocks.
Senior middle blocker Camryn Parker was named to the second team after she recorded 144 kills and 83 blocks. She was joined by sophomore setter Scarlette Young, who had 551 assists, 112 digs and 43 aces.
Rounding out the Sachse selections was junior Chi Tran, who had 185 digs and 24 aces to be named honorable mention.
The frightening aspect for the rest of the district is the Mustangs will return a solid nucleus with Taylor, Anyanwu, Sims, Young and Tran.
Rowlett had its Garland ISD-record of 23 consecutive playoff appearances come to an end a year ago.
The Eagles entered this season determined to start a new streak, but it would not be easy, and when the regular season ended, they found themselves in a three-way tie for fourth place with Naaman Forest and Lakeview.
The teams engaged in a two-day play-in tournament which saw Rowlett rise to the occasion, sweeping the Rangers and then knocking off the Patriots to earn the final playoff berth.
The Eagles were rewarded for their efforts with five players chosen to the all-district team.
Freshman Alivia Cheatham made an immediate impact in her first varsity season and was named to the first team.
Sophomore outside hitter/libero Reese Davison was selected to the second team where she was joined by senior setter Chyanne Bradford.
The Eagles also had two honorable mention picks with senior defensive specialist/libero Alexis Culpepper and junior Madeline Levvis.
The future looks bright for Rowlett, as well, with four of those five players expected to return next season.
District runner-up Wylie had 11 players recognized, highlighted by a pair of superlative awards.
Freshman defensive specialist Sadie Warren tallied 50 aces to be named server of the year. Another freshman, outside hitter Karson Barclow, earned newcomer of the year honors after registering 221 kills and 209 digs.
The Pirates landed two more players on the first team in junior libero Lauren Morano and senior setter Cori Westfall.
Garland finished third and qualified for the playoffs and had four players named to the top two squads. Junior setter Nina Selders and senior middle blocker Diamond Powers were chosen to the first team and senior outside hitter Danielle Brown and junior outside hitter Addison Palmer were second-team selections.
Lakeview senior Payton Williams was tabbed 9-6A blocker of the year as she averaged 1.4 blocks and 1.7 kills per set. She was joined on the first team by senior outside hitter Lauryn Allen-Upshaw, who recorded 1.3 kills and 2.4 digs per game.
Patriots junior setter/right side Joya Graham and senior outside hitter Learic Joseph were named to the second team.
Naaman Forest was represented by first-team senior middle blocker Kaylyn Minor and second team senior libero Besbi Par and sophomore setter Makaelah Anesi, while North Garland junior middle blocker Avery Patterson was also named to the second team.
9-6A Volleyball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Macy Taylor Jr. OH Sachse
Offensive Player of the Year
Favor Anyanwu So. MB Sachse
Defensive Player of the Year
Zoria Heard Sr. L Sachse
Server of the Year
Sadie Warren Fr. DS Wylie
Setter of the Year
Emily Westbrook Sr. S Sachse
Blocker of the Year
Payton Williams Sr. MB Lakeview
Newcomer of the Year
Karson Barclow Fr. OH Wylie
Coach of the Year
Rikki Jones Sachse
First Team
Kaelynn Sims Fr. RH Sachse
Macy Puckett Sr. OH Sachse
Alivia Cheatham Fr. OH Rowlett
Nina Selders Jr. S Garland
Diamond Powers Sr. MB Garland
Lauryn Allen-Upshaw Sr. OH Lakeview
Kaylyn Minor Sr. MB Naaman Forest
Lauren Morano Jr. L Wylie
Cori Westfall Sr. S Wylie
Second Team
Camryn Parker Sr. MB Sachse
Scarlette Young So. S Sachse
Reese Davison So. OH Rowlett
Chyanne Bradford Sr. S Rowlett
Joya Graham Jr. S/RH Lakeview
Learic Joseph Sr. OH Lakeview
Danielle Brown Sr. OH Garland
Addison Palmer Jr. OH Garland
Besbi Par Sr. L Naaman Forest
Makaelah Anesi So. S Naaman Forest
Avery Patterson Jr. MB North Garland
Cherish Okapara So. OH Wylie
Jordyn Apee So. MH Wylie
Alexa Ossei Jr. MH Wylie
Honorable Mention
Chi Tran Sachse
Madeline Lewis Rowlett
Alexis Culpepper Rowlett
Andrea Miranda Garland
Aisha Nwadei Garland
Emma Price Garland
Ava Montague Lakeview
Omotara Kuponiyi Lakeview
Nikaria Allen Lakeview
Layla Garcia Lakeview
Janna Gooch Lakeview
Deshonay Merchant Lakeview
Faith Matthews Naaman Forest
Ashleigh Arant Naaman Forest
Norma Carboncini Naaman Forest
Adiam Adhanom Naaman Forest
Athena Nguyen North Garland
Allison Tran North Garland
Stephanie Tran North Garland
Ashley Layman North Garland
Jocelyn Arellano South Garland
Alexiah Brown South Garland
Alliah Bell South Garland
Emily Behrens Wylie
Kara Childress Wylie
Trinity Blackwood Wylie
Addison Hinkley Wylie
