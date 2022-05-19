Rowlett and Sachse are no strangers to success on the pitch.

Since making their first playoff appearance in 2001, the Eagles have missed the postseason only once and this year they ran their streak of consecutive berths to 19 years in a row, which would be an even 20 if not for the COVID-shortened year in 2020.

The Mustangs are on a similar run, qualifying for the postseason in 15 of the last 16 campaigns, with six trips to the regional tournament during that span.

Those streaks were extended this season for both teams and their efforts were recognized on the 9-6A all-district team.

While Wylie captured the biggest prize by winning the district championship, every team earned their share of honors.

The Mustangs finished as the runner-up to the Pirates and had 11 players recognized, including one superlative award winner as senior Brianna Mata was voted as the co-offensive most valuable player.

Mata was one of the best distributors in the area, as she posted 21 assists on the season, including a district-best 17 in 9-6A play.

The Sachse defense was one of the best.

Outside of giving up two goals in a pair of close losses to Wylie, the Mustangs allowed just one goal in the other 12 district matches combined.

Overall, they had 19 matches in which they allowed one goal or less, including 16 shutouts.

Junior Bailey Malone and sophomore Jilliana Reese were named to the first and second team on defense, respectively, while junior Brooke Lucht and sophomore Emma Edwards were honorable mention goalkeepers.

Sachse had three other players named to the first team, including senior forward Paige Baumgartner.

She was joined by junior midfielder Isabella Savattere, who recorded 12 goals and 10 assists, as well as sophomore midfielder McKenna Moran.

The second team also included sophomore forward Gracie Vanquest, who registered 16 goals, sophomore midfielder Emma Morton and freshman forward Anna Eischen.

The Eagles were recognized with nine honorees, highlighted by a pair of superlative award winners.

Senior Zayda Henderson joined Mata as co-offensive most valuable player, as she posted a team-high 10 goals.

Senior Trinity Egerton was tabbed the 9-6A utility player of the year, as she tallied eight goals in district play alone and had seven assists overall on the season.

Rowlett landed a trio of players on the first team in junior forward Izzy Robertson and sophomore defenders Alexia Fregoso and Corey Huffman.

Robertson was another key cog of the attack with three goals and seven assists, while Fregoso and Huffman keyed a defense that posted seven shutouts and allowed just a single goal in five matches.

The Eagles had three midfielders named to the second team with senior Alyssa Torres, who had a goal and three assists, senior Ana Castillo, who recorded four goals and a helper, and freshman Briella Valadez, who made an immediate impact with four goals and six assists.

Rounding the Rowlett selections on the honorable mention list were senior forward/defender Bianco Moreno, who tied for second on the team with eight goals, and sophomore defender Alexis Saenz.

As expected, Wylie led the way on the all-district team, highlighted by four major awards, including most valuable player Morgan Brown.

The sophomore put up huge numbers on the offensive end, posting 25 goals, including a district-high 18 in 9-6A play, to go along with 11 assists.

Junior Regan Venditto was tabbed the defensive most valuable player and junior Caleigh Monroe was selected as the co-goalkeeper of the year as they helped lead a defense that allowed only two total goals in 14 district matches.

Sophomore Jadyn Leblond was selected as the newcomer of the year.

Wylie had four additional first-team selections with senior forward Lindsey Beyers, who recorded 14 goals, senior midfielder Bryanne Izaguirre and senior defenders Ashlyn Wynne and Elizabeth Wynne.

Lakeview was one of the best stories of the season as the Patriots qualified for the playoffs and their efforts were recognized with three superlative awards.

Senior Clarissa Salinas ranked among the district leaders with 11 goals as she was named midfielder of the year.

Sophomore Elysa Apsen was selected as the co-goalkeeper of the year and Nikki Ganter, a standout on the pitch in her own playing days, was honored as the coach of the year.

They were joined on the first team by sophomore forward/midfielder Celine Johnson, who recorded seven assists, as well as senior defender Destiny Gamez and sophomore defender Saray Padilla.

Naaman Forest senior forward Mashala Williams enjoyed a big year, ranking among the district leaders with 19 goals and nine assists to earn first-team honors, where she was joined by sophomore defender De’Aija White.

South Garland senior forward Keiry Castillo finished second in the district in goals scored with a 21 to earn a spot on the first team, where she was joined by freshman defender Jackie Hernandez.

Rounding out the first-team honorees were North Garland senior forward/midfielder Emily Navarrete and junior midfielder Alexis Lara.

9-6A Girls Soccer All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Morgan Brown     So.    Wylie

Co-Offensive Most Valuable Players

Brianna Mata       Sr.     Sachse

Zayda Henderson Sr.     Rowlett

Defensive Most Valuable Player

Regan Venditto    Jr.      Wylie

Midfielder of the Year

Clarissa Salinas    Sr.     Lakeview

Co-Goalkeeper of the Year

Elysa Apen So.    Lakeview

Caleigh Monroe    Jr.      Wylie

Newcomer of the Year

Jadyn Leblond      So.    Wylie

Utility Player of the Year

Trinity Egerton    Sr.     Rowlett

Coach of the Year

Nikki Ganter                  Lakeview

First Team

Bailey Malone      Jr.      D       Sachse

Paige Baumgartner        Sr.     F       Sachse

Izzy Savattere       Jr.      MF    Sachse

McKenna Moran  So.    MF    Sachse

Alexia Fregoso     So.    D       Rowlett

Izzy Robertson     Jr.      F       Rowlett

Corey Huffman    So.    D       Rowlett

Lindsey Beyers     Sr.     F       Wylie

Bryanne Izaguirre Sr.     MF    Wylie

Ashlyn Wynne     Sr.     D       Wylie

Elizabeth Wynne  Sr.     D       Wylie

Destiny Gamez     Sr.     D       Lakeview

Saray Padilla        Fr.     D       Lakeview

Celine Johnson     So.    F/MF Lakeview

Mashala Williams Sr.     F       Naaman Forest

De’Aija White      So.    D       Naaman Forest

Keiry Castillo       Sr.     F       South Garland

Jackie Hernandez Fr.     D       South Garland

Emily Navarrete   Sr.     MF/F Garland

Alexis Lara Jr.      MF    North Garland

Second Team

Emma Morton      So.    MF    Sachse

Ella Eischen         Fr.     F       Sachse

Gracie Vanquest   So.    F       Sachse

Jilliana Reese        So.    D       Sachse

Ana Castillo         Sr.     MF    Rowlett

Alyssa Torres       Sr.     MF    Rowlett

Briella Valadez     Fr.     MF    Rowlett

Myah Evans         Sr.     F       Wylie

Averi Ferguson    Sr.     MF    Wylie

Jordyn Vitale       So     F       Wylie

Rebecca Windrum          So.    MF    Wylie

Emily Ruiz  Jr.      F       Lakeview

Maria Lara Sanchez       So.    MF    Lakeview

Miranda Escobar  Sr.     D       Lakeview

Keely Martin        Sr.     MF    Naaman Forest

Jade Phillips         Sr.     D       Naaman Forest

Yahdira Sanchez  Sr.     D       South Garland

Luz Capuchino     So.    MF    South Garland

Reece Roberson    Jr.      MF    Garland

Martha Fuentes    So.    D       North Garland

Honorable Mention

Brooke Lucht       Jr.      GK    Sachse

Emma Edwards    So.    GK    Sachse

Alexis Saenz         So.    D       Rowlett

Bianca Moreno     Sr.     F/D    Rowlett

Kaylie Brown       Sr.     MF    Wylie

Alisha Sessa         Jr.      D       Wylie

Paola Retana        Sr.     D       Lakeview

Izzy Carrasco       Jr.      MF    Lakeview

Vanessa Ruiz       Sr.     F       Naaman Forest

Paige Elliott          Jr.      GK    Naaman Forest

Brianna Gutierrez Fr.     MF    South Garland

Itzel Martinez       Fr.     D       South Garland

Madeline Pavey    Sr.     D       Garland

Ivette Martinez     Sr.     MF    Garland

Isabell Hernandez Fr.     F       North Garland

Yamilet Flores      Sr.     MF    North Garland

Academic All-District

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.

