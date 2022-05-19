Rowlett and Sachse are no strangers to success on the pitch.
Since making their first playoff appearance in 2001, the Eagles have missed the postseason only once and this year they ran their streak of consecutive berths to 19 years in a row, which would be an even 20 if not for the COVID-shortened year in 2020.
The Mustangs are on a similar run, qualifying for the postseason in 15 of the last 16 campaigns, with six trips to the regional tournament during that span.
Those streaks were extended this season for both teams and their efforts were recognized on the 9-6A all-district team.
While Wylie captured the biggest prize by winning the district championship, every team earned their share of honors.
The Mustangs finished as the runner-up to the Pirates and had 11 players recognized, including one superlative award winner as senior Brianna Mata was voted as the co-offensive most valuable player.
Mata was one of the best distributors in the area, as she posted 21 assists on the season, including a district-best 17 in 9-6A play.
The Sachse defense was one of the best.
Outside of giving up two goals in a pair of close losses to Wylie, the Mustangs allowed just one goal in the other 12 district matches combined.
Overall, they had 19 matches in which they allowed one goal or less, including 16 shutouts.
Junior Bailey Malone and sophomore Jilliana Reese were named to the first and second team on defense, respectively, while junior Brooke Lucht and sophomore Emma Edwards were honorable mention goalkeepers.
Sachse had three other players named to the first team, including senior forward Paige Baumgartner.
She was joined by junior midfielder Isabella Savattere, who recorded 12 goals and 10 assists, as well as sophomore midfielder McKenna Moran.
The second team also included sophomore forward Gracie Vanquest, who registered 16 goals, sophomore midfielder Emma Morton and freshman forward Anna Eischen.
The Eagles were recognized with nine honorees, highlighted by a pair of superlative award winners.
Senior Zayda Henderson joined Mata as co-offensive most valuable player, as she posted a team-high 10 goals.
Senior Trinity Egerton was tabbed the 9-6A utility player of the year, as she tallied eight goals in district play alone and had seven assists overall on the season.
Rowlett landed a trio of players on the first team in junior forward Izzy Robertson and sophomore defenders Alexia Fregoso and Corey Huffman.
Robertson was another key cog of the attack with three goals and seven assists, while Fregoso and Huffman keyed a defense that posted seven shutouts and allowed just a single goal in five matches.
The Eagles had three midfielders named to the second team with senior Alyssa Torres, who had a goal and three assists, senior Ana Castillo, who recorded four goals and a helper, and freshman Briella Valadez, who made an immediate impact with four goals and six assists.
Rounding the Rowlett selections on the honorable mention list were senior forward/defender Bianco Moreno, who tied for second on the team with eight goals, and sophomore defender Alexis Saenz.
As expected, Wylie led the way on the all-district team, highlighted by four major awards, including most valuable player Morgan Brown.
The sophomore put up huge numbers on the offensive end, posting 25 goals, including a district-high 18 in 9-6A play, to go along with 11 assists.
Junior Regan Venditto was tabbed the defensive most valuable player and junior Caleigh Monroe was selected as the co-goalkeeper of the year as they helped lead a defense that allowed only two total goals in 14 district matches.
Sophomore Jadyn Leblond was selected as the newcomer of the year.
Wylie had four additional first-team selections with senior forward Lindsey Beyers, who recorded 14 goals, senior midfielder Bryanne Izaguirre and senior defenders Ashlyn Wynne and Elizabeth Wynne.
Lakeview was one of the best stories of the season as the Patriots qualified for the playoffs and their efforts were recognized with three superlative awards.
Senior Clarissa Salinas ranked among the district leaders with 11 goals as she was named midfielder of the year.
Sophomore Elysa Apsen was selected as the co-goalkeeper of the year and Nikki Ganter, a standout on the pitch in her own playing days, was honored as the coach of the year.
They were joined on the first team by sophomore forward/midfielder Celine Johnson, who recorded seven assists, as well as senior defender Destiny Gamez and sophomore defender Saray Padilla.
Naaman Forest senior forward Mashala Williams enjoyed a big year, ranking among the district leaders with 19 goals and nine assists to earn first-team honors, where she was joined by sophomore defender De’Aija White.
South Garland senior forward Keiry Castillo finished second in the district in goals scored with a 21 to earn a spot on the first team, where she was joined by freshman defender Jackie Hernandez.
Rounding out the first-team honorees were North Garland senior forward/midfielder Emily Navarrete and junior midfielder Alexis Lara.
9-6A Girls Soccer All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Morgan Brown So. Wylie
Co-Offensive Most Valuable Players
Brianna Mata Sr. Sachse
Zayda Henderson Sr. Rowlett
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Regan Venditto Jr. Wylie
Midfielder of the Year
Clarissa Salinas Sr. Lakeview
Co-Goalkeeper of the Year
Elysa Apen So. Lakeview
Caleigh Monroe Jr. Wylie
Newcomer of the Year
Jadyn Leblond So. Wylie
Utility Player of the Year
Trinity Egerton Sr. Rowlett
Coach of the Year
Nikki Ganter Lakeview
First Team
Bailey Malone Jr. D Sachse
Paige Baumgartner Sr. F Sachse
Izzy Savattere Jr. MF Sachse
McKenna Moran So. MF Sachse
Alexia Fregoso So. D Rowlett
Izzy Robertson Jr. F Rowlett
Corey Huffman So. D Rowlett
Lindsey Beyers Sr. F Wylie
Bryanne Izaguirre Sr. MF Wylie
Ashlyn Wynne Sr. D Wylie
Elizabeth Wynne Sr. D Wylie
Destiny Gamez Sr. D Lakeview
Saray Padilla Fr. D Lakeview
Celine Johnson So. F/MF Lakeview
Mashala Williams Sr. F Naaman Forest
De’Aija White So. D Naaman Forest
Keiry Castillo Sr. F South Garland
Jackie Hernandez Fr. D South Garland
Emily Navarrete Sr. MF/F Garland
Alexis Lara Jr. MF North Garland
Second Team
Emma Morton So. MF Sachse
Ella Eischen Fr. F Sachse
Gracie Vanquest So. F Sachse
Jilliana Reese So. D Sachse
Ana Castillo Sr. MF Rowlett
Alyssa Torres Sr. MF Rowlett
Briella Valadez Fr. MF Rowlett
Myah Evans Sr. F Wylie
Averi Ferguson Sr. MF Wylie
Jordyn Vitale So F Wylie
Rebecca Windrum So. MF Wylie
Emily Ruiz Jr. F Lakeview
Maria Lara Sanchez So. MF Lakeview
Miranda Escobar Sr. D Lakeview
Keely Martin Sr. MF Naaman Forest
Jade Phillips Sr. D Naaman Forest
Yahdira Sanchez Sr. D South Garland
Luz Capuchino So. MF South Garland
Reece Roberson Jr. MF Garland
Martha Fuentes So. D North Garland
Honorable Mention
Brooke Lucht Jr. GK Sachse
Emma Edwards So. GK Sachse
Alexis Saenz So. D Rowlett
Bianca Moreno Sr. F/D Rowlett
Kaylie Brown Sr. MF Wylie
Alisha Sessa Jr. D Wylie
Paola Retana Sr. D Lakeview
Izzy Carrasco Jr. MF Lakeview
Vanessa Ruiz Sr. F Naaman Forest
Paige Elliott Jr. GK Naaman Forest
Brianna Gutierrez Fr. MF South Garland
Itzel Martinez Fr. D South Garland
Madeline Pavey Sr. D Garland
Ivette Martinez Sr. MF Garland
Isabell Hernandez Fr. F North Garland
Yamilet Flores Sr. MF North Garland
