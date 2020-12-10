Sachse is no stranger to the playoffs, but this situation is certainly a little different than what it is used to, and it is not just because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mustangs qualified for the postseason for the sixth year in a row and the ninth time in the last 10 years.
But unlike most of those previous trips, Sachse (3-5) posted a regular season record under .500 for the first time since 2009.
In fact, the Mustangs have lost four of their last five games, but fortunately, the one win they do have since October was a 57-13 win over South Garland in their 9-6A play-in game.
Quarterback Alex Ojri has been the focal point of the offense. In his first season at the helm, the junior has completed 99-of-189 passes for 1,403 yards and 10 touchdowns and he is also nearing a 1,000-yard season on the ground (114-926, 15 TDs).
In addition to Orji, the Mustangs have two solid running backs in Brian Okoye (92-693, 4 TDs) and Kori Jones (50-355, 5 TDs).
Orji has spread the ball around in the passing game to 13 different receivers, led by Tyler Williams (28-492, 2 TDs), Jagger Roland (15-117, TD), Elijah Aimes (14-160, TD) and Jaden Hunter (14-223, TD).
James Boyd leads the team with 48 tackles, while Levi Shirley, John Onaiwu, Leon Williams, Jacob Gonzales, Sean Catherman and T’kovian Burnley are among the other defensive players to watch.
Skyline (4-3) has lost two of its last three games, including a 18-7 loss in its last outing to Horn in a game in which the offense did not score any points.
The Raiders almost dropped their final three to jeopardize their playoff spot, but they recorded five interceptions, rallied with 23 points in the fourth quarter, and picked off a pass on fourth-and-goal in the waning seconds to escape North Mesquite with a 31-23 win.
Quarterback Jaylon Robinson had been solid and the ground game has been good with Quaydarius Davis and Qualon Farrar, who are also two of the better receivers.
But Skyline has struggled in its last three games, averaging only 175 yards per game and in its last game against Horn, Darryl Richardson and Jaylon Robinson took the snaps at quarterback.
