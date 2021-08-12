For the longest time, early August was a last chance to soak in the remainder of the summer break, whether it be a family vacation, hanging out by the pool or happily doing nothing at all.
This year, the first of August marked the time to go to work for area volleyball teams.
Believe it or not, teams could officially issue equipment and conduct workouts starting on Aug. 2.
Scrimmages started last Friday and Monday marked the first official day of the season.
Last year at the time, the volleyball season was facing uncertainty due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, they were the first athletes back in action since all activities were halted on Mar. 12, 2020.
Though some concerns still persist, the start of this season is defined more by optimism and teams can focus on themselves rather than the world around them.
Last season marked the continuation of a local dynasty and the end of an era.
Sachse made an immediate impact in its inaugural campaign in 2004 by advancing all the way to the regional tournament.
Since then, the Mustangs have reeled off 17 consecutive playoff appearances and have won at least a share of the district championship eight years in a row.
That streak continued last season as Sachse went 13-1 in 9-6A to earn a share of the title along with Wylie. The Mustangs were not finished, as they reeled off victories over Tyler Legacy, Waxahachie and Mansfield before falling to Klein in the regional semifinals.
Sachse does have some holes to fill after graduating six all-district performers, including offensive player of the year Shaliyah Rhoden, setter of the year Claire Romo and blocker of the year Kayla Grant, but the cupboard is not empty for head coach Rikki Jones, who has led the program since its inception.
Senior Zoria Heard, a three-year starter, was named co-server of the year last season. Heard, one of the top liberos in the area, was also named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state team.
Junior Macy Taylor had a breakout season with her hitting and blocking abilities at the net and was named to the first team.
And sophomore Favor Anyanwu might be the team’s next big star. In her freshman season, Anyanwu developed as a force at the net and was voted as the 9-6A newcomer of the year.
Rowlett, which opened a few years earlier, has enjoyed a similar run of success.
After missing out on the playoffs in its first year in1996, the Eagles established a Garland ISD record with 23 consecutive postseason berths.
Last season presented some different challenges, though, and when the dust settled, Rowlett found itself one game out of the playoff picture, thus putting the streak to an end.
All the Eagles can do now is try to start another run and they will do so with a nice all-district nucleus of senior setter/right side Chyanne Bradford, senior middle blocker/right side Shawna Daniels, senior Reese Davison, junior middle blocker/right side Jasmine Riggins and junior right side/outside hitter Madeline Levvis.
To navigate its way back to the playoffs, Rowlett will have to knock out one of the teams it finished behind a year ago.
Co-district champion Wylie looks like it will be formidable once again and third-place Lakeview has been a solid contender the last few years.
In the battle for the final spot, there were actually four teams that finished separated by one game, but in somewhat of a surprise, it was North Garland who secured the berth.
