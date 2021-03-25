The 9-6A boys basketball race was one of the most competitive in the area.
Every team had at least three losses and the battle for the district title and the final playoff berths went down to the wire.
At season’s end, it was Sachse who was fortunate enough to claim one of those spots, as they returned to the playoffs for the third year in a row.
The Mustangs had several players recognized, highlighted by one superlative award winner in senior Dylan McKeon, who was voted the offensive player of the year.
McKeon ranked among the area leaders in scoring at 19.2 points per game, while also pulling down 4.3 rebounds and ranking among the team’s best in several other categories.
Sophomore R.J. Chatman led Sachse in assists and was chosen to the first team.
Junior Alex Orji and senior Isaac Brown were picked to the second team and seniors Kai Smith and Ethan Dunnam were honorable mention selections.
Rowlett did not enjoy its best season, but there were still highlights.
Senior Corey Earl was voted to the second team and senior Nathan Parra and junior Deshon Harris were picked to the honorable mention list.
Garland was able to win the 9-6A championship and to the victors go the spoils, as they earned three superlative honors.
That group was led by junior Zuby Ejiofor, who tallied 19.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.8 steals per game to be named district most valuable player.
Junior Kobe Bratton was tabbed newcomer of the year, as he had 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and a team-high 2.5 assists per contest.
Randy Love was named coach of the year after leading Garland to the district title and an 18-4 overall record.
Garland also had senior Ugo Ejiofor make the first team, as he registered 10.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Junior Aaron King tallied 9.7 points, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest to make the second team.
District runner-up Naaman Forest earned one major award with junior Justin Whitmore being named defensive player of the year.
The 6-6 Whitmore scored 12.4 points and recorded 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots per game.
Two more Rangers were named to the first team with junior Autavius Hobbs and sophomore Drealyn Mosley.
The sharp-shooting Hobbs led the team with 13.1 points and also added 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Mosley tallied 12.0 points, 6.4 boards, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals.
Junior Coleman Craddock had 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per night to earn second-team honors.
Wylie finished third to earn a playoff berth and were represented by first-team senior Kobe Wiggins, second-team senior Kwame Massally and second-team junior Jordan Hudgins.
Three other GISD players made the second team, as well, with Lakeview junior Dallas Smith, South Garland sophomore T”Johnn Brown and North Garland junior Augustine Chibuko.
9-6A Boys Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Zuby Ejiofor Jr. Garland
Offensive Player of the Year
Dylan McKeon Sr. Sachse
Defensive Player of the Year
Justin Whitmore Jr. Naaman Forest
Newcomer of the Year
Kobe Bratton Jr. Garland
Coach of the Year
Randy Love Garland
First Team
R.J. Chatman So. Sachse
Ugo Ejiofor Sr. Garland
Autavius Hobbs Jr. Naaman Forest
Drealyn Mosley So. Naaman Forest
Kobe Wiggins Sr. Wylie
Second Team
Isaac Brown Sr. Sachse
Alex Orji Sr. Sachse
Corey Earl Sr. Rowlett
Aaron King Jr. Garland
Coleman Craddock Jr. Naaman Forest
Dallas Smith Jr. Lakeview
T’Johnn Brown So. South Garland
Augustine Chibuko Jr. North Garalnd
Jordan Hudgins Jr. Wylie
Kwame Massally Sr. Wylie
Honorable Mention
Kai Smith Sr. Sachse
Ethan Dunnam Sr. Sachse
Nathan Parra Sr. Rowlett
Deshon Harris Jr. Rowlett
Charles Allen Jr. Garland
Jordan Hudson Jr. Garland
Brendon Mason Sr. Naaman Forest
Devean Deal Sr. Naaman Forest
Amir Mason Sr. Lakeview
William Kamara Sr. Lakeview
Meka Bielonwu Jr. North Garland
William Knuckles Jr. North Garland
Jalil Brown Jr. South Garland
Brandon Nave So. South Garland
Donaven Davis So. Wylie
Tyler Booty Sr. Wylie
