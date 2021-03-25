SACHSE BOYS BASKETBALL DYLAN MCKEON

Sachse senior Dylan McKeon was selected as the 9-6A offensive player of the year.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

The 9-6A boys basketball race was one of the most competitive in the area.

Every team had at least three losses and the battle for the district title and the final playoff berths went down to the wire.

At season’s end, it was Sachse who was fortunate enough to claim one of those spots, as they returned to the playoffs for the third year in a row.

The Mustangs had several players recognized, highlighted by one superlative award winner in senior Dylan McKeon, who was voted the offensive player of the year.

McKeon ranked among the area leaders in scoring at 19.2 points per game, while also pulling down 4.3 rebounds and ranking among the team’s best in several other categories.

Sophomore R.J. Chatman led Sachse in assists and was chosen to the first team.

Junior Alex Orji and senior Isaac Brown were picked to the second team and seniors Kai Smith and Ethan Dunnam were honorable mention selections.

Rowlett did not enjoy its best season, but there were still highlights.

Senior Corey Earl was voted to the second team and senior Nathan Parra and junior Deshon Harris were picked to the honorable mention list.

Garland was able to win the 9-6A championship and to the victors go the spoils, as they earned three superlative honors.

That group was led by junior Zuby Ejiofor, who tallied 19.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.8 steals per game to be named district most valuable player.

Junior Kobe Bratton was tabbed newcomer of the year, as he had 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and a team-high 2.5 assists per contest.

Randy Love was named coach of the year after leading Garland to the district title and an 18-4 overall record.

Garland also had senior Ugo Ejiofor make the first team, as he registered 10.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Junior Aaron King tallied 9.7 points, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest to make the second team.

District runner-up Naaman Forest earned one major award with junior Justin Whitmore being named defensive player of the year.

The 6-6 Whitmore scored 12.4 points and recorded 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots per game.

Two more Rangers were named to the first team with junior Autavius Hobbs and sophomore Drealyn Mosley.

The sharp-shooting Hobbs led the team with 13.1 points and also added 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Mosley tallied 12.0 points, 6.4 boards, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals.

Junior Coleman Craddock had 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per night to earn second-team honors.

Wylie finished third to earn a playoff berth and were represented by first-team senior Kobe Wiggins, second-team senior Kwame Massally and second-team junior Jordan Hudgins.

Three other GISD players made the second team, as well, with Lakeview junior Dallas Smith, South Garland sophomore T”Johnn Brown and North Garland junior Augustine Chibuko.

9-6A Boys Basketball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Zuby Ejiofor         Jr.      Garland

Offensive Player of the Year

Dylan McKeon     Sr.     Sachse

Defensive Player of the Year

Justin Whitmore   Jr.      Naaman Forest

Newcomer of the Year

Kobe Bratton       Jr.      Garland

Coach of the Year

Randy Love                   Garland

First Team

R.J. Chatman       So.    Sachse

Ugo Ejiofor Sr.     Garland

Autavius Hobbs   Jr.      Naaman Forest

Drealyn Mosley    So.    Naaman Forest

Kobe Wiggins       Sr.     Wylie

Second Team

Isaac Brown         Sr.     Sachse

Alex Orji     Sr.     Sachse

Corey Earl  Sr.     Rowlett

Aaron King Jr.      Garland

Coleman Craddock        Jr.      Naaman Forest

Dallas Smith        Jr.      Lakeview

T’Johnn Brown    So.    South Garland

Augustine Chibuko        Jr.      North Garalnd

Jordan Hudgins    Jr.      Wylie

Kwame Massally  Sr.     Wylie

Honorable Mention

Kai Smith   Sr.     Sachse

Ethan Dunnam     Sr.     Sachse

Nathan Parra        Sr.     Rowlett

Deshon Harris      Jr.      Rowlett

Charles Allen       Jr.      Garland

Jordan Hudson     Jr.      Garland

Brendon Mason   Sr.     Naaman Forest

Devean Deal         Sr.     Naaman Forest

Amir Mason         Sr.     Lakeview

William Kamara   Sr.     Lakeview

Meka Bielonwu    Jr.      North Garland

William Knuckles Jr.      North Garland

Jalil Brown Jr.      South Garland

Brandon Nave      So.    South Garland

Donaven Davis    So.    Wylie

Tyler Booty          Sr.     Wylie

