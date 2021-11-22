Sachse has been a perennial playoff team during the last 15 years and has made some memorable runs, including to the regional finals in 2012 and to the state tournament in 2018.
In order to succeed in February and March, the Mustangs challenge themselves early on against some of the top competition in the state and this past week was no different.
And while Sachse’s 4-5 record might not be what it would want at this point, the potential is still there and the Mustangs are still ranked No. 9 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll.
Sachse split four games in tournament action over the weekend.
The Mustangs started well on Thursday, picking up a 50-41 win over San Antonio Stevens and a 40-37 victory against Plano Prestonwood Christian.
The road got much tougher on Friday, as Sachse dropped a pair of games to state contenders, falling to 6A No. 3 Duncanville, 63-34, and 5A No. 2 Frisco Liberty, 47-24.
The Mustangs are scheduled to take on Lewisville on the road on Tuesday.
Rowlett (2-6) was able to pick up a victory during tournament action, as well.
That came against Fort Worth Dunbar, which saw the Eagles rebound from an early deficit to outscore their opponent 57-33 during the final three quarters to post a 68-48 win.
Hailey Hicks paced the offense with 23 points, with Jordan Myers adding 11 and Alana Carr chipping in with eight.
Rowlett had opened the tournament on Thursday with a 70-27 loss to Sunnyvale, the No. 7 team in the TABC Class 4A state poll.
The Raiders jumped on the Eagles in the first half, racing to a 43-9 halftime lead, and while the second half was closer, the deficit was too big to make up. Myers and Riana Carter each had eight points to pace the offense.
Rowlett also had match-ups with Fort Worth Brewer and Joshua.
The Eagles got eight points from Carter, seven from Hicks and six from Myers, but Brewer was able to claim a 66-36 victory.
Rowlett also got off to a slow start against Joshua and it cost them in a 48-30 loss. Kristyn Galloway led the way for the Eagles with nine points, with Hicks and Myers each adding six.
The Sachse boys notched a pair of victories in tournament play on Thursday and Friday.
The Mustangs topped Wilmer-Hutchins in a 63-57 victory and followed that up with another close contest, pulling out a 55-51 win over Fort Worth Christian.
