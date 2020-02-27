Nearly every night, there is some type of shake-up in the 10-6A boys soccer standings.
Tuesday was no exception, and in fact, opened the door for what could be one of the most entertaining district races in the area.
Rowlett and Sachse entered the night with an opportunity to open some distance between themselves and the field.
Instead, they find themselves in a crowded battle atop the standings.
The Eagles (4-1-4, 19 points) are still alone in first place, but their cushion is gone after a 2-0 loss to North Garland (4-2-3, 18), who vaulted into second place.
Naaman Forest (4-1-4, 17) made a similar move, topping Sachse in a 3-0 victory to move into a tie for third place with the Mustangs (5-2-2, 17).
All four teams have reason to believe they can emerge with the 10-6A crown at season’s end.
Rowlett had not suffered a regulation loss prior to Tuesday and had won three of its four shootouts.
Kevin Adolfo (8 goals, 5 assists) and Carson Prestridge (6 goals, 8 assists) are one of the best 1-2 scoring punches in the area. There is plenty around them with Alan Garcia (5 goals), Dalton Reyna (4 goals, 2 assists), Oscar Martinez (2 goals, 2 assists) and eight others with at least one goal.
Rowlett’s defense has also been solid for the most part and Landen Sabolski has posted nine shutouts on the season.
The Mustangs have a standout scorer in Miguel Adoboe, who has nine goals, but others are capable of stepping up at the right time, as well, with Ivan Gonzalez, Addison Perez, Jonathan Majano, Anthony Majano, Jojo Adoboe, Carlos Ramirez and Jesus Reyes.
The Raiders actually started district 1-2 but have since picked up at least two points in six straight matches.
Jose Castro scored his sixth goal and Eric Arteaga also found the back of the net against Rowlett and Alex Rivas, Angel Torres, Micah Cain and Aldair Lopez have also been players to watch.
The Rangers have also spread the wealth offensively, as evidenced by Tuesday's win over Sachse that saw goals from Elias Yes, Alan Chavez and Cesar Arroyo, but it has been their defense that gives them a chance every night.
Tuesday’s 3-0 win was an outlier for Naaman Forest, who have been involved with two scoreless draws, four 1-0 games and two 1-1 ties that went to shootouts.
The victories by North Garland and Naaman Forest hurt the chances of the rest of the pack that is hoping to climb the ranks.
South Garland (1-4-4, 10), who has used its effectiveness in shootouts to move into fifth place, suffered a tough 1-0 loss to Lakeview (2-6-1, 8) who started the night at the bottom of the standings.
Wylie (2-4-3, 10) and Garland (1-3-5, 9) are also hanging around. The Pirates and Owls have gone to a combined eight overtime/shootouts, but only twice has one of them come out with the two points, with one of those coming on Tuesday when Wylie defeated Garland in a shootout.
Making up the difference between the top and bottom tiers at this point will be tough, but given a district that has been even as it has, featuring 12 matches that have gone to overtime or shootouts, anything is possible.
