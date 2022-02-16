The 9-6A boys basketball season was certainly one of the most unique in recent memory.
The normal routine is for teams to play two games per week—on Tuesdays and Fridays—with an occasional change due to other issues such as weather.
This season, however, a number of COVID-related postponements last month left teams scrambling to meet the district certification deadline.
The solution for getting caught up on the schedule was that a majority of the district teams would be playing multiple games during the course of the last week-and-a-half.
No team was busier than Sachse.
The Mustangs had 18 days between games due to various postponements and their scheduling issues were compounded when inclement weather two weeks ago forced another round of games to be put on hold.
That left Sachse with a perhaps unprecedented challenge of playing eight games over the course of nine days, culminating on Tuesday with the final day of the regular season.
The Mustangs did their best to make a charge at the playoffs, but their run came up one win short, as rival Rowlett was able to gain a measure of revenge from a loss just three days earlier to claim a 66-55 victory.
Rowlett got 18 points from Michael Ibuken-Okeyode, 14 from Jeremiah Evans and 12 from Matthew Ellis as it was able to close the season on a high note.
R.J. Chatman led Sachse with 20 points, followed by Kojo Sekyere with 16 and Trey Wright with 15.
Garland completed an undefeated run to the 9-6A championship with a hard-fought 77-71 win over Naaman Forest.
The Owls doubled up the Rangers 22-11 in the opening quarter to take the early lead, but in a recurring theme, Naaman Forest battled back to cut the deficit to six by halftime.
Garland pushed the advantage back to double digits at the end of three quarters, but the Rangers were not quite done, scoring 30 points in the final frame, but the Owls were able to do enough to preserve the victory and put the finishing touches on a 14-0 campaign.
Zuby Ejiofor led a quintet of Garland players in double figures with 20 points. Joshua Valiaveedu had 14 points, Aaron King scored 13 and Kobe Bratton and La’Darrion Swanson each added 10. Naaman Forest got 25 points from Justin Whitmore, 24 from Autavius Hobbs and 10 from Markis Deal.
Wylie will be the second seed in the playoffs, followed by Naaman Forest in the third spot.
The Pirates took care of South Garland on Tuesday with a 59-50 win. Donaven Davis paced the Wylie scoring effort with 19 points, Messay Gharbin was right behind him with 18 and Jordan Hudgins chipped in with eight.
Tyson Wakefield tallied 16 points to lead the Titans, Dvon Turner had 12 and Daniel Smith added nine.
With the Sachse loss, Lakeview secured the fourth and final playoff berth out of 9-6A with a 60-40 win over North Garland.
The Patriots came out on a mission, opening the game on a 21-7 run to take control. After the Raiders closed the gap in the second quarter, Lakeview steadily pulled way in the second half to put it away.
Dallas Smith had another big game for the Patriots with 24 points, Zolan Skinner was in double figures with 10 and Abe Ibekaku recorded eight. Chukewuemeka Bielonwu paced North Garland with 18 points with Augustine Chibuko also in double figures with 10.
That sets the stage for the playoffs, which are set to begin with the bi-district round next Monday and Tuesday.
Garland will draw a dangerous assignment against a talented North Mesquite team, which finished fourth in 10-6A.
Lakeview will face off with 10-6A champion Horn, who completed an undefeated run to the district crown on Tuesday.
Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall finished in a tie for second place and split the season series, meaning the two teams will settle the tiebreaker on the court later this week or via a coin flip.
The second seed out of 10-6A will face Naaman Forest, with the third seed playing Wylie.
Sachse had been coming off four games which were decided by single digits, winning three of those to set the stage for the finale.
On Monday, the Mustangs secured a 55-52 win over South Garland.
Both offenses were hot at the start, as the teams combined for 45 points, with Sachse grabbing a 24-21 lead.
Both teams cooled off from there, and in fact, scored fewer points in the second and third quarters combined than they had in the first.
The one constant was the Mustangs holding onto their same advantage, as they took a 40-37 lead to the fourth quarter and matched the Titans point for point during the final eight minutes.
R.J. Chatman paced the offense with 21 points, Chase Upton was in double figures with 11 and Kojo Sekyere and Andrew Dunnam each adding six. South Garland got 16 points from Dvon Turner, 11 from Brandon Nave and eight each from Tyson Wakefield and Daniel Smith.
It was a very similar story on Saturday afternoon, with Sachse rallying to defeat Rowlett by that same 55-52 score.
The Eagles, who were still fighting for a playoff berth of their own, jumped to an early five-point lead, but the Mustangs responded with a 16-7 run to take a 31-27 lead into halftime.
The game remained tight in the second half, with Rowlett pulling to within two at the end of three quarters, but Sachse was able to make enough plays down the stretch to preserve the victory.
Chatman once again led the way with 25 points, with Upton and Dunnam adding nine and seven, respectively. Jeremiah Evans had 15 points for the Eagles, Ibukun Okeyede had 12 and DeShon Harris was also in double figures with 11.
Friday had featured a slate of normally-scheduled games.
Sachse was once again in a battle, but this time, came up on the short end of the scoreboard as Lakeview was able to pull out a 67-63 overtime victory.
The game was close throughout, but the Mustangs held the Patriots to four points in the second quarter to push out to a 23-17 halftime lead.
That would not last long, though, as Lakeview erupted for 24 points in the third quarter to surge in front, 41-38.
Sachse had an answer of its own, rallying down the stretch to force overtime tied at 57-57, but the Patriots had the final word, doing enough in the extra frame to pull out the win.
Chatman had 25 points, Trey Wright tallied 18 and Sekyere chipped in with seven. Lakeview got a big game from Dallas Smith with 29 points, AZ Solomon had 21 and Abe Ibekaku added eight.
Rowlett used a big night from Harris to roll to a 84-58 victory over South Garland. Harris knocked down seven 3-pointers as part of a 32-point effort.
Garland had secured the outright district championship and the top seed in the playoffs with a 50-30 win over Wylie.
Naaman Forest took care of business with a 66-53 victory against North Garland. The Rangers got 16 points from Ki’Lan Ryan, 13 from Coleman Craddock and 12 from Autavius Hobbs, while Harrison Casco paced the Raiders with 16 points.
Sachse and Rowlett were also in action on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Mustangs ran into the Owls on Wednesday, dropping a 70-53 decision. Sachse actually led at the end of one quarter, but Garland erupted for 27 points in the second quarter and never looked back.
Upton led Sachse with 12 points, with Wright scoring seven. Zuby Ejiofor had another big game for the Owls with 17 points, Joshua Valiaveedu had 15 and Aaron King added nine.
Also on Wednesday, the Eagles used a 16-6 run in the second quarter to propel them to a 59-44 win over North Garland.
Rowlett got a balanced scoring attack that included 14 points from Matthew Ellis, 13 from Harris and Obie Jordan and 11 from Okeyede. Chukwuemeka Bielonwu paced the Raiders with 13 points.
On Thursday, Chatman recorded 23 points, Upton had nine and Sekyere and Trae Brown added seven as Sachse claimed a 50-42 win over North Garland. The game was tied at the end of each of the first three quarters, but the Mustangs closed strong with a 15-7 run to earn the win. Emmanuel Gibson led the Raiders with 13 points.
Rowlett ran into Wylie, who was able to pull away for a 68-37 win. The Eagles were still hanging around, down 46-34 heading to the fourth quarter, but the Pirates put together a 22-3 run to pull away.
Deshuan Mustafa led the Eagles with 10 points, with Jordan and Chris Crowe each adding six.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.