While many boys basketball teams are easing into the new season, Rowlett has hit the ground running and stayed busy at the Highland Park Scot Classic, which was held on Thursday through Saturday.
The Eagles experienced mixed results at the event, where they split their four games.
They started strong on Thursday with a 80-63 victory over North Forney. Rowlett led by seven after one quarter, were up 38-29 at halftime and steadily pulled away from there.
Torian Harris led all scorers with 19 points, Udo Anyiam tallied 15 and Will Burnett was also in double figures with 12.
One bad quarter cost the Eagles in a 58-56 loss on Friday to Midlothian, who is ranked No. 15 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll.
Rowlett had stormed to a 28-17 halftime lead, but Midlothian came storming back in the third quarter with a 25-9 run to take the lead. The Eagles clawed back closer in the fourth, but could not come all the way back, despite 12 points each from Geontay Davis and Anyiam and nine from Harris.
Rowlett split its final two games. They took care of HSAA in a 80-60 rout. The Eagles opened the game on a 23-11 run and built a 64-42 lead through three quarters. THey hit 10 3-pointers in the game, including five by Davis, who paced the scoring with 15 points. Anyiam, L.J. Olayinka and Micah Clark each tallied 11 and Kyle Griffith chipped in with nine.
Rowlett advanced to play in the third-place game, but fell to the hosts as Highland Park earned a 65-54 win. The Scots grabbed an early 17-9 lead and they were able to keep the Eagles at arm’s length the rest of the way. Clark had a team-high 14 points, followed by Davis with 10 and Coltyn Collins with nine.
Davis was also selected to the all-tournament team.
Sachse had just one game late last week and made the most of it with a 84-71 win over Kaufman on Friday.
Obi Onyia had a monster game, pouring in a career-high 36 points while also grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out five assists. Dylan McKeon scored 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds and Kai Smith added 11.
Sachse shot 52 percent from the floor and hit 18-of-20 at the free throw line.
Grapevine Faith Christian was a thorn in Dallas Christian’s side on Friday. Not only did the Lion football team knock the Chargers out of the football playoffs, the boys basketball team also claimed a 64-58 victory.
Dallas Christian was within 45-43 heading to the fourth quarter but could not quite get enough down the stretch, despite getting 17 points from Joseph Yarbrough, 14 from Zaileon Clark and 11 from Johnny Morris.
