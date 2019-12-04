After taking a few days off for the Thanksgiving holidays, the Rowlett and Sachse boys basketball teams returned to the court on Tuesday, but the results were not what they were hoping for.
The Eagles could not get their offense untracked in a 48-37 loss to Plano East.
Rowlett fell into a 26-17 deficit at halftime. Though they turned up the defensive pressure in the third quarter to remain within striking distance, they were unable to make a sustained run.
Udo Anyiam led the Eagles with nine points, L.J.Olayinka had eight and Torian Harris chipped in with five.
The Mustangs had their chances against Carrollton Newman Smith, but the Trojans were able to rally for a 74-73 victory.
Newman Smith took the early lead and pushed it to 44-35 at halftime.
Sachse came roaring back after the break, outscoring the Cougars 22-10 in the third quarter to take a three-point lead.
However, the Trojans would have the final answer, doing just enough down the stretch to eke out the one-point win.
Obi Onyia paced the Mustangs with 20 points, Kai Smith tallied 15, Chris Sellers had 14 and Dylan McKeon added nine.
Though many teams took it easy last week, Sachse stayed plenty busy by competing in the Frisco Lone Star Classic on Monday and Tuesday.
Sachse got off to a rocky start with a pair of losses on Monday.
The Mustangs got off to a slow start and could never recover in a 83-63 loss to Arlington Bowie. Sachse dug itself a 43-28 hole in the first half, and while they made a slight push in the third quarter, Bowie was able to pull away late.
Onyia paced the Mustangs with 25 points, Sellers was also in double figures with 13 and Isaac Brown had eight.
Sachse also had a tough time against Prosper in a 87-48 loss. The Mustangs were within striking distance down 29-20 at halftime, but the Eagles reeled off a 30-5 run in the third quarter to blow the game open.
Onyia scored 14 points, Mckeon had 12 and Sellers chipped in with seven.
Sachse fared much better on Tuesday with a pair of victories over Lincoln and Frisco Lone Star.
The Mustangs used a dominant fourth quarter to take down the Tigers in a 82-65 victory. Sachse led 41-31 at halftime, but saw their advantage trimmed to three at the end of three quarters. They got back on track in a big way in the fourth, outscoring Lincoln 28-14 to secure the win.
Their clash with Lone Star was far closer.
The Mustangs trailed by three at halftime, but used a 23-8 run in the third quarter to take a 43-31 lead. Lone Star made a late charge, but Sachse was able to hold on for the tournament split.
