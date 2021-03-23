This has been an unusual year to say the least, with the COVID-19 pandemic not only shortening the early stages of the basketball season, but also causing chaos in the district schedule at parts of the year.
On the court, there was something different, as well, as for the first time since 2014, Sachse did not earn at least a share of the district championship.
The changing of the guard at the top was also reflected in the rest of the playoff field, as Rowlett missed out on the postseason for the first time in five years.
Despite that, both the Mustangs and Eagles were well-represented on the 9-6A all-district team.
Sachse earned one superlative honor as sophomore Crislyn Rose was tabbed the offensive player of the year.
Rose led the Mustangs in scoring at 14.4 points per game, tallied 2.6 rebounds per contest and also ranked among the leaders in several other categories.
Rose was joined on the first team by freshmen Neenah George and Londyn Oliphant, who each made an instant impact in the inaugural varsity campaigns.
Senior Sierra Douglas was voted to the second team, while the honorable mention selections included senior ShaNyais Rose, senior Brianna Salazar, junior Criselle Mendoza and freshman Micah Cooper.
Though the Mustangs had to settle for a tie for second place, they should find themselves competing for district titles again soon, as Crislyn Rose, George, Oliphant and Cooper could form the nucleus for the next two seasons.
Rowlett narrowly missed out on the playoffs, but expects to be in the mix again next year as it returns four of its five all-district picks.
The lone graduating selection is also the only first-teamer, as Mallorie Miller made the list after she averaged 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals and knocked down 22 3-pointers during the 9-6A slate.
Sophomore Jesse Tan recorded 7.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and sank 18 3-pointers and junior Emma Rumore tallied 5.1 points 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 assists as both were named to the second team.
Junior Jordan Myers (6.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.0 spg, 19 blocks) and Riana Carter (4.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.6 spg) were each honorable mention selections for the Eagles.
Lakeview rolled to the district championship in undefeated fashion, posting a 14-0 record and having only one of those games decided by single digits.
So it is little surprise the Patriots brought home a trio of superlative awards.
Senior Sana’a Baker was voted as the 9-6A most valuable player, senior Alexis Gie was tagged as the defensive player of the year and Garron Green was honored as the coach of the year.
Lakeview was not finished, as seniors Taliyah Harris and Aja Scott and junior Carleece Gates were chosen to the first team and senior Jaliya Sharp and junior Kamryn Gie were second-team selections.
Garland secured the fourth and final playoff berth and had three players picked to the first two teams.
Senior Xyllize Harrison was the lone Owl to be picked to the first team, with junior Kayla Mentee and senior Kristian Giles on the second team.
Rounding out the major awards, Naaman Forest Kaylee Bennett was voted as the newcomer of the year, while Rangers junior Kaylyn Minor was a second-team pick.
Wylie tied for second place with Sachse and had a quintet of players named to the first two teams.
That included senior Bailey Harris and junior Lynn Nwachukwu on the first team and senior Ding Kir and Sianne Hill and freshman Payton Miller on the second squad.
North Garland was represented by senior Debby Onadeko on the second team, while senior Jackie Roberts made the second team for South Garland.
9-6A Girls Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Sana’a Baker Sr. Lakeview
Offensive Player of the Year
Crislyn Rose So. Sachse
Defensive Player of the Year
Alexis Gie Sr. Lakeview
Newcomer of the Year
Kaylee Bennett Fr. Naaman Forest
Coach of the Year
Garron Green Lakeview
First Team
Mallorie Miller Sr. Rowlett
Neenah George Fr. Sachse
Londyn Oliphant Fr. Sachse
Carleece Gates Jr. Lakeview
Taliyah Harris Sr. Lakeview
Aja Scott Sr. Lakeview
Xyllize Harrison Sr. Garland
Lynn Nwachukwu Jr. Wylie
Bailey Harris Sr. Wylie
Second Team
Jesse Tan So. Rowlett
Emma Rumore Jr. Rowlett
Sierra Douglas Sr. Sachse
Debby Onadeko Sr. North Garland
Kaylyn Minor Jr. Naaman Forest
Kamryn Gie Jr. Lakeview
Jaliya Sharp Sr. Lakeview
Kayla Mentee Jr. Garland
Kristian Giles Sr. Garland
Jackie Roberts Sr. South Garland
Payton Miller Fr. Wylie
Ding Kir Sr. Wylie
Sianne Hill Sr. Wylie
Honorable Mention
Riana Carter Rowlett
Jordan Myers Rowlett
Brianna Salazar Sachse
Criselle Mendoza Sachse
ShaNyais Rose Sachse
Micah Cooper Sachse
Charmari Minnieweather Lakeview
Bria Mitchell Lakeview
Kaniya Walters Lakeview
Elisabeth Reese Garland
Ruth Bailey Garalnd
Cynthia Ogueri North Garland
Jada Hall Naaman Forest
Klarke Cheatham Wylie
Mikaylee Morton Wylie
Academic All-District
Jordan Myers Rowlett
Jesse Tan Rowlett
Alana Carr Rowlett
Ashunti Moore Rowlett
Angelina Nieman Rowlett
Amari Moy Rowlett
Emma Rumore Rowlett
Hailey Hicks Rowlett
Riana Carter Rowlett
Haley Arriaga Rowlett
Lyndi Bryan Rowlett
Makayla Johnson Rowlett
Zaida Naughton Rowlett
Alexis Gie Lakeview
Chamari Minnieweather Lakeview
Aja Scott Lakeview
Jaliya Sharp Lakeview
Kaylee Bennett Naaman Forest
Adiame Adhanom Naaman Forest
Alexa Mocivais Naaman Forrest
Cherion Johnson Naaman Forest
Debby Onadeko North Garland
Cynthia Ogueri North Garland
Ximena Alvarado North Garland
Ruth Bailey Garland
Kayla Mentee Garland
Kyndal White Garland
Sianne Hill Wylie
Ding Kir Wylie
Bailey Harris Wylie
Klarke Cheatham Wylie
Mikaylee Morton Wylie
Kyndall Elam Wylie
Jordyn Merrett Wylie
Payton Miller Wylie
