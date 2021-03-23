SACHSE GIRLS BASKETBALL CRISLYN ROSE

Sachse sophomore Crislyn Rose was voted as the 9-6A offensive player of the year.

 Photo Courtesy of Mark Porter

This has been an unusual year to say the least, with the COVID-19 pandemic not only shortening the early stages of the basketball season, but also causing chaos in the district schedule at parts of the year.

On the court, there was something different, as well, as for the first time since 2014, Sachse did not earn at least a share of the district championship.

The changing of the guard at the top was also reflected in the rest of the playoff field, as Rowlett missed out on the postseason for the first time in five years.

Despite that, both the Mustangs and Eagles were well-represented on the 9-6A all-district team.

Sachse earned one superlative honor as sophomore Crislyn Rose was tabbed the offensive player of the year.

Rose led the Mustangs in scoring at 14.4 points per game, tallied 2.6 rebounds per contest and also ranked among the leaders in several other categories.

Rose was joined on the first team by freshmen Neenah George and Londyn Oliphant, who each made an instant impact in the inaugural varsity campaigns.

Senior Sierra Douglas was voted to the second team, while the honorable mention selections included senior ShaNyais Rose, senior Brianna Salazar, junior Criselle Mendoza and freshman Micah Cooper.

Though the Mustangs had to settle for a tie for second place, they should find themselves competing for district titles again soon, as Crislyn Rose, George, Oliphant and Cooper could form the nucleus for the next two seasons.

Rowlett narrowly missed out on the playoffs, but expects to be in the mix again next year as it returns four of its five all-district picks.

The lone graduating selection is also the only first-teamer, as Mallorie Miller made the list after she averaged 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals and knocked down 22 3-pointers during the 9-6A slate.

Sophomore Jesse Tan recorded 7.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and sank 18 3-pointers and junior Emma Rumore tallied 5.1 points 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 assists as both were named to the second team.

Junior Jordan Myers (6.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.0 spg, 19 blocks) and Riana Carter (4.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.6 spg) were each honorable mention selections for the Eagles.

Lakeview rolled to the district championship in undefeated fashion, posting a 14-0 record and having only one of those games decided by single digits.

So it is little surprise the Patriots brought home a trio of superlative awards.

Senior Sana’a Baker was voted as the 9-6A most valuable player, senior Alexis Gie was tagged as the defensive player of the year and Garron Green was honored as the coach of the year.

Lakeview was not finished, as seniors Taliyah Harris and Aja Scott and junior Carleece Gates were chosen to the first team and senior Jaliya Sharp and junior Kamryn Gie were second-team selections.

Garland secured the fourth and final playoff berth and had three players picked to the first two teams.

Senior Xyllize Harrison was the lone Owl to be picked to the first team, with junior Kayla Mentee and senior Kristian Giles on the second team.

Rounding out the major awards, Naaman Forest Kaylee Bennett was voted as the newcomer of the year, while Rangers junior Kaylyn Minor was a second-team pick.

Wylie tied for second place with Sachse and had a quintet of players named to the first two teams.

That included senior Bailey Harris and junior Lynn Nwachukwu on the first team and senior Ding Kir and Sianne Hill and freshman Payton Miller on the second squad.

North Garland was represented by senior Debby Onadeko on the second team, while senior Jackie Roberts made the second team for South Garland.

9-6A Girls Basketball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Sana’a Baker       Sr.     Lakeview

Offensive Player of the Year

Crislyn Rose        So.    Sachse

Defensive Player of the Year

Alexis Gie   Sr.     Lakeview

Newcomer of the Year

Kaylee Bennett     Fr.     Naaman Forest

Coach of the Year

Garron Green                 Lakeview

First Team

Mallorie Miller     Sr.     Rowlett

Neenah George     Fr.     Sachse

Londyn Oliphant  Fr.     Sachse

Carleece Gates      Jr.      Lakeview

Taliyah Harris      Sr.     Lakeview

Aja Scott    Sr.     Lakeview

Xyllize Harrison   Sr.     Garland

Lynn Nwachukwu         Jr.      Wylie

Bailey Harris        Sr.     Wylie

Second Team

Jesse Tan    So.    Rowlett

Emma Rumore     Jr.      Rowlett

Sierra Douglas     Sr.     Sachse

Debby Onadeko   Sr.     North Garland

Kaylyn Minor      Jr.      Naaman Forest

Kamryn Gie         Jr.      Lakeview

Jaliya Sharp         Sr.     Lakeview

Kayla Mentee       Jr.      Garland

Kristian Giles       Sr.     Garland

Jackie Roberts      Sr.     South Garland

Payton Miller       Fr.     Wylie

Ding Kir     Sr.     Wylie

Sianne Hill  Sr.     Wylie

Honorable Mention

Riana Carter         Rowlett

Jordan Myers       Rowlett

Brianna Salazar    Sachse

Criselle Mendoza  Sachse

ShaNyais Rose     Sachse

Micah Cooper      Sachse

Charmari Minnieweather         Lakeview

Bria Mitchell        Lakeview

Kaniya Walters    Lakeview

Elisabeth Reese    Garland

Ruth Bailey Garalnd

Cynthia Ogueri     North Garland

Jada Hall    Naaman Forest

Klarke Cheatham Wylie

Mikaylee Morton Wylie

Academic All-District

Jordan Myers       Rowlett

Jesse Tan    Rowlett

Alana Carr  Rowlett

Ashunti Moore     Rowlett

Angelina Nieman  Rowlett

Amari Moy Rowlett

Emma Rumore     Rowlett

Hailey Hicks         Rowlett

Riana Carter         Rowlett

Haley Arriaga       Rowlett

Lyndi Bryan         Rowlett

Makayla Johnson Rowlett

Zaida Naughton   Rowlett

Alexis Gie   Lakeview

Chamari Minnieweather Lakeview

Aja Scott    Lakeview

Jaliya Sharp         Lakeview

Kaylee Bennett     Naaman Forest

Adiame Adhanom          Naaman Forest

Alexa Mocivais    Naaman Forrest

Cherion Johnson  Naaman Forest

Debby Onadeko   North Garland

Cynthia Ogueri     North Garland

Ximena Alvarado North Garland

Ruth Bailey Garland

Kayla Mentee       Garland

Kyndal White       Garland

Sianne Hill  Wylie

Ding Kir     Wylie

Bailey Harris        Wylie

Klarke Cheatham Wylie

Mikaylee Morton Wylie

Kyndall Elam       Wylie

Jordyn Merrett     Wylie

Payton Miller       Wylie

