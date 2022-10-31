In the history of Garland ISD athletics, it would be hard to find a program to rival the success and the consistency of the Sachse volleyball team.
While many programs take some time to build, the Mustangs not only made the playoffs in their first year of varsity play under head coach Rikki Jones, they advanced to the regional semifinals in 2004.
That started an unrivaled streak among GISD teams in any sport, as Sachse has never missed the playoffs, with this year’s appearance marking the 19th in a row.
The Mustangs have not just qualified for the postseason, they have been dominant in the way they have done so.
This season, Sachse dropped just two sets on its way to a perfect 16-0 record in 9-6A, as it captured the district championship for the 10th consecutive season.
Since 2015, the Mustangs are 104-5 in district play and they currently hold a 36-match district winning streak.
That type of success does not come without having great coaching and a steady stream of talented players, and one of the latest to fill the latter role is junior Favor Anyanwu.
The 6-2 junior ranks among the area leaders this season with 369 kills and 108 blocks, and this past week, she verbally committed to continue her playing career at the University of Southern California.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Anyanwu talks about the being a part of the Sachse’s success as a program, how she has grown during her high school career and what lies ahead for the Mustangs.
SLM: Sachse has been the district power for the last decade. How much motivation does that provide to live up to the standard of the program?
FA: We are very aware of the successes Sachse has had, and we know everyone in our district is setting goals to take us down. No matter the skill level differences, we still hold ourselves accountable with any and everyone we play.
SLM: You have been a key part of the team since you joined the program. How have you grown as a player and as a person during the last three years?
FA: Every year being here my role has increased drastically, and I have worked on evolving my game to bring the best for my team and its success.
SLM: As a junior, you have younger players looking up to you. How would you describe yourself as a leader?
FA: I would say the first thing I want people to see in me is confidence, because without that nothing really works out. And to appreciate the competitiveness of the game, and bringing your best besides who’s on the other side of the net.
SLM: How would you describe yourself as a player?
FA: Uplifting, Confident, and competitive How long have you been playing volleyball and what got you into the sport? I played little league volleyball for two years, when I was really young, But, eventually I stopped and played basketball up until 7th grade when I started playing club volleyball, when my former middle school teammate said that her club's top team, TAV, needed a middle blocker. And she encouraged me to try out and ever since has been playing club volleyball with TAV.
SLM: Have you played other sports in addition to volleyball?
FA: Yes, basketball.
SLM: Who have been some of your biggest influences on your growth as a player? Samantha Bricio and Simone Biles are people I heavily looked up to first starting my volleyball career. Their explosiveness and athletic ability was amazing to me. Currently, I’m watching Serena Gray, middle blocker at Pitt University, she is a phenomenal player.
SLM: The team captured the district championship with an undefeated record with Tuesday’s win. What does that mean to you?
FA: It means to me how focused and determined we stayed, because even before the game we already found out we were district champions. So, to go out there and play like how we did on Tuesday, was us staying locked in.
SLM: Next step is the playoffs, what are the goals in the upcoming weeks and what will be the keys to reaching those goals?
FA: We have high expectations for us, and are definitely turning up our intensity. We know what we are capable of, and going all the way to the state tournament is what we have in mind definitely
