SACHSE VOLLEYBALL FAVOR ANYANWU

Junior Favor Anyanwu and Sachse completed a perfect 16-0 run to the 9-6A championship on Tuesday with a sweep of second-place Wylie East.

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

In the history of Garland ISD athletics, it would be hard to find a program to rival the success and the consistency of the Sachse volleyball team.

While many programs take some time to build, the Mustangs not only made the playoffs in their first year of varsity play under head coach Rikki Jones, they advanced to the regional semifinals in 2004.

