Sachse has ruled the local girls basketball scene for the last several years.
The Mustangs have not only won five consecutive district championships, they have done so in dominant fashion, entering the season with a 69-game district winning streak.
So as has been the case every time this point of the season rolls around, the big question is can anybody dethrone Sachse?
That answer might have arrived on the opening day of the 9-6A season, as Lakeview was able to end the Mustangs’ streak with a 46-18 victory to establish itself as the team to beat.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every walk of life and high school basketball is certainly not immune.
Because of the lack of tournaments, the teams have played far fewer games than normal entering into district play, so the body of work is not quite what it normally is at this point of the season.
Opponents might view this as a door opening, but they must still prove it on the court as the 9-6A season gets underway.
Here is a look at the field:
Sachse (0-1, 1-5)
The Mustangs’ winning streak is a testament to head coach Donna McCullough and the program’s ability to reload after losing key players.
That is a challenge they face on an annual basis and this year is no different with the departure of district most valuable player Adhel Tac, who signed with TCU, Jayla Brooks, who missed last season with an injury, but her previous accomplishments earned her a scholarship at SMU, and offensive player of the year Tia Harvey, now at Little Rock.
Still, to beat the champs, one has to beat the champs and the Mustangs were picked to defend their crown in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll.
Sachse has had a number of breakout freshmen over the years and last season, it was Crislyn Rose, who averaged 7.8 points, with a team-high 33 3-pointers, with 2.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game on her way to newcomer of the year honors.
Senior Brianna Salazar was thrust into action at point guard after the injury to Brooks, and she responded by earning second-team honors and senior Sierra Douglas was an honorable mention pick.
Junior Criselle Mendoza has been a solid contributor, and like always, the Mustangs have freshmen ready to play with Micah Cooper, Neenah George and Londyn Oliphant.
Rowlett (1-0, 2-10)
The Eagles were picked to finish fourth in the TGCA preseason poll, but they are still trying to adjust to a very different roster.
Rowlett graduated all-district performers in Madi Rodriguez, Ryllie Booker and Reagan Warren and then were dealt another blow when first-teamer Nevaeh Zavala transferred to Plano East.
Rowlett endured some tough losses during its non-district slate, but did close on a high note with a 59-45 win over North Mesquite and followed that up with a 63-23 victory against South Garland in its 9-6A opener on Friday.
Senior Mallorie Miller had a season-high 24 points against the Stallions, junior Jordan Myers set a career-high with 18 points and then had 17 against the Colonels, and sophomore Jesse Tan set a career-high with 10 points.
Miller, Myers and senior Tayana Pitts were all-district selections a year ago and that trio will be key as younger players step into their roles.
Lakeview (1-0, 7-6)
If a team is going to dethrone Sachse, it could be the Patriots, who were picked to finish second in the TABC preseason poll, and they established themselves as the team to catch with their huge win in the opener.
There are good reasons for Lakeview’s high hopes, as they return the most experienced nucleus of any team in the district.
Junior Carleece Gates was voted the defensive most valuable player last season, and she is one of seven returning all-district performers, along with seniors Sana’a Baker, Alexis Gie, Taliyah Harris, Aja Scott and Bria Mitchell and junior Mari Minnieweather.
Wylie (1-0, 6-3)
The Pirates were picked to finish third in the TABC preseason poll and were the only 9-6A team to post a winning record in non-district play.
That Wylie has enjoyed some early success is impressive considering they graduated a pair of first-team all-district honorees in Peyton Rush and Alyssa Sullivan.
Despite those losses, the cupboard was not bare.
Seniors Sianne Hill and Bailey Harris and junior Lynn Nwachukwu were all-district selections. The Pirates have also gotten early contributions from seniors Klarke Cheatham and Ding Kir, sophomore Maddison Luna and Payton Miller.
Garland (0-1, 2-7)
The Owls are off to a slow start, but might be the sleeper pick to make the playoffs.
Garland has an all-district presence in the middle in 6-2 senior Xyllize Harrison, and she is joined by fellow all-district honoree senior Xaria Harrison.
The Owls have also gotten good early play from the likes of senior Kristian Jiles and juniors Kayla Mentee and Izzy Reese.
North Garland (0-1, 1-8)
Like many district teams, the Raiders have been trying to adjust after losing two key pieces in Asia Johnson and Tyvionna Williams.
North Garland has a solid player in the middle in senior Debby Onadeko, who leds the team with 7.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, while junior Mary Saldana is recording 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest.
Early on, the Raiders have also gotten contributions from senior Cynthia Ogueri and junior Mikayla Ferguson.
North Garland could also have plenty of room to grow, with four sophomores on the varsity roster.
South Garland (0-1, 0-2)
The Colonels enter the district season as the biggest unknown of the group.
South Garland graduated its only all-district performers in Vanessa Wharton and Kandace Sutton.
To further complicate things, the Colonels missed several games due to a positive COVID-19 case, meaning much of the first half of their district slate could remain a work in progress.
Naaman Forest (1-0, 1-7)
The Rangers have endured their share of early struggles after losing top scorers Gabby Robinson and Shamein Shaw, but are hoping they turned a corner with a 55-25 win over North Garland in the district opener.
But Naaman Forest might have the most room for immediate growth. Juniors Kaylin Minor and Peyton Jones have stepped up their play and a pair of freshmen, Kaylee Bennett and Cherion Johnson, have stepped in as immediate contributors.
