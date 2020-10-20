Last season, Sachse once again captured the district championship with its toughest competition being Wylie.
This year was expected to be the same, but the first head-to-head tilt between the teams was delayed due to the Mustangs undergoing COVID-19 quarantine.
They finally met on Saturday and it lived up to expectations, with Sachse rallying for a 25-23, 22-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-10 victory to take over sole possession of first place in 9-6A.
The last thing the Mustangs wanted was a letdown after the big win when they took on South Garland on Tuesday and they made sure that would not be the case, as they rolled to a 25-5, 25-5, 25-11 victory.
Sachse completes the first half of the 9-6A season with a perfect 7-0 record as they run their district winning streak to 23 matches in a row.
The Mustangs and setter Claire Romo set the tone from the start. Romo served 25 points during the three games, including the first 10 to start the opening game. That spurt included four aces and kills from Shaliyah Rhoden, Elizabeth Woods and Ryann Spears.
South Garland finally got on the board on a kill from Antoniya Baker, who posted a team-high four kills, and Janet Cruz followed with an ace, but Sachse quickly regained control, with kills from Woods, Macy Taylor, Kayla Grant and Spears pushing the lead to 16-3.
The Colonels tried to hang around, but the Mustangs put it away behind a eight-point service run from Karissa Korinek that included three aces and a pair of kills from Grant to close out a 25-5 win.
South Garland tried to stay close in the second game behind a pair of early kills from Vanessa Miranda, but Sachse countered with points from Rhoden, Spears and Woods and a block from Favor Anyanwu as they pushed out to a 7-2 lead.
The Mustangs extended the lead to 14-5 when Romo stepped behind the service line and she proceeded to deliver the next 11 points. That run included four more aces, as well as a pair of kills from Camryn Parker and additional smashes from Macy Puckett and Woods as they repeated their 25-5 victory.
Romo added an ace to lead off Game 3 and Grant and Sydney Ross had kills to stake Sachse to a quick 7-1 lead.
South Garland got a kill from Baker and took advantage of some Mustang miscues to hang around and cut the deficit to 12-7.
Zoria Heard stemmed that potential momentum with back-to-back aces as part of a six-point service run to push it to 18-7.
Baker had a pair of kills for the Colonels, but Grant matched them for Sachse to maintain a 20-8 advantage.
The Mustangs would close it out from there, as Anyanwu had a block and then teamed with Rhoden for another on match point to close out the 25-11 win.
Sachse will look to continue its winning streak on Friday with a home date against Garland and then is scheduled to face Rockwall in a non-district game on Saturday.
