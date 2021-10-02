Sachse had few worries during its first two district games, defeating Lakeview and Rowlett by a combined score of 121-55.
Friday was a different story.
North Garland landed an early punch, and even when the Mustangs responded as they usually do, the Raiders refused to go away.
But Sachse was able to do enough down the stretch to hold off North Garland and remain undefeated in 9-6A with a 42-34 victory at Williams Stadium.
The Mustangs (4-2) improve to 3-0 in district as they remain tied for first place with Garland, while North Garland falls to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in 9-6A.
Early on, it looked like another walk in the park, as Sachse needed only two plays to move 71 yards, with Luke Keefer breaking free for a 62-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead just 48 seconds into the game.
The Mustangs pushed the Raiders backward on their opening drive and were poised to open a two-score lead but turned the ball over on downs.
North Garland started to find its rhythm from there, putting together a nice drive that was capped by a 24-yard touchdown run by Jaden Davis to tie it up.
After forcing a punt, the Raiders went back to work, with Godspower Nwawuihe scoring from 10 yards out on a quarterback keeper to take a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.
The Sachse offense shot itself in the foot a couple of times, but got back on track late in the second quarter, with Alex Orji finding Cam Gladney on a 13-yard touchdown pass to tie it at 14-14 going into halftime.
The Mustangs came out firing in the second half.
They got a huge play midway through the third quarter when Orji hit Jamari Harts and he broke free for a 92-yard touchdown to regain the lead.
The defense did its job and the offense quickly capitalized, with Orji and Elijah Ames hooking up on a 18-yard scoring strike to open a 28-14 lead.
The teams traded scores from there.
Davis found the end zone on a 36-yard run for the Raiders only to see Sachse match it on a 3-yard scoring run by LaDon Littlejohn to make it 35-20 early in the fourth quarter.
North Garland refused to go away, with Isaiah DeLeon hauling in a 33-yard touchdown pass from Nwawuihe, with Orji matching it for the Mustangs with a 10-yard run to push it back to 42-27.
The Raiders made one final push when Nwawuihe threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Mateo Howard to make it a one-score game at 42-34, but they would not get another chance, as the Mustangs were able to drain the final four minutes off the clock to preserve the win.
