DALLAS—Coaches always preach the importance of free throw shooting late in games.
It is a factor some casual fans scoff at, but there is no denying it can be the difference between extending a season and going home.
Free throw shooting was not the only reason that Sachse is moving on, but it certainly played a part along with a stingy defensive effort down the stretch, as they outscored Allen 20-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 48-36 victory on Tuesday in a Class 6A bi-district playoff game at Lake Highlands High School.
The Mustangs (28-6), the No. 17 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll, advance to the area finals to take on Waco Midway (27-8), a 64-52 winner over Horn on Monday, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Waxahachie.
Sachse did not grab its first lead until the third quarter and it remained tight into the fourth.
The Mustangs did the job on the defensive end, holding Allen without a field goal for more than five minutes, and when forced to answer at the charity stripe, they did, hitting 12-of-15 (80 percent) in the final frame.
It wasn’t just one player, as Adhel Tac, Elizabeth Woods, Tia Harvey, Crislyn Rose and Brianna Salazar combined to hit eight in a row at one point to help cap a 12-0 run to open a 43-31 lead with just 1:20 left.
“It’s funny, sometimes they are very good at the free throw line, more than we are shooting outside, but when you get the right people on the free throw line, it helps,” Sachse head coach Donna McCullough said. “So we tried to keep the ball in the hands of the right girls when they were going to foul and they came through for us.”
The free throws were not the only big shots for the Mustangs.
Trailing 21-17 at halftime, Tac converted a layup and Salazar knocked down her only field goal of the game as a 3-pointer gave Sachse its first lead at 22-21.
Allen was quick to answer with baskets from Chelsea Okusagah and Zoe McCrary to regain the advantage during the back-and-forth frame.
The Mustangs edged back out in front on two free throws by Shanyais Rose, but Alyssa Tarpley responded at the third-quarter buzzer by splashing a 3-pointer to give the Eagles a 29-28 lead.
The fourth quarter, however, belonged to Sachse.
In addition to their work at the line, Harvey and Woods got inside for easy baskets and Rose, a freshman, stole the ball and went coast-to-coast for a layup to give them their biggest lead of the game at 39-31.
“They’ve (Salazar and Rose) been great in their role all year and it’s the time right now for them to step up and do their job and they did it,” McCullough said.
Sachse’s control of the pace down the stretch was a far cry from early on, when Allen dominated the glass at times, utilizing those second chances to open a quick lead.
Mackenzie Wurm scored four quick points to stake the Eagles to a 6-0 lead and later knocked down a 3-pointer that Okusagah followed with a layup to make it 11-4.
It proved to be Allen’s largest lead of the game, though, as Sachse made adjustments and the early rebounding edge dissipated from that point.
“We were blocking out well, but we weren’t pursuing the ball hard and they were out-hustling us to the basketball; we were just waiting on the ball, so just making adjustments to go harder than they are,” McCullough said. “We talked about it at halftime, it’s going to be physical, you aren’t going to get every call, but just keep doing what you are doing, but go hard after the ball and I think it made a huge difference.”
Sachse stayed close throughout the second quarter, even tying it at one point with the help of six points from Harvey, but Tyler Jackson matched that total for the Eagles, capped by a layup as time expired to give them a 21-17 halftime lead.
Rose had eight of her 13 points in the second half, Harvey also tallied 13 and Tac recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Mustangs.
Wurm paced Allen with 10 points, with Tyler Jackson scoring seven, Okusagah six and Zoe Jackson also adding six to go along with eight rebounds.
Last season, the Eagles ended the Sachse’s season with a last-second putback to earn a 50-49 victory in the regional quarterfinals. The Mustangs were able to gain a measure of revenge on Tuesday and they also hope to carry the night’s experiences forward as they take a 13-game winning streak into the area round against Waco Midway.
“It’s good to see us fight harder because we haven’t been pushed hard like that in a while” McCullough said. “So when we get pushed like that, it was good to see us get tougher because that’s important at this time of the year.”
