Rowlett and Sachse are at the top of the 9-6A standings and could have a showdown for the district title when they meet next Friday.

The 9-6A boys soccer race appears destined to go down to the wire with just three matches remaining in the district season.

While the race for the top spot has been a close one all season long, Rowlett has been able to maintain its place atop the standings and it remained that way on Tuesday.

The Eagles (7-0-4, 28) are the only team without a regulation loss as they picked up a 3-0 victory over Wylie (4-6-1, 13).

Rowlett now has a four-point cushion over North Garland (6-1-4, 24) and Sachse (7-2-2, 24).

The Mustangs pulled into a tie for second place with the Raiders after claiming two points with a shootout victory in their head-to-head meeting.

Noah Jimenez tallied a goal in regulation for Sachse, but North Garland was able to send it to penalties tied at 1-1.

In the shootout, Jorge Acosta, Haris Dunic, Landon Garrison, Cooper Tea and Jimenez converted for the Mustangs and goalkeeper Alexis Favela, who made several key stops in regulation, added three big saves in the shootout to preserve the win.

Garland (3-3-5, 17) and Naaman Forest (5-4-2, 17) are tied for fourth place.

The Owls picked up a shootout win over Lakeview (1-8-2, 5). The Patriots got a goal from Nickolas Duran off an assist from Luis Rivera, but it was tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation and Garland posted a 3-0 edge in penalties.

The Rangers were able to claim a 2-0 in over South Garland.

On Friday, Rowlett hosts Garland, while Sachse goes on the road to take on Lakeview. The Eagles also play the Patriots next week and the Mustangs face South Garland prior to their head-to-head showdown on Mar. 11 that could be for the district championship.

On Friday, Rowlett maintained its spot atop the standings with a 4-0 victory over South Garland on Friday.

Sachse notched a solid 3-0 win over Garland to remain in the upper tier of the standings.

Cooper Tea, Haris Dunic and Jorge Acosta each tallied goals, with Noah Jimenez and Nathan Frost picking up assists.

North Garland and Naaman Forest battled to a 2-2 draw, with the Raiders picking up the extra point with a 4-2 advantage in penalties.

Wylie gave its playoff hopes a boost with a 4-1 win over Lakeview, with Nickolas Duran scoring the lone goal for the Patriots.

