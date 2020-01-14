Basketball is a game that features its share of momentum swings.
But rarely does one see the extreme measure that was taken to on Tuesday with Sachse and South Garland.
The Colonels were dominant early on in as they looked to run away with the game. The Mustangs responded and appeared totally in control during the middle portions of the game.
South Garland had the final answer, though, closing the game on a 24-5 run to pull out a 62-51 victory.
The Colonels improve to 3-1 in 10-6A while Sachse falls to 2-2.
The Mustangs trailed by 15 early on but made a furious rally to take a 46-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
Unfortunately for Sachse, they went ice cold from there and South Garland took advantage with a 17-0 run that ultimately decided the outcome.
It started innocently enough with Justin McBride scoring inside, but the Colonel defense then began forcing turnovers and that led to easy opportunities on the other end.
TJ Brown converted a pair of layups and a putback to tie it and McBride sank a 3-pointer to give them a 49-46 lead.
They were not finished, as Don Anderson hit a runner in the lane and McBride and Brown each made a pair of free throws to give them a 55-46 advantage.
Obi Onyia made a layup to break a five-minute scoreless spell and Kevin Crow hit a free throw to get back to within six, but South Garland had too much down the stretch as they pulled away for the win.
Onyia led the Mustangs with 15 points, with Isaac Brown also in double figures with 10. McBride led all scorers with 24 points for the Colonels, followed by 18 from TJ Brown and 11 from James Fincher.
It was McBride who was the story at the start as he had 10 points in the opening quarter as South Garland took a 20-5 lead.
The 6-5 freshman knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and got the crowd going with a transition dunk during the run, during which the Mustangs were just 1-of-9 from the floor.
Sachse settled down from there.
Isaac Brown and Omari Smith drained 3-pointers and Dylan McKeon converted a layup as part of a quick 8-0 run at the start of the second quarter to get them back in it.
Chris Sellers scored inside, Kai Smith hit a pair of treys and Isaac Brown added another from beyond the arc as part of a 12-3 run as Sachse closed to within 30-27 at the half.
That momentum carried over into the third quarter.
McKeon drove to the basket for a layup and Crow hit a 3-pointer to give the Mustangs their first lead at 32-30.
Onyia had scored only two points early in the first quarter, but got warmed up in the third.
He converted a three-point play and then a layup to give Sachse a 37-34 advantage.
Kai Smith then hit a pair of free throws, Isaac Brown and Onyia scored inside and a putback inside gave the Mustangs a 44-38 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
But after outscoring South Garland 39-18 during the middle frames, the Colonels were able to flip the script down the stretch and that allowed them to move one step ahead of Sachse in the district race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.