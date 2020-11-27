WYLIE—The stage was set for Sachse to deliver a memorable comeback on Friday.
Though they trailed 10-7, the Mustangs defense had stood firm to limit Wylie to a field goal and keep it a one-score game with five minutes still left to work with.
The Pirates’ did indeed settle for the field goal, but as Andrew Cunningham’s kick sailed through the uprights, all eyes quickly shifted to a flag on the field.
Wylie players began to celebrate and the referee made it official in flagging Sachse for a roughing the kicker penalty.
Given new life, the Pirates cashed in two plays later, as Darrick McClendon scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 17-7 with 4:52 left and that rendered the Mustangs’ late touchdown not enough to scale the mountain in a 17-14 loss at Wylie ISD Stadium.
Wylie (3-5, 3-3 in 9-6A) wins its third game in a row since a 0-5 start, while Sachse falls to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in district.
Both teams entered the game knowing they made the playoffs, but the outcome was still important.
Naaman Forest secured its playoff berth with a 51-0 rout of North Garland on Friday, and if Lakeview takes care of Garland on Saturday, the Mustangs and Pirates would both go to the Division I bracket. With the teams currently tied in the standings, Wylie’s victory would give them the top seed in the playoffs.
Sachse had been held off the scoreboard since the first quarter, but did make things interesting late.
On fourth-and-12, the Mustangs lined up to punt, but instead, Alex Orji took off around the right edge and scampered 21 yards to keep the drive alive.
Orji converted another fourth down and then after a penalty pushed them into a second-and-long situation, Orji hooked up with Tyler Williams for a 20-yard gain and that pair connected again on a 32-yard touchdown to cut it to 17-14 with 1:45 left.
Wylie recovered the onside kick attempt, but Sachse still had all three timeouts and would get the ball back if it could make a stop.
But Pirate quarterback Marcus McElroy, whose return from injury has been the catalyst for their turnaround, made yet another big play with a 21-yard scramble to move the chains and they were able to run out the clock from there.
McElroy rushed 23 times for 97 yards and helped Wyle convert on 8-of-15 third downs and 2-of-3 fourth downs to keep the ball out of Sachse’s hands.
The Mustangs actually held a 316-268 advantage in total yards and the offense was clicking early on.
After forcing a punt, Sachse took its initial drive 77 yards in 15 plays, with Orji keeping it himself on a 3-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead.
Wylie put together a nice drive of its own, but the Mustangs rose to the occasion to force a turnover on downs.
The offense went right back to work, quickly moving into Pirate territory, but in one of the biggest shifts of the game, Sachse fumbled and Dezmond Adamson recovered for Wylie.
The turnover jumpstarted the Pirate offense, which them embarked on a 16-play, 60-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes off the clock. Wylie converted four key third downs and McElroy found the end zone on a 1-yard run to tie it at 7-7 with 44 seconds left before halftime.
The offensive efficiency that the Mustangs had in the first half was not there to start the second, as they had consecutive three-and-outs.
The Pirates were on the door step of the end zone when it had second-and-one at the Sachse 4, but the Mustangs made a pair of nice plays to limit the damage to a 23-yard field goal by Cunningham to make it 10-7 with 2:24 left in the third quarter.
Sachse finally got moving as it shifted to the fourth, but turned the ball over on downs.
Wylie then chewed up 6:56 off the clock on its next drive. The Mustangs finally made a stop in the red zone, but that was rendered moot by the roughing the kicker penalty and that mistake proved critical at the end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.