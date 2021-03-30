The Rowlett girls soccer team was feeling good heading into Tuesday’s match against Mansfield Lake Ridge.
The Eagles had closed the 9-6A season with five consecutive victories, capped by a shootout win over rival Sachse.
After taking time off from Spring Break, Rowlett showed a little rust in its playoff opener, but rallied from a 2-0 deficit with four unanswered goals to post a 4-2 victory on the road in East Texas against Tyler Legacy.
The dramatic way in which they advanced had them riding a wave of momentum, and in the early moments on Tuesday, it looked as if that would continue.
With the ball deep in the Lake Ridge end, Madi Goss flicked a pass toward the goal that the keeper got a piece of, but was unable to corral, leaving an open net. Though a Rowlett player was on the doorstep, they were unable to knock it in. Upon gaining possession, Lake Ridge immediately moved the ball up the field and narrowly missed on a scoring chance of its own, and though the match was less than two minutes old, the tone had been set for the evening.
Lake Ridge was able to continuously do damage on counterattacks in the first half, and when Rowlett tried to adjust, they used precision passing among a plethora of playmakers to create chances.
It all added up to a 10-0 victory in a Class 6A area round playoff game at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Lake Ridge (15-4-2) advances to the Region 2 quarterfinals where it will take on Belton, who was able to edge out a 2-1 shootout victory over Sachse on Tuesday, while the Eagles finish with a 14-10-1 mark.
Lake Ridge opened the scoring when Alicia Riggins made a long run down the left side and then buried a left-footed shot into the corner of the net to take a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute.
Rowlett had a couple of chances, including two corner kicks, but could not convert and then found itself down 2-0 when Callie Conrad slid a pass through to Kaylee Mosley for the score.
Rowlett was still getting opportunities, including a couple of strong free kicks from Trinity Egerton that forced the Lake Ridge keeper to make nice saves, but was unable to get on the board.
Rowlett had rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit in its opener and that same scenario would have been ideal until the floodgates opened in the final seven minutes before the break.
Alexsis Villarreal sent a long free kick into the box that was saved by the keeper only to be headed in on the rebound by Conrad to make it 3-0.
Villarreal then nailed a perfect 21-yard free kick into the corner of the net, and with time winding down, she found Camryn Lancaster for a score with just one second left on the clock and all of a sudden, Rowlett faced a 5-0 deficit.
Unfortunately for Rowlett, it got no better after halftime, as Riggins again used the counterattack to find room and find the back of the net in the 47th minute.
Mosley added her second goal of the match, Lancaster knocked home a rebound and Kendall Smith and Lindsey Hughes added scores as the lead swelled to 10-0 and the way it would end.
