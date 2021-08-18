Each season, every team starts out with the goal of making history.
That is a relative term, as every program is different. While winning a state championship is the ultimate dream, sometimes it is merely making the playoffs or advancing a few rounds that truly makes history.
When looking back at Garland ISD, Garland High School is the program that most think about. Not only are the Owls the oldest team in the school district, they also own four state championships, the latest of which was claimed in 1999.
No other GISD program has won, or even competed for a state title, but that it is not to say that each has not enjoyed its share of highlights.
With the start of a new season right around the corner, it is time to take a look at the best teams in the history of Rowlett and Sachse.
The Eagles opened their doors in 1996 under the legendary head coach Tommy Watkins. And while Watkins would win his 300th career game during his five-year tenure, Rowlett would not break through and make the playoffs until 2005.
That would start a streak of 14 consecutive playoff appearances, which established a GISD record.
There were several notable teams during that run. There were times that the Eagles were a surprise, as they made the playoffs without having a winning record on six occasions.
The 2007 squad was a memorable group, as quarterback Brandon Loy, running back Dexter Imade and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin helped engineer a bi-district shocker when they upended undefeated Allen, 37-32, in the opening round in what might be the biggest upset in school history.
The 2011 team also deserves consideration. Rowlett started the season at 1-2 and finished third in district, but put things together at the right time with playoff victories over Lake Highlands and Copperas Cove to advance to the regional semifinals for the first time in program history.
But the nod for the Eagles goes to the 2015 team, which is the only one in school history to win 10 games in a season.
Rowlett knew it had the potential to be good. They had a senior quarterback in Logan Bonner, a solid running back in Kobe Morrow and a playmaking wide receiver in LaDarius Dickens.
There was also talent on the defensive side with linemen Crayven Jones and Ousman Betts, linebackers Jarrod Elmore and Andrew Estrada and defensive backs Dylan Bauer and Jakel Davis.
The Eagles started strong with wins in their first two games, but took a step back with a loss to Keller in the non-district finale.
They would dominate their GISD brethren during the 11-6A slate, with the lone setback coming at the hands of Rockwall.
Rowlett entered the playoffs as the second seed and drew Belton in the bi-district round. It was an instant classic, as the teams traded blows for four quarters.
Morrow rushed for 280 yards and three touchdowns and the Eagles led by two scores at one point, but found themselves down 64-51 in the fourth quarter.
But Bonner would throw for one touchdown and rush for another with just 2:33 left to engineer a 65-64 comeback victory.
Rowlett’s area round clash with Skyline also went down to the wire. The Eagles were clinging to a 24-21 lead late in the game, but the Raiders moved into the red zone. The defense held to force a field goal attempt and Jalen Penn got around the edge to block the kick with 20 seconds left to preserve the victory.
The magic finally ran out in the regional semifinals against Humble Atascocita. Rowlett rallied from a 24-14 deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but Atascocita scored a touchdown on their possession and the Eagles were unable to answer in a 31-24 loss.
Despite the disappointment, the 2015 team did something no other in Rowlett history had been able to do in winning 10 games and it matched the deepest playoff run in school history.
Sachse is the youngest team in GISD, but it also has the second-best winning percentage behind only Garland and recently put together one of the best decades in the history of the school district, making eight playoff appearances in nine years and winning five district titles.
That run produced plenty of contenders, with the Mustangs going undefeated through the regular season on three occasions, but there is one team that stands out and that is the 2017 squad.
Sachse was loaded on both sides of the ball, with quarterback Jalen Mayden, running back Christian Cole and wide receiver Drue Jackson leading the offense and standouts Isaiah Humphries, Bryce Robinson, Tyler Lacy, Zach Gilson, Clark Yarbrough, Cedric Johnson and Micah Buchanan on defense.
The Mustangs sent an early message during their 4-0 non-district start, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 192-13.
That dominance carried over into district play, where with the exception of a 42-35 rivalry win over Rowlett, they won every other game by at least 20 points, including a 74-9 shellacking of Garland.
Sachse rolled over Lake Highlands in the bi-district round to set up a battle with Rockwall.
The Mustangs’ season was on the line when they trailed in the fourth quarter, but Mayden led the team down the field in the final minutes to tally the tying touchdown to force overtime.
Sachse struck first in the extra period when Mayden hooked up with Derrick Rose on a 24-yard touchdown pass to take the lead. The Yellowjackets moved down to the 1-yard line, but on fourth-and-inches, Buchanan made the game-saving tackle to preserve a 24-17 victory.
The road came to an end in the regional semifinals, as the Mustangs dug themselves a huge hole and saw a late comeback fall short in a 42-35 loss to Pflugerville Hendrickson.
But it did not take away from what they were able to accomplish during their 12-1 campaign, as they set a school record for victories in a season and advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the only time in their history.
The last three seasons have not gone as smoothly, but Sachse has found a way time and again to return to the playoffs.
In 2018, the Mustangs claimed their fourth district championship and posted a 8-4 record, advancing to the area finals.
The following season, they earned a share of the district crown and extended their postseason streak.
Last season will long be remembered for the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects it had on high school athletics.
As far as high school football, teams saw the start of their seasons delayed until October and many had to forfeit games due to positive cases.
It was also an unusual season for Sachse on the field.
The Mustangs dropped their lone non-district game to Coppell in the opener, but after back-to-back wins, they dropped a 35-33 thriller to rival Rowlett and a 48-30 setback to Lakeview put their playoff streak in jeopardy.
But in an odd twist due to the pandemic, 9-6A opted to determine the four playoff spots in the middle of the season with a series of head-to-head zone match-ups.
That proved to be fortuitous for Sachse, who had one of its best performances of the season in a 57-13 rout of South Garland.
So despite the fact that the Mustangs lost their next two district games, finishing 3-4 in 9-6A play, Sachse extended its streak of playoff appearances to six in a row thanks to the earlier win over South Garland.
The Mustangs fell to Skyline in the bi-district round and their 3-6 overall record was the first sub-.500 mark since 2009.
But Sachse has shown the ability to quickly reload during the past decade and look for them to be headed in the right direction in the fall.
