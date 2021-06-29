Rowlett and Sachse have built quite the reputation on the softball diamond over the years.

Though Garland might have reached the ultimate peak behind Tomi Garrison with its back-to-back state championships in 2006-2007, it has been the Eagles and Mustangs that have set the standard for consistency among GISD programs.

That was once again the case this season, as both returned to the playoffs and those efforts were recognized on the 9-6A all-district team.

Sachse returned to the playoffs for the 13th consecutive time and 15th time in the last 16 opportunities.

With a 13-1 mark in 9-6A, the Mustangs tied Wylie for the top spot, giving them a share of the district championship.

Sachse swept Tyler Legacy in the opening round of the playoffs before dropping a hard-fought three-game series to Bryan in the area finals, falling 5-4 in the decisive game.

The Mustangs had 10 players named to the team, headlined by a pair of superlative award winners.

That included the highest honor, as junior Madison McClarity was named the 9-6A most valuable player.

One of the most feared hitters in the state, McClarity posted a .677 batting average with a .724 on-base percentage and a 1.343 slugging percentage.

McClarity, now a three-time all-district selection, hits for power. Of her 67 hits on 99 at-bats, she had 26 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 53 runs scored and an eye-popping 78 runs batted in.

If that were not enough, McClarity also contributed on the mound. Though not the regular starter, she posted a 6-1 record on the hill with a 2.38 earned run average and 55 strikeouts in 47 innings.

Sophomore Kelsea Flores was voted as the defensive player of the year. Flores, who played catcher but could step into other positions, as well, recorded a .993 fielding percentage, committing just one error in 138 total chances.

Flores also delivered at the plate as one of the team leaders, hitting .464 with nine doubles, four triples, five home runs, 32 RBIs and 36 runs scored.

Joining McClarity and Flores on the first team were freshman Nevaeh Watkins, junior Kayla Olthouse and senior Caitlin Clem.

Watkins made an immediate impact, hitting .538 with 11 doubles, a team-high nine triples, three home runs, 33 runs batted in and 52 runs scored.

Olthouse was the team’s primary pitcher, posting a 13-5 record. In 104.2 innings of work, she struck out 106 and posted a 2.68 ERA. Olthouse often helped her own cause at the plate, where she had a .396 batting average with 11 doubles, six triples, seven home runs, 44 RBIs and 24 runs.

Clem was another key member of the lineup, hitting .352 with eight doubles, three home runs, 34 RBIs and 35 runs scored.

The Mustangs landed three more players on the second team with senior Nya Brown, junior Emma Patton and freshman Rylie Clem.

Brown hit .378 with 11 doubles, three triples, 19 RBIs and 53 runs scored, Patton posted a .338 average with seven doubles, 17 RBIs and 28 runs, while Clem batted .329 with four doubles, five home runs, 26 runs batted in and 24 runs scored.

Sachse was also represented on the honorable mention list with sophomores Gabby Rodriguez (.389, 12 runs) and Madison Trusty (10 RBIs, 13 runs).

The future looks bright for the Mustangs, as well, as eight of their 10 honorees are expected to return next season.

Rowlett extended its streak of playoff appearances to 16 in a row and have missed the postseason just twice since 1999.

The Eagles entered as the fourth seed but were unable to keep pace with eventual regional champion Rockwall in the bi-district round.

Rowlett was honored with five selections on the team, including a pair of first-teamers in freshman Charley Wilson and senior Kelsi Dotts.

Wilson, a strong candidate for newcomer of the year, led the Eagles in hitting with a .652 batting average. Her 30 hits in district play included six doubles, five triples, two home runs, 29 RBIs and 32 runs scored.

Dotts was also a central figure in the lineup, hitting .435 with 10 doubles, one triple, 18 runs batted in and 28 runs scored.

Sophomore Riley Smith and senior Sarabe Andrade were named to the second team.

Smith hit .435 with 13 doubles, two triples, 17 runs batted in and a team-high 35 runs scored. Andrade also topped .400, with a .421 mark to go along with five triples, 23 RBIs and 25 runs.

Rounding out the Rowlett selections, senior Makayla Ainsworth was named to the honorable mention list.

Garland returned to the playoffs as the third-place team and was rewarded with six picks on the first two teams, highlighted by a pair of superlative awards.

Sophomore Z’Natria Evans was voted as the offensive player of the year, while Jennifer Session was honored as the co-coach of the year.

Senior Rebecca Gauer and junior Angelica Gonzales joined Evans on the first team, while juniors Caroline Valencia and Alyssa Garza were second-team selections.

Lakeview, who finished one game out of the playoff picture, had three honorees, with senior Kylie Texta on the first team and junior Gabriela Padilla and sophomore Mayce Keating on the second team.

Naaman Forest senior Nicole Middleton, who led the Rangers with a .441 batting average, was named to the first team, while North Garland freshman Makenna Kircus and South Garland senior Jessica Aranda were second-team picks.

District co-champion Wylie, who advanced to the regional quarterfinals, had three major honors as senior Averie Gunther was chosen as the pitcher of the year, freshman Sydney Murphy was voted newcomer of the year and Heather Damron was named co-coach of the year.

The other selections for the Pirates included seniors Devin Chaky and Mikayla Hoffman and sophomore Aubrey Brown on the first team and junior Sarah Roberge and sophomore Jordyn Merrett on the second team.

9-6A Softball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Madison McClarity        Jr.      Sachse

Pitcher of the Year

Averie Gunther    Sr.     Wylie

Offensive Player of the Year

Z’Natria Evans    So.    Garland

Defensive Player of the Year

Kelsea Flores        So.    Sachse

Newcomer of the Year

Sydney Murphy   Fr.     Wylie

Co-Coaches of the Year

Jennifer Sisson               Garland

Heather Damron            Wylie

First Team

Nevaeh Watkins   Fr.     Sachse

Caitlin Clem         Sr.     Sachse

Kayla Olthouse    Jr.      Sachse

Charley Wilson    Fr.     Rowlett

Kelsi Dotts Sr.     Rowlett

Nicole Middleton  Sr.     Naaman Forest

Rebecca Gauer     Sr.     Garland

Angelica Gonzales         Jr.      Garland

Kylie Texta Sr.     Lakeview

Devin Chaky        Sr.     Wylie

Mikayla Hoffman Sr.     Wylie

Aubrey Brown     So.    Wylie

Second Team

Emma Patton       Jr.      Sachse

Rylie Clem  Fr.     Sachse

Nya Brown Sr.     Sachse

Sarabe Andrade   Sr.     Rowlett

Riley Smith So.    Rowlett

Caroline Valencia Jr.      Garland

Alyssa Garza        Jr.      Garland

Mayce Keating     So.    Lakeview

Gabriela Padilla    Jr.      Lakeview

Makenna Kircus   Fr.     North Garland

Jessica Aranda     Sr.     South Garland

Sarah Roberge      Jr.      Wylie

Jordyn Merrett     So.    Wylie

Honorable Mention

Madison Trusty   So.    Sachse

Gabby Rodriguez So.    Sachse

Makayla Ainsworth       Sr.     Rowlett

Mireily Medrano  So.    Naaman Forest

Zaira Minafee       Sr.     Naaman Forest

Emma Conner      Sr.     Naaman Forest

Ashleigh Arant     Jr.      Naaman Forest

Zoe Sanchez         Jr.      Garland

Amari Jimenez     Sr.     Garland

Valerie Aguilera   Sr.     North Garland

Faith Lambert-Gutiterrez         Fr.     North Garland

Yesenia Dominguez       Jr.      South Garland

Yadira Guzman    So.    South Garand

Jennifer McPherson       Fr.     Wylie

Raina Doggett      Fr.     Wylie

Aubrie Gunther    Fr.     Wylie

Academic All-District

Nya Brown Sr.     Sachse

Caitlin Clem         Sr.     Sachse

Taylor Hickman   Sr.     Sachse

Mariah Brown      Jr.      Sachse

Madison McClarity        Jr.      Sachse

Kayla Olthouse    Jr.      Sachse

Emma Patton       Jr.      Sachse

Kelsea Flores        So.    Sachse

Gabby Rodriguez So.    Sachse

Madison Trusty   So.    Sachse

Malani Hill Fr.     Sachse

Isabella Penk        Fr.     Sachse

Nevaeh Watkins   Fr.     Sachse

Makayla Ainsworth       Sr.     Rowlett

Haleigh Aldridge  Fr.     Rowlett

Beverly Brown     So.    Rowlett

Kelsi Dotts Sr.     Rowlett

Riley Smith So.    Rowlett

Charley Wilson    Fr.     Rowlett

Ashleigh Arant     Jr.      Naaman Forest

Diana Mendez      Sr.     Naaman Forest

Emma Conner      Sr.     Naaman Forest

Logan Hreha        Sr.     Naaman Forest

Mallory Onstat     Sr.     Naaman Forest

Mireily Medrano  So.    Naaman Forest

Nicole Middleton  Sr.     Naaman Forest

Tram Chung         Jr.      Naaman Forest

Carolina Molina   Jr.      Naaman Forest

Ruth Bailey Jr.      Garland

Valeria Cabello    Fr.     Garland

Z’Natria Evans    So.    Garland

Alyssa Garza        Jr.      Garland

Ariel Glover         Sr.     Garland

Angelica Gonzales         Jr.      Garland

Amari Jimenez     Sr.     Garland

Nohea Kahanu     Jr.      Garland

Jada Love   Garland

Lyndzee Sesco      Jr.      Garland

Carolina Valencia Jr.      Garland

Nadia Garza         Fr.     Lakeview

Mahogany Mason          Fr.     Lakeview

Yvette Rosales     So.    Lakeview

Mayce Keating     So.    Lakeview

Kylie Texta Sr.     Lakeview

Jasmin Gonzalez  Jr.      North Garland

Shelby Griffith     So.    North Garland

Makenna Kircus   Fr.     North Garland

Faith Lambert-Gutierrez          Fr.     North Garland

Wendi Martinez Ramirez         Jr.      North Garland

Damaris Medrano          Jr.      North Garland

Brianna Moss       Sr.     North Garland

Laura Pastor        Sr.     North Garland

Jaylee Portillo      Fr.     North Garland

Gloria Rosales      Jr.      North Garland

Jessica Aranda     Sr.     South Garland

Janet Cruz  Sr.     South Garland

Yesenia Dominguez       Jr.      South Garland

Yadira Guzman    So.    South Garland

Devin Chaky        Sr.     Wylie

Raina Doggett      Fr.     Wylie

Ella Embry Sr.     Wylie

Averie Gunther    Sr.     Wylie

Mikayla Hoffman Sr.     Wylie

Natalie McDonald          Sr.     Wylie

Jordyn Merrett     So.    Wylie

Sarah Roberge      Jr.      Wylie

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

