Rowlett and Sachse have built quite the reputation on the softball diamond over the years.
Though Garland might have reached the ultimate peak behind Tomi Garrison with its back-to-back state championships in 2006-2007, it has been the Eagles and Mustangs that have set the standard for consistency among GISD programs.
That was once again the case this season, as both returned to the playoffs and those efforts were recognized on the 9-6A all-district team.
Sachse returned to the playoffs for the 13th consecutive time and 15th time in the last 16 opportunities.
With a 13-1 mark in 9-6A, the Mustangs tied Wylie for the top spot, giving them a share of the district championship.
Sachse swept Tyler Legacy in the opening round of the playoffs before dropping a hard-fought three-game series to Bryan in the area finals, falling 5-4 in the decisive game.
The Mustangs had 10 players named to the team, headlined by a pair of superlative award winners.
That included the highest honor, as junior Madison McClarity was named the 9-6A most valuable player.
One of the most feared hitters in the state, McClarity posted a .677 batting average with a .724 on-base percentage and a 1.343 slugging percentage.
McClarity, now a three-time all-district selection, hits for power. Of her 67 hits on 99 at-bats, she had 26 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 53 runs scored and an eye-popping 78 runs batted in.
If that were not enough, McClarity also contributed on the mound. Though not the regular starter, she posted a 6-1 record on the hill with a 2.38 earned run average and 55 strikeouts in 47 innings.
Sophomore Kelsea Flores was voted as the defensive player of the year. Flores, who played catcher but could step into other positions, as well, recorded a .993 fielding percentage, committing just one error in 138 total chances.
Flores also delivered at the plate as one of the team leaders, hitting .464 with nine doubles, four triples, five home runs, 32 RBIs and 36 runs scored.
Joining McClarity and Flores on the first team were freshman Nevaeh Watkins, junior Kayla Olthouse and senior Caitlin Clem.
Watkins made an immediate impact, hitting .538 with 11 doubles, a team-high nine triples, three home runs, 33 runs batted in and 52 runs scored.
Olthouse was the team’s primary pitcher, posting a 13-5 record. In 104.2 innings of work, she struck out 106 and posted a 2.68 ERA. Olthouse often helped her own cause at the plate, where she had a .396 batting average with 11 doubles, six triples, seven home runs, 44 RBIs and 24 runs.
Clem was another key member of the lineup, hitting .352 with eight doubles, three home runs, 34 RBIs and 35 runs scored.
The Mustangs landed three more players on the second team with senior Nya Brown, junior Emma Patton and freshman Rylie Clem.
Brown hit .378 with 11 doubles, three triples, 19 RBIs and 53 runs scored, Patton posted a .338 average with seven doubles, 17 RBIs and 28 runs, while Clem batted .329 with four doubles, five home runs, 26 runs batted in and 24 runs scored.
Sachse was also represented on the honorable mention list with sophomores Gabby Rodriguez (.389, 12 runs) and Madison Trusty (10 RBIs, 13 runs).
The future looks bright for the Mustangs, as well, as eight of their 10 honorees are expected to return next season.
Rowlett extended its streak of playoff appearances to 16 in a row and have missed the postseason just twice since 1999.
The Eagles entered as the fourth seed but were unable to keep pace with eventual regional champion Rockwall in the bi-district round.
Rowlett was honored with five selections on the team, including a pair of first-teamers in freshman Charley Wilson and senior Kelsi Dotts.
Wilson, a strong candidate for newcomer of the year, led the Eagles in hitting with a .652 batting average. Her 30 hits in district play included six doubles, five triples, two home runs, 29 RBIs and 32 runs scored.
Dotts was also a central figure in the lineup, hitting .435 with 10 doubles, one triple, 18 runs batted in and 28 runs scored.
Sophomore Riley Smith and senior Sarabe Andrade were named to the second team.
Smith hit .435 with 13 doubles, two triples, 17 runs batted in and a team-high 35 runs scored. Andrade also topped .400, with a .421 mark to go along with five triples, 23 RBIs and 25 runs.
Rounding out the Rowlett selections, senior Makayla Ainsworth was named to the honorable mention list.
Garland returned to the playoffs as the third-place team and was rewarded with six picks on the first two teams, highlighted by a pair of superlative awards.
Sophomore Z’Natria Evans was voted as the offensive player of the year, while Jennifer Session was honored as the co-coach of the year.
Senior Rebecca Gauer and junior Angelica Gonzales joined Evans on the first team, while juniors Caroline Valencia and Alyssa Garza were second-team selections.
Lakeview, who finished one game out of the playoff picture, had three honorees, with senior Kylie Texta on the first team and junior Gabriela Padilla and sophomore Mayce Keating on the second team.
Naaman Forest senior Nicole Middleton, who led the Rangers with a .441 batting average, was named to the first team, while North Garland freshman Makenna Kircus and South Garland senior Jessica Aranda were second-team picks.
District co-champion Wylie, who advanced to the regional quarterfinals, had three major honors as senior Averie Gunther was chosen as the pitcher of the year, freshman Sydney Murphy was voted newcomer of the year and Heather Damron was named co-coach of the year.
The other selections for the Pirates included seniors Devin Chaky and Mikayla Hoffman and sophomore Aubrey Brown on the first team and junior Sarah Roberge and sophomore Jordyn Merrett on the second team.
9-6A Softball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Madison McClarity Jr. Sachse
Pitcher of the Year
Averie Gunther Sr. Wylie
Offensive Player of the Year
Z’Natria Evans So. Garland
Defensive Player of the Year
Kelsea Flores So. Sachse
Newcomer of the Year
Sydney Murphy Fr. Wylie
Co-Coaches of the Year
Jennifer Sisson Garland
Heather Damron Wylie
First Team
Nevaeh Watkins Fr. Sachse
Caitlin Clem Sr. Sachse
Kayla Olthouse Jr. Sachse
Charley Wilson Fr. Rowlett
Kelsi Dotts Sr. Rowlett
Nicole Middleton Sr. Naaman Forest
Rebecca Gauer Sr. Garland
Angelica Gonzales Jr. Garland
Kylie Texta Sr. Lakeview
Devin Chaky Sr. Wylie
Mikayla Hoffman Sr. Wylie
Aubrey Brown So. Wylie
Second Team
Emma Patton Jr. Sachse
Rylie Clem Fr. Sachse
Nya Brown Sr. Sachse
Sarabe Andrade Sr. Rowlett
Riley Smith So. Rowlett
Caroline Valencia Jr. Garland
Alyssa Garza Jr. Garland
Mayce Keating So. Lakeview
Gabriela Padilla Jr. Lakeview
Makenna Kircus Fr. North Garland
Jessica Aranda Sr. South Garland
Sarah Roberge Jr. Wylie
Jordyn Merrett So. Wylie
Honorable Mention
Madison Trusty So. Sachse
Gabby Rodriguez So. Sachse
Makayla Ainsworth Sr. Rowlett
Mireily Medrano So. Naaman Forest
Zaira Minafee Sr. Naaman Forest
Emma Conner Sr. Naaman Forest
Ashleigh Arant Jr. Naaman Forest
Zoe Sanchez Jr. Garland
Amari Jimenez Sr. Garland
Valerie Aguilera Sr. North Garland
Faith Lambert-Gutiterrez Fr. North Garland
Yesenia Dominguez Jr. South Garland
Yadira Guzman So. South Garand
Jennifer McPherson Fr. Wylie
Raina Doggett Fr. Wylie
Aubrie Gunther Fr. Wylie
Academic All-District
Nya Brown Sr. Sachse
Caitlin Clem Sr. Sachse
Taylor Hickman Sr. Sachse
Mariah Brown Jr. Sachse
Madison McClarity Jr. Sachse
Kayla Olthouse Jr. Sachse
Emma Patton Jr. Sachse
Kelsea Flores So. Sachse
Gabby Rodriguez So. Sachse
Madison Trusty So. Sachse
Malani Hill Fr. Sachse
Isabella Penk Fr. Sachse
Nevaeh Watkins Fr. Sachse
Makayla Ainsworth Sr. Rowlett
Haleigh Aldridge Fr. Rowlett
Beverly Brown So. Rowlett
Kelsi Dotts Sr. Rowlett
Riley Smith So. Rowlett
Charley Wilson Fr. Rowlett
Ashleigh Arant Jr. Naaman Forest
Diana Mendez Sr. Naaman Forest
Emma Conner Sr. Naaman Forest
Logan Hreha Sr. Naaman Forest
Mallory Onstat Sr. Naaman Forest
Mireily Medrano So. Naaman Forest
Nicole Middleton Sr. Naaman Forest
Tram Chung Jr. Naaman Forest
Carolina Molina Jr. Naaman Forest
Ruth Bailey Jr. Garland
Valeria Cabello Fr. Garland
Z’Natria Evans So. Garland
Alyssa Garza Jr. Garland
Ariel Glover Sr. Garland
Angelica Gonzales Jr. Garland
Amari Jimenez Sr. Garland
Nohea Kahanu Jr. Garland
Jada Love Garland
Lyndzee Sesco Jr. Garland
Carolina Valencia Jr. Garland
Nadia Garza Fr. Lakeview
Mahogany Mason Fr. Lakeview
Yvette Rosales So. Lakeview
Mayce Keating So. Lakeview
Kylie Texta Sr. Lakeview
Jasmin Gonzalez Jr. North Garland
Shelby Griffith So. North Garland
Makenna Kircus Fr. North Garland
Faith Lambert-Gutierrez Fr. North Garland
Wendi Martinez Ramirez Jr. North Garland
Damaris Medrano Jr. North Garland
Brianna Moss Sr. North Garland
Laura Pastor Sr. North Garland
Jaylee Portillo Fr. North Garland
Gloria Rosales Jr. North Garland
Jessica Aranda Sr. South Garland
Janet Cruz Sr. South Garland
Yesenia Dominguez Jr. South Garland
Yadira Guzman So. South Garland
Devin Chaky Sr. Wylie
Raina Doggett Fr. Wylie
Ella Embry Sr. Wylie
Averie Gunther Sr. Wylie
Mikayla Hoffman Sr. Wylie
Natalie McDonald Sr. Wylie
Jordyn Merrett So. Wylie
Sarah Roberge Jr. Wylie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.