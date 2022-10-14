It has not been the smoothest of roads for Rowlett on the gridiron this season.
The Eagles have dropped some close games and have been unable to get the offense untracked in a couple of others, leaving them hanging onto their playoff hopes by a thread.
So when North Garland put the clamps on them in the opening half on Friday, the question was how Rowlett would respond.
The answer was like a team who still believes there is a chance to be a part of the playoff race.
The Eagles came out of the locker room with passion and emotion and that led to big plays that helped turn the tide.
Even after the Raiders answered, Rowlett stayed on course and was rewarded as it was able to edge out a 27-26 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
The Eagles improve to 2-4 in district and 2-6 overall, while North Garland drops to 2-3 and 3-4.
Rowlett had opened the game with an impressive drive that was capped by a 29-yard field goal by Jack Hagar to give them a 3-0 lead.
But the Eagles would manage only 50 yards in the rest of the half, and also had a turnover that led directly to points on a 32-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Klever Hernandez as they trailed 15-3 at the break.
The Raiders got the ball to start the second half, but on the third play, the game changed when Elijah Jennings intercepted a pass and returned it to the North Garland 12.
That energized the Rowlett sideline and the offense cashed in when GerMyius Benson bulled into the end zone on a 7-yard run to cut it to 15-10.
The Raiders remained calm and put together a solid drive that was capped by a 8-yard touchdown run by Godspower Nwawuihe and the two-point conversion made it 23-10.
But the Rowlett offense returned to the field with a confidence it did not have for much of the first half.
The Eagles quickly moved 58 yards in five plays, with Andrew Ellison finding James Okolo on the outside, and Okolo doing the rest, tight-roping the sideline and then cutting back against a defender to complete a 28-yard touchdown to get back to within 23-17.
On the ensuing kickoff, North Garland put the ball on the ground, and Cletus Chukwurah recovered for Rowlett at the Raider 44.
The Eagles put the ball in Benson’s hands and he delivered, powering through defenders on a 25-yard run to get inside the 10, and then doing the same on an 8-yard touchdown run as Rowlett took a 24-23 lead with 3:23 left in the third quarter.
Benson and Devonta Crow provided a grinding 1-2 punch on the ground all night, as Benson had 16 carries for 112 yards and Crow had 94 yards on 14 attempts.
But North Garland has its own power in the ground game, led by Nwawuihe, who had 17 rushes for 103 yards, and workhorse Jaden Davis, who had 32 carries for 173 yards.
It was that duo that led the way on a 13-play drive at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth.
The Raiders got inside the Rowlett 10, but the defense held, and North Garland opted for a 28-yard field goal from Maddox Lopez to take a 26-24 lead.
The Eagles then embarked on a similar drive, using a couple of nice runs from Crow and a pair of solid passes from Ellison to march down to the North Garland 5.
Though the drive stalled there, Hagar was true on a 22-yard field goal as Rowlett had regained the advantage at 27-26 with 8:52 left.
North Garland then moved near midfield and with fourth-and-3, had a decision to make.
The Raiders opted to go for it and the Rowlett defense was up to the challenge, swarming Nwawuihe to stop him short and take over on downs with 5:19 left.
The Eagles then did what playoff-caliber teams do and that is close it out.
Rowlett methodically moved down the field, letting time tick off the clock. Facing fourth-and-1 at the Raider 8, the Eagles went for it rather than taking the field goal and giving the ball back to North Garland and it was rewarded when Benson picked up the first down.
The Raiders burned their final timeouts and then there was nothing they could do except for watch Rowlett start its celebration.
