Sachse has carried the Garland ISD banner in girls basketball for the last decade.
From 2012-2020, the Mustangs not only made nine consecutive playoff appearances, they captured eight district championships along the way.
While Sachse continued its streak of postseason berths a year ago, it did not hoist the 9-6A trophy for the first time since 2014, as that honor was earned by Lakeview.
This season, the Mustangs have been on a mission to recapture the district crown and they made it official on Monday with a 47-31 victory over Wylie.
Sachse, who cracked the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll at No. 25, did what road teams need to do as it jumped on the Pirates early, holding them to only 13 points in the first half in taking an eight-point lead.
The second half was a similar story, with the Mustangs extending the advantage to 35-24 at the end of three quarters and outscoring Wylie 12-7 down the stretch.
Crislyn Rose had a huge game for Sachse, nearly outscoring the Pirates on her own with 26 points, Neenah George tallied 11 and Charish Thompson and Londyn Oliphant each added five. Payton Miller paced Wylie with 11 points, with Lynn Nwachukwu and Micha Wallace chipping in with eight and five, respectively.
With the championship already wrapped up, the Mustangs showed no signs of a letdown the following day as they rolled to a 68-24 victory over Naaman Forest.
The Rangers hung tough for a while and trailed only 18-14 at the end of one quarter.
But Sachse pushed the advantage to 28-17 by halftime and then used a 27-2 run in the third quarter to put it away.
Rose had another big effort to lead the Mustangs offense with 27 points, Oliphant had 14 and George was also in double figures with 10.
Rowlett (8-6) entered the week with its playoff berth already secured and it split a pair of games to finish the regular season.
The Eagles dropped a hard-fought 48-40 decision to Lakeview on Tuesday.
Rowlett led by one after the opening quarter, but the Patriots doubled them up in the second, 16-8, to take a 23-16 lead at the break.
The Eagles sliced the deficit to four heading into the final frame, but Lakeview was able to do enough down the stretch to hold on for the win.
Carleece Gates paced the Patriots with 15 points, Kaniya Walters scored seven and Tamia Johnson added six. Rowlett got nine points from Ariviah Watts, eight from Riana Carter and seven from Emma Rumore.
Rowlett had returned to the court with a 66-31 victory over Garland on Monday.
The Eagles showed no effects from being out of action for several days due to last week’s inclement weather, as they opened the game on a 19-2 run.
Rowlett led 34-14 at halftime and erased any hopes of a comeback with a 15-5 spurt in the third quarter to extend the lead to 30.
MaKayla Johnson led a balanced scoring effort with 13 points, Jordan Myers was also in double figures with 10 and Carter had eight. Kyndal White led all scorers with 16 points for the Owls, with Kayla Mentee adding eight.
Garland had picked up a 49-25 victory over South Garland on Monday.
The game was close at halftime, with the Owls leading 18-13, but Garland pushed the advantage to double figures in the third quarter and then closed the game on a 14-4run to put it away.
White again paced the Owls with 13 points, with Amaiya Dennis and Mentee each scoring 10. Kanira Smith led the Titans with 15 points, with Alliah Bell chipping in with six.
South Garland had notched its second district win on Monday with a 40-23 victory over North Garland.
The Titans held the Raiders to two points in the opening quarter and used a 15-6 run in the second to take a 24-8 lead into halftime.
South Garland maintained its defensive intensity coming out of the locker room, limiting North Garland to just three points as it extended the advantage to 31-11 and it put it in cruise control from there.
Smith led the Titans with 13 points, with Yareli Hernandez, Lyric Chiplin and Khennidi Pleasant each adding six.
Also on Tuesday, Wylie (11-3) bounced back from the loss to Sachse with a 57-17 win over North Garland to finish the district slate tied for second place with Lakeview (11-3).
The Pirates took out some of their frustrations from the previous night’s loss by opening the game on a 22-4 run and the lead swelled to 37-9 by halftime and they never looked back.
Wylie got 16 points from Payton Miller, 11 from Taylor McAfee and six each from Nyla Hill and Lynn Nwachukwu, while Mikayla Ferguson, Alexah Phillips and Madison Alrid each tallied four points for the Raiders.
That sets the stage for the start of the Class 6A bi-district round of the playoffs.
Rowlett, as the fourth seed, draws the tough task of squaring off with 10-6A champion Horn, who completed its district title campaign with an 11-1 record, with those two teams set to meet next Monday or Tuesday at a time and place to be determined.
Sachse, the 9-6A champion, will meet fourth-seeded Skyline.
Wylie and Lakeview split the regular season series and will determine the second and third seeds via an extra game later this week or on a coin clip.
Whoever emerges with the second seed will play Rockwall, while the third seed will clash with 10-6A runner-up Tyler Legacy next week.
