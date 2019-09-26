There is one week in the books and there are still more questions than answers in regards to the 10-6A football race.
Sachse entered the season as the favorite and for good reason. The Mustangs had captured three consecutive district championships in undefeated fashion and took a 19-game winning streak in 10-6A into last week.
That changed in a hurry, as Wylie scored twice in the final five minutes to rally for a 22-21 victory on Friday.
After that, the picture gets even more blurry.
North Garland, a program that has not made the playoffs since 2009, was the lone team to go through non-district undefeated.
Conversely, Rowlett, Wylie and Naaman Forest, who were all playoff teams a year ago, were winless through three weeks.
The Eagles and Rangers had a defensive battle that saw Rowlett emerge with a 7-6 win. Garland and South Garland, who finished at the bottom of the standings a year ago, perhaps showed they have the firepower to make a run, with the Owls holding on for a 56-43 victory.
The opening week might be an indication of what lies ahead, or it might simply be the beginning of a wild race.
Here is a look at the playoff field:
Sachse (2-2, 0-1 in 10-6A)
The Mustangs are no strangers to close games and might feel as if they should be 4-0. Outside of a 36-14 win over Plano East, their other six games have been decided by a total of six points, with a victory over Coppell (33-30) and tight losses to Euless Trinity (21-19) and the aforementioned setback to Wylie (22-21).
Sachse head coach Mark “Red” Behrens said early on he had no problems rotating quarterback and that has been the case though the first month.
Parker Wells has completed 36-of-57 passes for 390 yards and five touchdowns. Xavier Forman is 14-of-29 for 161 yards and three scores and adds a different dimension on the ground, where he averages 5.9 yards per carry.
Shon Coleman has proved capable of being a workhorse, having rushed 66 times for 282 yards and a pair of scores, while also being a capable receiver (14-123).
The Mustangs continue to find ways to get sophomore Jordan Nabors involved. Nabors is tied for the team lead with 14 catches for 185 yards and a score and also has 23 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown.
Jay Fair and Tristan Turner each had two touchdown catches, while Scotty Jesmer and J’Shon Henderson also have scoring grabs.
The defense has been solid for the most part, allowing less than 22 points per game.
That group has been led by Jordan Brooks (35 tackles), Quinton Williams (32 tackles) and Anthony Anyanwu (3 sacks).
Rowlett (1-3, 1-0)
The Eagles relied on their defense and special teams in their district-opening 7-6 win over Naaman Forest.
That is a good sign after giving up their share of points to powerful offenses in Prosper, Rockwall and Plano.
Quarterback Alex Routt has thrown for 564 yards and three touchdowns and also leads the team in rushing with 244 yards and three scores.
Running back Charjay Hunt has averaged 5.1 yards per carry but did not play last Friday. D’Wonyae Newton stepped in and had 20 carries for 68 yards
Antonio Hull (15-240) is a go-to receiver, but did not play against Naaman Forest, and Tre’von King is also reliable with 19 catches for 129 yards.
The Rowlett defense gave up its share of points in the first three games, but played much better in the district opener led by Chris Lockett, who made a number of big plays.
North Garland (4-0, 1-0)
The Raiders have not made the playoffs in a decade, but are primed to do so this year, especially after their 28-14 win over fellow contender Lakeview.
Sabron Woods is a workhorse in the back with 64 carries for 445 yards and nine touchdowns. Timothy Gauthier has done a good job running the offense at quarterback, throwing for 816 yards and seven touchdowns while adding three scores on the ground.
Duke Parker is the go-to receiver with 20 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns and Trey Taylor also has three scoring grabs.
Garland (3-1, 1-0)
The Owls have endured some hard times in recent years but could be on the upswing after a strong start and a win in their district opener.
Sophomore Cergio Perez has been lighting up opposing defenses. He has thrown for 906 yards and 14 touchdowns, including five last week against South Garland.
Jayshon Powers has been a perfect complement on the ground, rushing for 567 yards and six scores.
Jordan Hudson leads the receiving corps with 29 catches for 473 yards and nine touchdowns, and five other players have at least five catches.
Lakeview (2-2, 0-1)
The Patriots feature one of the top players in the nation in junior running back Camar Wheaton, who is ranked as the No. 1 back in the nation by 247sports for the Class of 2021.
Wheaton, though, has been limited and has the attention of the opposing defenses, as he has only 41 carries for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Jarret Adams has thrown for 492 yards and a pair of scores and Jalen Davis, Ed White and Garnett Burke have big-play potential on the outside, but Lakeview is still trying to get to the point where it is firing on all cylinders.
Wylie (1-3,1-0)
The Pirates lost their first three games with tough losses to Plano Prestonwood (14-6), Rockwall-Heath (44-41 in 2 OTs) and Jesuit (31-10) but made a statement with last Friday’s win over Sachse.
Wylie has used a pair of quarterbacks with Marcus McElroy and Mason Lang and they have each had their moments.
Tre Sheffield has been the featured back and Malik Ford, Mykal Ford and Aaron Henry are big-play threats on the outside.
South Garland (1-3, 0-1)
The Colonels have not won a district game since 2013, but could be poised to break through if they can put it together behind an upstart offense.
Jalil Brown rushed for 377 yards in Friday’s loss to Garland and is averaging 12.8 yards per carry (59-756) with four touchdowns on the season.
Naaman Forest (0-4, 0-1)
The Rangers are another team going through changes with a new coaching staff. They have tried out three different quarterbacks, with Austin Valdez shouldering the load against Rowlett.
Khyree Ward is averaging 5.5 yards per carry and showed his explosiveness with a 59-yard touchdown run last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.