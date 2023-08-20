ROWLETT VS SACHSE FOOTBALL
Photo Courtesy of Brad McClendon, bhmimages.com

Garland ISD holds a 7-2 edge in football programs over Wylie ISD, but it was Wylie East and Wylie who took center stage a year ago, with the Raiders capturing the district championship and the Pirates taking second.

Naaman Forest claimed a playoff berth for the seventh year in a row and the battle for the final spot was a wild one, as four teams finished tied with 4-4 records. It went to secondary tiebreakers and in the end, it was Sachse who was able to move on for the eighth consecutive season.


