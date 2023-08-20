Garland ISD holds a 7-2 edge in football programs over Wylie ISD, but it was Wylie East and Wylie who took center stage a year ago, with the Raiders capturing the district championship and the Pirates taking second.
Naaman Forest claimed a playoff berth for the seventh year in a row and the battle for the final spot was a wild one, as four teams finished tied with 4-4 records. It went to secondary tiebreakers and in the end, it was Sachse who was able to move on for the eighth consecutive season.
Wylie East returns 13 starters from last year’s team, but defense of its 9-6A crown will likely depend on how it replaces most valuable player Terrell Washington and first-team quarterback Jaedon Hubbard.
Wylie will be in the hunt, led by co-offensive newcomer of the year quarterback Jagger Bale and defensive newcomer of the year safety Michael Henderson.
Naaman Forest returns 14 starters off last year’s playoff squad, including co-offensive newcomer of the year quarterback DeAngelo Perales and Sachse also has experience at the quarterback position with Brenden George.
Rowlett, Lakeview and Garland were the other three teams edged out of the four-team tie for fourth last season, and that trio has redemption on their minds.
Five Games to Watch
Rowlett at Sachse
Sept. 15, 7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
This rivalry featured one of the best games of last season and the Mustangs’ win was ultimately the difference in their making the playoffs and the Eagles being left at home.
In a back-and-forth affair, Sachse quarterback Brenden George hit Courtlin Smith on a 55-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter and the defense then forced a turnover on downs with 1:32 left to preserve a 48-41 victory.
Though early in the district slate, this game will likely have big playoff implications at the end of the season.
Naaman Forest at Sachse
Sept. 28, 7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
The Rangers and Mustangs are each on extended runs of playoff appearances and this match-up figures to have an impact on the postseason race once again.
This will feature two of the better quarterbacks in 9-6A with Sachse’s Brenden George and Naaman Forest’s DeAngelo Perales, each of whom were all-district honorees a season ago.
The Mustangs will also have revenge on their minds after the Rangers dominated last season on their way to a 39-13 victory.
Wylie East at Wylie
Oct. 13, 7 p.m. at Wylie ISD Stadium
These two crosstown rivals staged a memorable game a year ago, one that ultimately decided the 9-6A championship.
The Pirates kicked a field goal with four minutes left to take a one-point lead only to watch the Raiders counter when Jaedon Hubbard hit Terrell Washington on a 20-yard touchdown pass with just 38 seconds left to pull out a 26-19 victory.
Early projections are that the winner of this game will once again have the inside track to the district championship.
Lakeview at Rowlett
Oct. 19, 7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
While Sachse and Rowlett’s “Hammer Bowl” game gains a lot of attention, the Eagles have also had a long-standing rivalry with the Patriots, with the two schools located just 4.4 miles apart.
Rowlett turned in one of its best defensive performances of the season a year ago, holding Lakeview to 230 total yards in a 21-6 victory.
They were each part of the four-way tie for fourth place, and given the late stage of the season, this will likely have a big impact on the race once again.
Sachse at Wylie
Oct. 27, 7 p.m. at Wylie ISD Stadium
This clash of district title contenders takes place late enough in the season where there could be huge stakes on the line.
The Mustangs felt they let one get away last season when despite holding the Pirates to 173 yards of total offense, two turnovers and some missed opportunities allowed Wylie to rally late for a 19-17 victory.
This has been another rivalry that has grown over the years with the two cities bordering one another.
