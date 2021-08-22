Last year was anything but normal as the high school sports world coped with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 9-6A season was especially abnormal due to a decision they made to decide the four playoff teams based on tiebreaker games in the midway point of the district season.
That meant that no matter what happened in the final three weeks, the field was already set.
As it turned out, it made for an unusual looking standings at season’s end. Some teams played the full seven games, while others played only four.
And when the dust settled, second-place Lakeview and third-place Rowlett were left on the outside looking in due to losses during the tiebreaker week.
Barring any additional pandemic-involved situations, the teams are hoping to settle it on the field this year.
Garland, with 18 returning starters to a playoff team, is an early favorite and reigning champion Naaman Forest is not giving up its crown without a fight.
Sachse has been the most consistent contender during the last decade and with 14 returning starters, including quarterback Alex Orji, the Mustangs will be a factor.
The Eagles and Patriots will be looking for justice after last year’s disappointment, but both are also breaking in new head coaches.
And Wylie always has to be taken into consideration. As the only non-Garland ISD team in the district, the Pirates use that as a source of motivation and they will likely be in the hunt once again this season.
The Top Five: Which Games to Watch this Year
Sachse at Rowlett
Sept. 24: This has developed into one of the better rivalries in the area and the two teams have engaged in some classic, down-to-the-wire affairs in recent years. Last season, the Eagles denied the Mustangs on a two-point conversion attempt with 1:42 left to hold on for a 35-33 victory. Despite that outcome, and Rowlett finishing ahead in the standings, it was Sachse that advanced to the playoffs, while the Eagles were left at home.
Garland at Naaman Forest
Sept. 24: A year ago, the Owls held off the Rangers for a 14-7 win that proved to be the Rangers’ only district loss on their way to the 9-6A championship, and many believe these two teams will decided the top spot this season. Garland has a dynamic offense led by senior wide receiver Jordan Hudson, last year’s district offensive most valuable player. The Rangers will look to counter with senior running back Kingsley Bennett, who is coming off a 1,000-yard season.
Wylie at Rowlett
Sept. 30: This is a revenge game for the Eagles, who despite finishing third in the standings, were denied a playoff berth due to their 30-27 loss to the Pirates in the tiebreaker play-in game. Wylie has some playmakers on the outside with first-team all-district wide receiver junior Cam Pruitt and second team senior wide receiver Seth Kramer. Though this game takes place early in the 9-6A season, it could have huge playoff implications at the end of the year.
Wylie at Sachse
Oct. 29: Last season, the Pirates were able to edge out the Mustangs for a 17-14 victory that actually knocked Sachse back into sixth place in the standings, though it did not matter in the playoff picture. Quarterback Alex Orji and running back Brian Okoye should be one of the best 1-2 punches in the area for the Mustangs. If both teams are in the playoff picture, these are the two largest schools in the district, meaning that the top seed in the Division I bracket could be on the line.
Lakeview at Rowlett
Nov. 4: The renewal of the Lake Ray Hubbard rivalry could have huge playoff implications on the final weekend of the regular season. Like the Eagles, the Patriots exited last season with a sour taste in their mouths, as their 3-1 record actually put them in sole possession of second place, but they also lost their play-in tiebreaker. Also like Rowlett, Lakeview has a new head coach in Anthony Saincilaire, but by this point in the season, both teams should be rounding into peak form.
