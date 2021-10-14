Rowlett, Sachse and the rest of 9-6A took a district-wide break last week, giving them a chance to recharge and refocus heading into the final month of the district season.
With three games in the books, a pecking order has been established, with Sachse and Garland atop the standings with 3-0 records.
That will change this week, as the Mustangs and Owls will meet with sole possession of first place on the line at 7 p.m. Thursday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Both of those teams will still control their own destiny, regardless of the outcome, but for others, every game takes on heightened importance as they look to stay in the race.
That group includes Rowlett, who at 1-2 is currently on the outside looking in as it heads into its clash with North Garland at 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium.
Here is a look at the 9-6A field:
Sachse (4-2, 3-0 in 9-6A)
The Mustangs are arguably the premier Garland ISD program during the past decade.
While Rowlett, Garland and Naaman Forest have enjoyed their highpoints, Sachse not only has nine playoff appearances in the last 10 years, they have won at least a share of the district title in five of those seasons.
But though the Mustangs made the playoffs a year ago, they did so with four district losses as the beneficiary of the tiebreaker implemented by the COVID-19 pandemic and they entered this season wanting to prove they are still the team to beat.
Sachse is led by one of the most dynamic playmakers in the district in senior quarterback Alex Orji.
Orji has completed 76-of-145 passes for 1,371 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed 73 times for 677 yards and 12 scores.
Orji is part of a three-headed rushing attack that includes Luke Keefer, who has 65 carries for 577 yards and five touchdowns, and R.C. Reeves, who has logged 59 attempts for 340 yards and a score.
The receiving corps is also a big-play unit with Cam Gladney (19-370, 5 TDs), Jhett Creel (15-231, 4 TDs) and Jamari Harts (14-364, 6 TDs).
The defense has given up some points, but it is an active unit that features linemen T.K. Burnley, Albion Krasniqi and Keeland Lemar, linebackers Courtland Lemar, Chris Talley, Sean Catherman and Lekeldric Vines and defensive backs Levi Shirley, James Adams, Kevin Courtney and Leon Williams.
While the upcoming game is huge, Sachse also has showdowns against Wylie and Naaman Forest on the horizon.
Garland (6-0, 3-0)
The Owls have the oldest and most tradition-rich tradition among GISD programs, with the school district’s only four state championships, the last coming in 1999.
Recent years have not been as kind to Garland, but its six wins already matches the most since 2015 and many believe this could be the most talented squad since their run to the state semifinals in 2006.
The Owls feature a number of three-year starters, including quarterback Cergio Perez, who has completed 136-of-191 passes for 2,012 yards and an eye-popping 28 touchdowns.
Garland has a go-to running back with Jayshon Powers, who is averaging 8.4 yards per carry (62-521) with eight touchdowns and Keyunte King (54-434, 4 TDs has also made an impact.
Opponents have to be aware of four targets on the outside with Jordan Hudson (38-644, 10 TDs), Ellis Rogers (33-403, 3 TDs), Aaron King (26-355, 5 TDs) and Charles Allen (23-352, 6 TDs).
The Owls defense has 12 interceptions as a team, including four from Chauncey Carter, Ta’marques McNeal and Johnathan Brown each have three sacks and that pair are among the team leaders in tackles along with Keylan Smith, Tray Alexander and Zalen Reynolds.
Wylie (2-4, 2-1)
The Pirates have a reputation of starting slow and peaking at the right time and they seem to be doing that again, starting the season with our straight losses before knocking off South Garland and Rowlett.
Wylie endured some struggles early on, including the low point in a 48-0 loss to Garland, but has combined for 94 points in the last two games.
Isaac Phe has completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 1,155 yards and 12 touchdowns, Blake Fuller has rushed for 688 yards and eight scores and wide receiver Seth Kramer is a gamebreaker on the outside, with 29 receptions for 473 yards and three touchdowns.
While the Garland/Sachse game takes center stage, Wylie has its own marquee match-up as it takes on Naaman Forest on Thursday in a battle of 2-1 teams.
Naaman Forest (2-1, 2-1)
Though the Rangers have made five consecutive playoff appearances, they were somewhat of an enigma entering the start of 9-6A play after having their first three games cancelled.
Naaman Forest has been able to produce big plays.
Running back Kingsley Bennett is averaging 10.0 yards per carry (43-432, 7 TDs), quarterback Tray Walton is averaging 21 yards per completion (38-of-58, 825 yards, 10 TDs) and wide receiver Jaden Flores is picking up 25.4 yards per catch (18-458, 4 TDs).
The Rangers have also been solid on defense with Markis Deal, Makhi Byrd, Lamont Potts, Jr. and Jason Flores, who has made an immediate impact as a sophomore.
Rowlett (1-5, 1-2)
The Eagles were not happy when last year’s playoff format left them on the outside looking in despite finishing third in the final standings.
Rowlett entered this season with something to prove, but were dealt a blow when its projected starter at quarterback has not played since Week 1.
James Okolo has stepped in and done a solid job, throwing for 850 yards and seven touchdowns.
Okolo also leads the team in rushing and Colton Yarbrough and Kingston Johnson had made an impact on the ground.
The Eagles are always dangerous on the outside, also, with Corey Kirkling (26-511, 5 TDs) and Ernest Thomas (15-271, 2 TDs).
Defensively, Rowlett has a pair of standouts up front with Michael Ibuken-Okeyode, Uba Anyiam and JaCory Brown, the middle is solid with Isaiah Armstrong and Emilio Luna and Jayden Ellis leads the way in the secondary.
If the Eagles are able to claim a playoff spot, it will be well-earned, as they still must face North Garland on Friday, followed by Naaman Forest and Garland.
North Garland (4-2, 1-2)
The Raiders have the longest drought among district teams having not made the playoffs since 2009, but they have looked the part at times, including pushing Sachse to the limit last week.
North Garland might feature 9-6A’s next big star in sophomore quarterback Godspower Nwawuihe, who has completed 65-of-118 passes for 799 yards and 10 touchdowns and also leads the team in rushing with 78 carries for 354 yards and five scores.
Jaden Davis (78-354, 5 TDs) is another factor on the ground and the Raiders are multi-dimensional on the outside with Isaiah DeLeon (15-262, 3 TDs), Mateo Howard (15-134, 2 TDs), De’Aundre Johnson (14-176, 3 TDs) and De’Corais Taylor (12-159, TDs).
Lakeview (3-3, 3-0)
The Patriots got off to a hot start, but have run into some bad luck during the first half of district play.
Not only did Lakeview draw Sachse and Garland, it also had to forfeit its game against North Garland.
But do not count the Patriots out just yet.
They feature a good quarterback in Jonathan Hester, Jr., who has thrown for 745 yards and four touchdowns and is also a capable runner with four scores. Zechariah Dunston has rushed for 10 touchdowns and Caylon Montgomery and Savion Hunter are two good targets on the outside.
There is talent on the defensive side of the ball, as well, including junior defensive end Trey Wilson, last year’s district defensive newcomer of the year, as well as all-district linebacker Isaiah Ellis and defensive backs A.J. Harris and Zavion Wright.
South Garland (0-6, 0-3)
The Titans made some progress last season but had to deal with a couple of key transfers in the offseason.
That has left them looking at several different options, particularly on offense.
They have used quarterbacks Jimmy Shelly and Jaden Holland and Malik Price, Shelley and Tyreon Key have had good moments on the ground.
South Garland has had two bright spots on the outside with wide receivers Key (17-316, TD) and Jacob Crim (22-225, 4 TDs).
