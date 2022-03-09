ROWLETT VS SACHSE BOYS SOCCER

Rowlett and Sachse will renew their rivalry on Friday at Rowlett with the 9-6A championship on the line.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

The Rowlett boys soccer team has been on a mission throughout the 9-6A season.

The Eagles entered Tuesday atop the district standings as the only team without a regulation loss.

With a chance to secure at least a share of the 9-6A title, Rowlett seized it with a thorough 7-2 victory over Lakeview.

Though out of the playoff race, the Patriots (1-10-2, 5 points) put up a fight early on, getting goals from Emerson Castro and Ben Brown as the match was tied at 2-2 at halftime.

The second half was a different story, as the Eagles (9-0-4, 34) reeled off five unanswered goals to pull away for the victory.

Sachse (9-1-3, 31) kept its district title hopes alive with a 3-1 victory over South Garland (1-11-1, 4).

Jojo Adoboe recorded a goal and an assist, Noah Jimenez and Nathan Frost tallied goals and Haris Dunic and Elias Robles added assists.

That sets up a showdown against the Eagles on Friday at Rowlett.  The Eagles would need just one point out of that match to claim the outright district crown and top seed in the playoffs.

A Sachse win, however, could potentially create a tie atop the standings. The first meeting was an entertaining one, with Rowlett claiming a 4-3 victory.

North Garland (8-1-4, 30) is out of the district title picture, but is still very much alive in the battle for the second seed after it picked up a 2-0 shutout over Wylie (3-8-2, 12) on Tuesday.

The battle for the final playoff spot is also a good one as Garland (4-4-5, 20) pulled even with Naaman Forest (6-5-2, 20) in a tie for fourth place with a 1-0 win in their head-to-head meeting on Tuesday, meaning the two teams split the season series.

The Owls face a tough challenge in their finale when they go on the road to play North Garland, while the Rangers conclude their district slate by hosting Lakeview on Friday.

Last Friday, Sachse had posted a 2-1 win over Lakeview.

The Mustangs got goals from Marc Wilson and Noah Jimenez, with assists coming from Jorge Acosta and Zebastian Rios, while Luis Rivera tallied the lone score for the Patriots.

Rowlett handled Garland in a 4-1 win, Naaman Forest blanked Wylie, 2-0, and North Garland posted a victory over South Garland.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

