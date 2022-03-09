A Sachse win, however, could potentially create a tie atop the standings. The first meeting was an entertaining one, with Rowlett claiming a 4-3 victory.
North Garland (8-1-4, 30) is out of the district title picture, but is still very much alive in the battle for the second seed after it picked up a 2-0 shutout over Wylie (3-8-2, 12) on Tuesday.
The battle for the final playoff spot is also a good one as Garland (4-4-5, 20) pulled even with Naaman Forest (6-5-2, 20) in a tie for fourth place with a 1-0 win in their head-to-head meeting on Tuesday, meaning the two teams split the season series.
The Owls face a tough challenge in their finale when they go on the road to play North Garland, while the Rangers conclude their district slate by hosting Lakeview on Friday.
Last Friday, Sachse had posted a 2-1 win over Lakeview.
The Mustangs got goals from Marc Wilson and Noah Jimenez, with assists coming from Jorge Acosta and Zebastian Rios, while Luis Rivera tallied the lone score for the Patriots.
Rowlett handled Garland in a 4-1 win, Naaman Forest blanked Wylie, 2-0, and North Garland posted a victory over South Garland.
