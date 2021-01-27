A good district race generally involves plenty of twists and turns.
It becomes even more compelling—and somewhat complicated—when schedules are interrupted, as has been the case for 9-6A basketball due to COVID-19-related quarantines.
The top of the 9-6A boys basketball standings has featured a revolving door of late, with three different teams occupying at least a share of the top spot, and it changed once again on Tuesday.
Naaman Forest is the latest team to sit atop the district perch after Tuesday’s 54-46 win over Wylie, as the Rangers improve to 7-2 to edge ahead of the 6-2 Pirates.
The Rangers’ recipe for success has relied on balance and that was the case once again, as they got 15 points from Autavius Hobbs, 10 each from Justin Whitlock and Devean Deal and nine from Drealyn Mosley.
Sachse had an opportunity to join Naaman Forest but saw its five-game winning streak come to and with a 79-72 loss to Garland, who snapped a two-game losing skid of its own.
The Mustangs fell into fourth place at 6-3, while the Owls bump back into a tie for second at 6-2.
Garland had five players in double figures, as Aaron King and Kobe Bratton each tallied 16 points, Ugo Egiofor scored 14 and Jordan Hudson and Zuby Ejiofor each added 10.
The Mustangs got 18 points from Issac Brown and Dylan McKeon and 11 from Alex Orji, but could not overcome a seven-point halftime deficit.
It might be easy to think that who emerges from that four-team pack will be decided by head-to-head meetings and there are several still on the docket—Wylie at Sachse on Tuesday, Sachse at Naaman Forest on Feb. 5, Garland at Wylie on Feb. 9 and Naaman Forest at Garland on Feb. 12.
But it might not be that simple.
The X-factor all along has been South Garland, who has missed an extended period of time on COVID-19 quarantine, but returned to action on Tuesday, improving to 2-3 with a 59-53 win over Lakeview (3-6).
The Colonels used a balanced effort, as T’Johnn Brown scored 16 points, Jalil Brown had 11 and Brandon Nave and Dvon Turner each had nine.
South Garland still sits in the bottom half of the standings, but with nine games left, it has a chance to peck away at the upper tier.
And don’t forget about teams such as Lakeview, North Garland and Rowlett.
It was a tough run through the first half of district play for the Eagles (1-7), but they took out some of those frustrations on Tuesday earning their first win with a 64-62 double-overtime victory over North Garland.
Nathan Parra scored 15 points, Corey Earl had 11 and Landen Johnson added eight for Rowlett, who showed it can pull out a close game.
The Eagles might have dug too deep a hole to earn a playoff berth of their own, but they are more than capable of deciding who does.
FRIDAY/SATURDAY
Sachse enjoyed a successful weekend, as they picked up victories on both Friday and Saturday.
On Saturday, Sachse rolled to a 79-64 victory over South Garland. The story was the first half, when the Mustangs jumped on the Colonels (1-3) quickly and opened a 37-24 lead. Dylan McKeon concluded his big weekend with 28 points, Kai Smith scored 18 and R.J. Chatman was also in double figures with 16. South Garland got 20 points from T’Johnn Brown, 11 from Brandon Nave and nine each from D.J. Smith and Jalil Brown.
The previous day, McKeon poured in 29 points to help lead Sachse to a 78-48 victory over North Garland. It was a methodical effort for the Mustangs, who led by eight after one quarter and then used a 20-9 run in the second to open a 43-24 lead.
In addition to McKeon, Isaac Brown tallied 11 points and Chatman added nine. William Knuckles scored 16 points and Meka Bielonwu had 15 for the Raiders.
Wylie (6-1) posted a 67-50 victory over Rowlett.
The Pirates seized control from the tip, opening the game on a 22-4 run, and while the Eagles tried to chip away, they could not make a large enough dent, despite 21 points from Nathan Parra, 11 from Corey Earl and nine from Kenneth Jackson.
Kobe Wiggins recorded 21 points, Kwame Massally had 15 and Tyler Booty chipped in with nine for Wylie.
Naaman Forest matched Sachse by claiming a pair of victories on Friday and Saturday.
The Rangers used a dominant second half to earn a 72-49 victory over North Garland on Saturday.
The Raiders hung around for a while and trailed by only three at halftime, but Naaman Forest revved it up after the break, outscoring them 40-18 in the second half.
Drealyn Mosley paced the Rangers with 19 points, Justin Whitmore had 17 and Autavius Hobbs was also in double figures with 15. North Garland got 12 points from Bielonwu, nine from Harrison Casco and eight from Knuckles.
Naaman Forest was in control from start to finish on Friday as it rolled to a 80-50 victory over South Garland.
Garland had opened district with five straight wins, but dropped its second in a row with a 50-48 loss to Lakeview, who after a rough start has now won back-to-back games.
The Patriots jumped on the Owls from the start, doubling them up in the first quarter and racing to a 31-18 halftime lead.
Garland used a 11-3 spurt in the third quarter to give it a chance and they crept even closer down the stretch, but the comeback fell just short.
Dallas Smith had 15 points, Amir Mason had eight and AZ Solomon added seven for Lakeview. The Owls got 16 points from Aaron King, 13 from Jordan Hudson and eight from Kobe Bratton.
