It has been anything but easy, but Rowlett is one of two teams off to a 2-0 start to the 10-6A season.
The Eagles have had only five one-point victories in their 24-year history and never in back-to-back games until the last two weeks, during which they edged Naaman Forest, 7-6, and North Garland, 27-26.
Rowlett (2-3) is hoping to not only extend its winning streak, but maybe be able to breathe a little easier at the end when it takes on South Garland (1-4, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Rowlett quarterback Alex Routt had a good night passing and running in Thursday’s victory over North Garland. Routt threw for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns and added 19 carries for 100 yards and a score on the ground. Antonio Hull was the top target with three catches for 95 yards, including a 43-yarder late in the fourth quarter that proved to be the game-winner.
Routt, who is also the team’s leading rusher, has accounted for 1,074 total yards and nine touchdowns, but the Eagles would like to see others step up in the ground game, as well.
Hull is the big-play threat on the outside with 18 catches for 335 yards and three touchdowns, while Tre’von King has a team-high 26 receptions.
Rowlett is hoping for a breakout performance against a South Garland defense that has had a hard time slowing opponents down at times.
Outside of their 34-12 win over Molina, the Colonels have surrendered 52.3 points per game in four losses, including 56 against Garland and 62 last week against Lakeview.
Though South Garland was held to a field goal by the Patriots, they showed they can score in their loss to Garland.
Jalil Brown is among the leading rushers in the area, with 67 carries for 756 yards and four touchdowns, with a staggering 11.3 yards per attempt.
The Colonels are bringing along quarterback Demarcus Duncan (27-70-4, 295 yards, 2 TDs). Deonatae Pruitt and Deyvuan Gilmore each have nine receptions, while Ty Key (6-149) is averaging 24.9 yards per catch.
The Rowlett defense gave up 45.8 points per game during non-district, but has settled in with the start of the 10-6A slate.
They held Naaman Forest to 151 total yards and forced two turnovers in the 7-6 win in the district opener. Though they gave up 26 points to North Garland, one touchdown came on a kickoff return and they limited the Raiders to 256 yards on the night.
Rowlett has won eight of the last nine meetings between the two programs, including the last four in a row. During that most recent span, the Eagles have won every game by at least 16 points, including last year’s 42-20 victory.
