One got the feeling early on Friday that it just wasn’t Rowlett’s night.
The rest of the game did not change that impression as Lakeview earned its first win over the Eagles since 2003 as they pulled away for a 39-13 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
The two teams are now tied for third place at 4-2 heading into the final week of the regular season.
The Patriots made an early statement, as Camar Wheaton had a 10-yard touchdown run and Jarret Adams scrambled into the end zone on a 7-yard run to take a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.
Things got worse for Rowlett when starting quarterback Alex Routt was injured early in the second quarter and did not return.
Back-up Tre Carr entered the game and did some nice things, including scoring on a 4-yard run to cut it to 13-6.
Lakeview was able to reestablish its two-score cushion when Adams found Jalen Davis for a 30-yard scoring strike to take a 20-6 lead into halftime.
The Patriots padded their advantage in the third quarter on a 12-yard scoring run from Wheaton.
Rowlett got back to within 26-13 when Colton Yarbrough found the end zone on a 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter to spark some hope.
But it was all Lakeview and Wheaton down the stretch, as the junior added touchdown runs of 52 and 25 yards to put the game away.
