The 10-6A girls soccer season was coming down to a three-team collision course in the final week between Rowlett, Sachse and Wylie.
Due to the cancellation of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will never know for sure just how the dust would have settled.
But it was the Eagles who were holding the lead at the final pole, and it is they who will go down as 10-6A champions.
To the victors go the spoils and it is Rowlett who led the way on the all-district team, as well, as they notched 15 selections, including five superlative honors.
The Eagles featured one of the most dynamic offenses in the state and two of the primary weapons took home two of the top awards.
Junior Raigen Powell, an Alabama commitment, was honored as the 10-6A most valuable player.
Few defenses had an answer for Powell, who tallied an eye-popping 38 goals and 11 assists. In 10-6A alone, she had a district-best 23 goals to go along with seven assists.
If defenses chose to double or triple-team Powell, junior Taylor Conway made them play. Conway was named offensive player of the year for the second consecutive season as she recorded 21 goals, 14 in district, and a 10-6A-leading 18 assists, with 11 coming during the district slate.
Despite those impressive numbers, district championships require balance and the Eagles had just that.
Senior Jenal Trevino was tabbed midfielder of the year as she registered 15 assists, including 10 in district.
Senior Kennedy Stelling, a Texas A&M-Corpus Christi-signee, earned goalkeeper of the year as she turned in eight of her 11 shutouts in district action.
Making all those parts work together was coach of the year Jason Fegraeus, who guided Rowlett to its second district title in three years and what would have been its 18th consecutive playoff appearance.
Though Stelling provided the final line of defense, it was tough to get shots through as the Eagles boasted a trio of first-team defenders in senior Ashley Johnson, who signed with Texas State, senior Maddie Mason and junior Lexie Gilley.Junior midfielder Brooklyn Meisner was also a first-team selection.
Rowlett placed another quartet on the second team with the emphasis on the midfielders, where juniors Kim Feijo and Rhagan Marshall and sophomore Zayda Henderson were picked. Senior defender Natalie Leathers, who signed with Northwestern Oklahoma State, also made the second team.
Senior defender Gretchen Wolfe and senior utility player Lisa Kadira made the honorable mention list.
Sachse has long taken center stage at this time of the year, having entered the season with at least a share of the district title in nine consecutive years.
Though the Mustangs flew somewhat under the radar by those lofty standards, they were still in the thick of the race, with a season-ending date with Rowlett that could have changed the top of the standings.
Sachse hauled in 10 all-district selections, with four on the first team. That group highlighted the Mustangs’ own brand of firepower with standout scorers in junior forward Storm Harris, sophomore forward Paige Baumgartner and junior forward Chayse Thorne, who also spent time at defender.
Junior midfielder Emily Mougia also made the first team.
All four of those players are expected to return, as are three of the four on the second team. That group includes junior midfielder Kaitlyn Valatis, junior forward/midfielder Emma Raines, junior defender Erika Birmingham and senior defender Mandy Wallace.
Sachse also had a pair of honorable mention picks with senior defender/forward Clarisse Lopez and freshman goalkeeper Brooke Lucht.
Wylie, who also held out hopes of a share of the district title and was the only team to defeat Rowlett, had one superlative award winner as senior Aylisse Warren was voted the defensive player of the year.
Naaman Forest freshman Miriam Orozco Islas was tabbed newcomer of the year, scoring two goals and adding three assists despite not playing full-time.
Rounding out the major award winners, Lakeview senior Dawniella Torres was recognized as the utility player of the year.
10-6A Girls Soccer All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Raigen Powell Jr. Rowlett
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Taylor Conway Jr. Rowlett
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Aylisse Warren Sr. Wylie
Midfielder of the Year
Jenal Trevino Sr. Rowlett
Goalkeeper of the Year
Kennedy Stelling Sr. Rowlett
Newcomer of the Year
Miriam Orozco Islas Fr. Naaman Forest
Utility Player of the Year
Dawniella Torres Sr. Lakeview
Coach of the Year
Jason Fegraeus Rowlett
First Team
Lexie Gilley Jr. D Rowlett
Ashley Johnson Sr. D Rowlett
Maddie Mason Sr. D Rowlett
Brooklyn Meisner Jr. MF Rowlett
Evelyn Slaughter Sr. F Wylie
Sophia Phipps Sr. GK Wylie
Ashley Vensel Sr. MF Wylie
Emma Crump Jr. D Wylie
Storm Harris Jr. F Sachse
Emily Mougia Jr. MF Sachse
Chayse Thorn Jr. F/D Sachse
Paige Baumgartner So. F Sachse
Alex Concalves Sr. D South Garland
Keiry Castillo So. F South Garland
Sonia Juarez Jr. MF South Garland
Clarissa Salinas So. MF Lakeview
Alexandra Villatoro Sr. MF Lakeview
Daniella Howard Fr. D North Garland
Alexis Wooten Jr. MF/F North Garland
Blanca Villatoro Guzman Sr. D Naaman Forest
Ivette Martinez So. D Garland
Second Team
Kim Feijo Jr. MF Rowlett
Zayda Henderson So. MF Rowlett
Natalie Leathers Sr. D Rowlett
Rhagan Marshall Jr. MF Rowlett
Ava Leggett Sr. MF Wylie
Mirelle Atemkeng Sr. D Wylie
Emily Waters Jr. D Wylie
Amelia Leggett So. F Wylie
Kaitlyn Valatis Jr. MF Sachse
Emma Raines Jr. F/MF Sachse
Mandy Wallace Sr. D Sachse
Erika Birmingham Jr. D Sachse
Maria Garcia Sr. MF South Garland
Nayeli Capuchino Sr. MF South Garland
Natalie Ordonez Jr. GK South Garland
Hannah Harris So. GK Lakeview
Bianca Flores Jr. MF Lakeview
Natalie Tucker Jr. D/MF North Garland
Abigail Patterson Jr. D North Garland
Vianna Ho Jr. D Naaman Forest
Karen Segovia Sr. D Garland
Honorable Mention
Lisa Kadira Sr. U Rowlett
Gretchen Wolfe Sr. D Rowlett
Bailey Martin Jr. MF Wylie
Hayley Wolfe Jr. MF Wylie
Clarisse Lopez Sr. D/F Sachse
Brooke Lucht Fr. GK Sachse
Xiomata Rojas Jr. GK South Garland
Haley Alvarez So. D South Garland
Sky Cortes Sr. D Lakeview
Destiny Gamez So. MF Lakeview
Nicole Padilla Sr. F/D North Garland
Elisabeth Rios Sr. F/MF North Garland
Ariana Barajas Vela Sr. F Naaman Forest
Mia Escobar So. MF Naaman Forest
Reece Roberson Fr. MF Garland
Dearra Jones Sr. F Garland
