The 10-6A girls soccer season was coming down to a three-team collision course in the final week between Rowlett, Sachse and Wylie.

Due to the cancellation of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will never know for sure just how the dust would have settled.

But it was the Eagles who were holding the lead at the final pole, and it is they who will go down as 10-6A champions.

To the victors go the spoils and it is Rowlett who led the way on the all-district team, as well, as they notched 15 selections, including five superlative honors.

The Eagles featured one of the most dynamic offenses in the state and two of the primary weapons took home two of the top awards.

Junior Raigen Powell, an Alabama commitment, was honored as the 10-6A most valuable player.

Few defenses had an answer for Powell, who tallied an eye-popping 38 goals and 11 assists. In 10-6A alone, she had a district-best 23 goals to go along with seven assists.

If defenses chose to double or triple-team Powell, junior Taylor Conway made them play. Conway was named offensive player of the year for the second consecutive season as she recorded 21 goals, 14 in district, and a 10-6A-leading 18 assists, with 11 coming during the district slate.

Despite those impressive numbers, district championships require balance and the Eagles had just that.

Senior Jenal Trevino was tabbed midfielder of the year as she registered 15 assists, including 10 in district.

Senior Kennedy Stelling, a Texas A&M-Corpus Christi-signee, earned goalkeeper of the year as she turned in eight of her 11 shutouts in district action.

Making all those parts work together was coach of the year Jason Fegraeus, who guided Rowlett to its second district title in three years and what would have been its 18th consecutive playoff appearance.

Though Stelling provided the final line of defense, it was tough to get shots through as the Eagles boasted a trio of first-team defenders in senior Ashley Johnson, who signed with Texas State, senior Maddie Mason and junior Lexie Gilley.Junior midfielder Brooklyn Meisner was also a first-team selection.

Rowlett placed another quartet on the second team with the emphasis on the midfielders, where juniors Kim Feijo and Rhagan Marshall and sophomore Zayda Henderson were picked. Senior defender Natalie Leathers, who signed with Northwestern Oklahoma State, also made the second team.

Senior defender Gretchen Wolfe and senior utility player Lisa Kadira made the honorable mention list.

Sachse has long taken center stage at this time of the year, having entered the season with at least a share of the district title in nine consecutive years.

Though the Mustangs flew somewhat under the radar by those lofty standards, they were still in the thick of the race, with a season-ending date with Rowlett that could have changed the top of the standings.

Sachse hauled in 10 all-district selections, with four on the first team. That group highlighted the Mustangs’ own brand of firepower with standout scorers in junior forward Storm Harris, sophomore forward Paige Baumgartner and junior forward Chayse Thorne, who also spent time at defender.

Junior midfielder Emily Mougia also made the first team.

All four of those players are expected to return, as are three of the four on the second team. That group includes junior midfielder Kaitlyn Valatis, junior forward/midfielder Emma Raines, junior defender Erika Birmingham and senior defender Mandy Wallace.

Sachse also had a pair of honorable mention picks with senior defender/forward Clarisse Lopez and freshman goalkeeper Brooke Lucht.

Wylie, who also held out hopes of a share of the district title and was the only team to defeat Rowlett, had one superlative award winner as senior Aylisse Warren was voted the defensive player of the year.

Naaman Forest freshman Miriam Orozco Islas was tabbed newcomer of the year, scoring two goals and adding three assists despite not playing full-time.

Rounding out the major award winners, Lakeview senior Dawniella Torres was recognized as the utility player of the year.

10-6A Girls Soccer All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Raigen Powell      Jr.      Rowlett

Offensive Most Valuable Player

Taylor Conway    Jr.      Rowlett

Defensive Most Valuable Player

Aylisse Warren    Sr.     Wylie

Midfielder of the Year

Jenal Trevino       Sr.     Rowlett

Goalkeeper of the Year

Kennedy Stelling  Sr.     Rowlett

Newcomer of the Year

Miriam Orozco Islas      Fr.     Naaman Forest

Utility Player of the Year

Dawniella Torres  Sr.     Lakeview

Coach of the Year

Jason Fegraeus              Rowlett

First Team

Lexie Gilley Jr.      D       Rowlett

Ashley Johnson    Sr.     D       Rowlett

Maddie Mason     Sr.     D       Rowlett

Brooklyn Meisner          Jr.      MF    Rowlett

Evelyn Slaughter  Sr.     F       Wylie

Sophia Phipps     Sr.     GK    Wylie

Ashley Vensel      Sr.     MF    Wylie

Emma Crump      Jr.      D       Wylie

Storm Harris        Jr.      F       Sachse

Emily Mougia      Jr.      MF    Sachse

Chayse Thorn      Jr.      F/D    Sachse

Paige Baumgartner        So.    F       Sachse

Alex Concalves    Sr.     D       South Garland

Keiry Castillo       So.    F       South Garland

Sonia Juarez         Jr.      MF    South Garland

Clarissa Salinas    So.    MF    Lakeview

Alexandra Villatoro       Sr.     MF    Lakeview

Daniella Howard  Fr.     D       North Garland

Alexis Wooten     Jr.      MF/F North Garland

Blanca Villatoro Guzman        Sr.     D       Naaman Forest

Ivette Martinez     So.    D       Garland

Second Team

Kim Feijo    Jr.      MF    Rowlett

Zayda Henderson So.    MF    Rowlett

Natalie Leathers   Sr.     D       Rowlett

Rhagan Marshall  Jr.      MF    Rowlett

Ava Leggett          Sr.     MF    Wylie

Mirelle Atemkeng Sr.     D       Wylie

Emily Waters       Jr.      D       Wylie

Amelia Leggett     So.    F       Wylie

Kaitlyn Valatis     Jr.      MF    Sachse

Emma Raines       Jr.      F/MF Sachse

Mandy Wallace    Sr.     D       Sachse

Erika Birmingham         Jr.      D       Sachse

Maria Garcia        Sr.     MF    South Garland

Nayeli Capuchino Sr.     MF    South Garland

Natalie Ordonez   Jr.      GK    South Garland

Hannah Harris     So.    GK    Lakeview

Bianca Flores       Jr.      MF    Lakeview

Natalie Tucker      Jr.      D/MF          North Garland

Abigail Patterson Jr.      D       North Garland

Vianna Ho  Jr.      D       Naaman Forest

Karen Segovia      Sr.     D       Garland

Honorable Mention

Lisa Kadira Sr.     U       Rowlett

Gretchen Wolfe    Sr.     D       Rowlett

Bailey Martin       Jr.      MF    Wylie

Hayley Wolfe       Jr.      MF    Wylie

Clarisse Lopez      Sr.     D/F    Sachse

Brooke Lucht       Fr.     GK    Sachse

Xiomata Rojas     Jr.      GK    South Garland

Haley Alvarez      So.    D       South Garland

Sky Cortes  Sr.     D       Lakeview

Destiny Gamez     So.    MF    Lakeview

Nicole Padilla       Sr.     F/D    North Garland

Elisabeth Rios      Sr.     F/MF North Garland

Ariana Barajas Vela      Sr.     F       Naaman Forest

Mia Escobar         So.    MF    Naaman Forest

Reece Roberson    Fr.     MF    Garland

Dearra Jones        Sr.     F       Garland

