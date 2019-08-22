Rowlett has been a playoff fixture for more than two decades.
The Eagles run of 22 consecutive postseason appearances has set the standard for Garland ISD programs and it is not showing any signs of slowing down.
Though the Eagles were not in the hunt for the district title last season, finishing in a tie for third place, they comfortably extended their streak.
Now, they are looking to get back toward the top of the standings.
Rowlett entered the week with a 6-8 record after a solid showing at the Garland ISD Tournament and a challenging run against a talented field at the Allen Eagle Open last week.
“Our court chemistry is progressing in a really good way,” Cox said. “The attitudes and the effort and the communication on the court, it continues to get better and improve every time we play.”
The Eagles did have some holes to fill after graduating five all-district performers, including four-year starter Essence West, as well as long-time contributors Funmi Oladapo and Gracie Balcom.
Despite those losses, Rowlett returned a solid nucleus with senior outside hitters Haleigh Dockter and Staci Guillen and senior defensive specialist Jessica Carranza. Senior setter Mirana Emigh, senior rightside Camryn Boddie, junior setter Indiyah Rush and junior outside hitter Ashley Ung, among others, have been joined by younger players such as sophomore middle blocker Neveah Zavala, a standout on the basketball team, as well as sophomore defensive specialist Andrea Coady and freshman defensive specialist Tanayah Jackson.
“We’ve got some personnel playing some different positions that they aren’t necessarily used to, or that are different than last season,” Cox said. “I’ve got five seniors this season and every one of them has stepped up. They’ve shown really good leadership in practice and in matches, they’re just doing a really good job of leading the team and being good examples.”
Rowlett’s biggest goals are months down the road, but the more immediate concerns start on Sept. 13 with the start of the 10-6A season.
The Eagles are not far removed from enjoying success at the top of the standings. They shared the district crown with rival Sachse in 2016 and split with the Mustangs in 2017 on their way to a runner-up finish. Last season, however, Rowlett was unable to win a game off of Sachse or Wylie, who split the 10-6A title, in any of their four matches, and that is something they hope to remedy next month.
“The goal is definitely playoffs and to go at least one round further than last year. We always want to improve on last year,” Cox said. “Really, we’re working on our mindset and trying to get over that hump of Wylie and Sachse. Those are our two biggest competitors in district and I think a lot of it is a mental thing, they have to believe they can do it and that’s another thing we are working toward is that mental toughness and believing we are one of those elite teams, as well."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.