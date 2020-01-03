Rowlett had every reason to feel confident in its return to 10-6A action on Friday.
The Eagles had taken care of their business in the early stages of district play and were facing a depleted South Garland team without the services of two of their top players.
That equation added up to what most might expect, as Rowlett took control from the start and never looked back in a 65-15 victory at South Garland High School.
The Eagles (9-13) improve to 3-0 in 10-6A and remain in a three-way tie for first place with rivals Sachse and Lakeview.
The undermanned Colonels (3-15, 0-3) were primed for an early knockout and Rowlett was more than willing to deliver the blow.
The Eagles allowed South Garland to get off only one field goal attempt during the first four minutes and just six in the opening quarter—none of which were successful.
The chief reason was the Rowlett press, which forced 17 turnovers in the first frame that led to several easy baskets and a 16-1 lead.
Nevaeh Zavala and Reagan Warren led the early charge with two baskets each and Madilyn Rodriguez converted a three-point play as part of a 10-0 run. There was little drop-off with the second unit, as Jordan Myers and Hannah Rumore each knocked down jumpers to close out the period.
It was more of the same in the second, as Zavala tallied seven more points, Ryllie Booker knocked down a 3-pointer and Mallorie Miller hit a pair of 15-footers.
By the time South Garland made its first field goal—a layup by Joiquala Williams—more than 14 minutes in, the lead had swelled to 31-4.
Despite the mounting deficit, the Colonels refused to go away and had their most productive quarter of the night in the third, with Williams scoring four more points and Jocelyn Bell knocking down a 3-pointer and another jumper.
But Rowlett still had too much, with Rodriguez and Warren combining for 13 straight Eagle points to push the advantage to 53-13 heading to the fourth.
Zavala paced the scoring on the night with 14 points to go along with seven rebounds, Warren tallied 13 and also grabbed seven boards, with Rodriguez also in double figures with 10.
Williams had eight points to lead the Colonels.
Rowlett will try to run its district winning streak to four in a row when it hosts a tough Wylie team on Tuesday, while South Garland continues its quest for its first 10-6A win on the road at Naaman Forest, a team they defeated earlier this season at the Curtis Culwell Invitational.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.