Though the entire 9-6A field was not in action, Friday offered up a glimpse of what next week has to offer at the Dustin Rodriguez District Preview Varsity Meet at Wylie High School.
The host Pirates swept the boys and girls team championships, with each sweeping the top five places to earn perfect scores of 15.
Rowlett claimed a pair of runner-up finishes.
The Eagles boys totaled 64 to hold off South Garland (80) and Garland (92) for second place.
Wylie senior Luke Lambert, the reigning district champion, took the individual title in a time of 15:16.02 and he led a group of eight Pirates that crossed the finish line first.
After that wave, the first non-Wylie runner to place was Rowlett junior Jeremiah Evans, who took ninth.
The Eagles got two more top-20 finishes with junior Luis Moreno in 15th and junior Christopher Martinez in 18th, with sophomore Jackson Dinkins (21st) and freshman Jacob Podowski (22nd) rounding out the top five.
South Garland had a trio of runners in the top 20 with junior Alex Espinosa in 11th, junior Jhony Vera in 14th and senior Daniel Romero in 20th.
Senior Jose De Leon paced the Owls in 10th place, with senior Matthew Salinas in 19th.
It was a similar story on the girls side, where individual champion Ella Phillips posted a time of 20:53.12 to lead a group of five Wylie runners that crossed first.
The Pirates’ total of 15 outpaced Rowlett (52), Garland (71), South Garland (97) and North Garland (144).
The top GISD finisher was Eagle junior Dulce Martinez, who placed sixth. Freshman Corey Huffman took ninth, sophomore Zullie Martin Soto was 12th, junior Haley Krawczyk finished 14th and freshman Khloe Crawford crossed 19th for Rowlett.
The Owls landed a trio of runners in the top 20 with sophomore Ellen Harris (7th), junior Madeline Pavey (15th) and freshman Lucero Leos (20th).
Senior Olamide Urune was eighth for Naaman Forest, who did not field a full team. The Colonels were led by junior Evelyn Gamez (11th) and freshman Jennifer Gomez (18th), the Owls had three runners in the top 20 with senior Marlene Roque (13th), senior Alyssa Martinez (16th) and freshman Rylie Gerhart (17th), while North Garland junior Vanessa Avila was 31st to lead the Raiders.
Defending girls district champion Sachse did not compete at the event, though the junior varsity did, as the boys won the team title and junior Anna Parr claimed the girls individual crown.
The Mustangs varsity teams were in action at the Jasper Event at the North Texas XC Circuit #5 meets.
The Sachse girls placed fourth with a total of 86 in an event won by Wylie East with 39.
The Mustangs were led by sophomore Anna Eischen, who took fourth overall in a time of 19:53.10.
Junior Madison Ramirez logged a top-10 finish in ninth place, while sophomore Ashley Rivera (26th), senior Aaryn Satterfield (29th) and junior Courtney Rawlings (30th) rounded out the top five.
The Sachse boys took sixth place with a total of 132 as they were part of an eight-team field all looking up to champion Jesuit (38).
The Mustangs placed a pair of runners in the top 20, as junior Nathaniel Frost was 14th and junior Jorge Acosta crossed 19th. Also scoring for Sachse were junior Israel Garcia (21st), junior Chance Minor (37th) and freshman Joey Kelly (46th).
The cross country teams will have one more opportunity to compete in a warm-up event this week before turning their attention to the 9-6A meet on Oct. 28 in Wylie.
Dustin Rodriguez District Preview Varsity Meet
Boys Team Standings
1 Wylie 15
2 Rowlett 64
3 South Garland 80
4 Garland 92
Boys Individual Results
1 Luke Lambert Wylie 15:16:02
2 Hunter Jackson Wylie 16:31.14
3 Daniel Salazar Wylie 16:34.59
4 Caden Blitz Wylie 16:35.96
5 Nathanael Berhane Wylie 16:37.60
6 Christian Bearden Wylie 16:57.88
7 Lyndon Orr Wylie 16:59.14
8 James Cooke Wylie 16:59.71
9 Jeremiah Evans Rowlett 17:12.05
10 Jose De Leon Garland 17:17.26
11 Alex Espinosa South Garland 17:18.95
12 Jacob Martinez Wylie 17:39.14
13 John Colbert Wylie 17:40.98
14 Jhony Vera South Garland 18:11.47
15 Luis Moreno Rowlett 18:37.29
16 Jonathan Chan Naaman Forest 18:52.17
17 Noreiaga Aguilera Rowlett 18:55.79
18 Christopher Martinez Rowlett 18:58.27
19 Matthew Salinas Garland 18:59.64
20 Daniel Romero South Garland 19:03.35
21 Jackson Dinkins Rowlett 19:10.99
22 Jacob Podowski Rowlett 19:11.95
23 Josh Siple Rowlett 19:31.97
24 Francisco Jaramillo Garland 19:41.11
25 Jason Puga Lopez South Garland 19:48.51
26 Shubh Patel Naaman Forest 19:51.91
27 Eddie Fernandez South Garland 20:13.01
28 Kohl Crawford Rowlett 20:13.99
29 Anthony Arreguin Garland 20:14.15
30 Ivan Robles South Garland 20:15.03
31 Leo Garcia Rowlett 20:15.81
32 Roy Thompson Garland 20:26.37
33 Benjamin Olmeda Naaman Forest 20:32.62
34 Dylan Hillyer Naaman Forest 20:44.99
35 Zibo Siamsipa Garland 21:15.61
36 Pablo Mendez Garland 22:14.97
37 Eric Salazar Garland 22:42.18
Girls Team Standings
1 Wylie 15
2 Rowlett 52
3 Garland 71
4 South Garland 97
5 North Garland 144
Girls Individual Results
1 Ella Phillips Wylie 20:53.12
2 Jordan Sewell Wylie 22:00.24
3 Esther Afangieh Wylie 22:17.09
4 Allie Wilson Wylie 22:19.80
5 Mia Narvaez Wylie 22:20.80
6 Dulce Martinez Rowlett 22:38.18
7 Ellen Harris Garland 22:43.51
8 Olamide Urune Naaman Forest 23:12.84
9 Corey Huffman Rowlett 23:13.36
10 Hannah Scarborough Wylie 23:13.47
11 Evelyn Gamez South Garland 23:27.90
12 Zullie Martin Soto Rowwlett 23:45.36
13 Marlene Roque Lakeview 24:25.53
14 Haley Krawczyk Rowlett 24:30.52
15 Madeline Pavey Garland 24:31.04
16 Alyssa Martinez Lakeview 24:33.64
17 Rylie Gerhart Lakeview 24:35.34
18 Jennifer Gomez South Garland 24:43.47
19 Khloe Crawford Rowlett 24:51.28
20 Lucero Leos Garland 24:52.54
21 Dulce Arzola Garland 25:03.30
22 Jaqueline Najar Garland 25:04.61
23 Olivia Vanciel Garland 25:05.98
24 Vanessa Beltran Rowlett 25:08.83
25 Nina Bui Rowlett 25:14.92
26 Bella Alvarado Rowlett 25:17.80
27 Mayra Alvarez South Garland 26:11.34
28 Carlee Morales Garland 26:14.23
29 Samantha Swonger Rowlett 26:27.44
30 Azelyn McCormick Rowlett 26:33.89
31 Vanessa Avila North Garland 26:37.10
32 Brenda Miranda South Garland 26:39.82
33 Yoselin Vasquez South Garland 26:53.30
34 Andrea Garcia Garland 26:54.91
35 Karina Baca South Garland 27:04.43
36 Kaci Marquez Naaman Forest 27:39.44
37 Kayla Isario North Garland 27:40.36
38 Abigail Valdez North Garland 27:43.86
39 Mellisa Alvarez South Garland 27:50.84
40 Yuliana Zapata South Garland 27:54.44
41 Carla Trujillo South Garland 27:57.17
42 Adelina Serna Lakeview 28:08.51
43 Tanya Trevino North Garland 29:02.55
44 Leslie Reyna Garland 29:42.45
45 Alexis Griffin Naaman Forest 29:45.00
46 Gelgeli Clemons Naaman Forest 29:46.42
47 Priscilla Quintanilla North Garland 30:10.57
48 Selma Gonzalez North Garland 30:57.24
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.