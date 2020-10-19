SACHSE CROSS COUNTRY

Several 9-6A cross country teams were in action this past week as they continue preparation for the district meet on Oct. 28.

 Courtesy of Chris McGathey

Though the entire 9-6A field was not in action, Friday offered up a glimpse of what next week has to offer at the Dustin Rodriguez District Preview Varsity Meet at Wylie High School.

The host Pirates swept the boys and girls team championships, with each sweeping the top five places to earn perfect scores of 15.

Rowlett claimed a pair of runner-up finishes.

The Eagles boys totaled 64 to hold off South Garland (80) and Garland (92) for second place.

Wylie senior Luke Lambert, the reigning district champion, took the individual title in a time of 15:16.02 and he led a group of eight Pirates that crossed the finish line first.

After that wave, the first non-Wylie runner to place was Rowlett junior Jeremiah Evans, who took ninth.

The Eagles got two more top-20 finishes with junior Luis Moreno in 15th and junior Christopher Martinez in 18th, with sophomore Jackson Dinkins (21st) and freshman Jacob Podowski (22nd) rounding out the top five.

South Garland had a trio of runners in the top 20 with junior Alex Espinosa in 11th, junior Jhony Vera in 14th and senior Daniel Romero in 20th.

Senior Jose De Leon paced the Owls in 10th place, with senior Matthew Salinas in 19th.

It was a similar story on the girls side, where individual champion Ella Phillips posted a time of 20:53.12 to lead a group of five Wylie runners that crossed first.

The Pirates’ total of 15 outpaced Rowlett (52), Garland (71), South Garland (97) and North Garland (144).

The top GISD finisher was Eagle junior Dulce Martinez, who placed sixth. Freshman Corey Huffman took ninth, sophomore Zullie Martin Soto was 12th, junior Haley Krawczyk finished 14th and freshman Khloe Crawford crossed 19th for Rowlett.

The Owls landed a trio of runners in the top 20 with sophomore Ellen Harris (7th), junior Madeline Pavey (15th) and freshman Lucero Leos (20th).

Senior Olamide Urune was eighth for Naaman Forest, who did not field a full team. The Colonels were led by junior Evelyn Gamez (11th) and freshman Jennifer Gomez (18th), the Owls had three runners in the top 20 with senior Marlene Roque (13th), senior Alyssa Martinez (16th) and freshman Rylie Gerhart (17th), while North Garland junior Vanessa Avila was 31st to lead the Raiders.

Defending girls district champion Sachse did not compete at the event, though the junior varsity did, as the boys won the team title and junior Anna Parr claimed the girls individual crown.

The Mustangs varsity teams were in action at the Jasper Event at the North Texas XC Circuit #5 meets.

The Sachse girls placed fourth with a total of 86 in an event won by Wylie East with 39.

The Mustangs were led by sophomore Anna Eischen, who took fourth overall in a time of 19:53.10.

Junior Madison Ramirez logged a top-10 finish in ninth place, while sophomore Ashley Rivera (26th), senior Aaryn Satterfield (29th) and junior Courtney Rawlings (30th) rounded out the top five.

The Sachse boys took sixth place with a total of 132 as they were part of an eight-team field all looking up to champion Jesuit (38).

The Mustangs placed a pair of runners in the top 20, as junior Nathaniel Frost was 14th and junior Jorge Acosta crossed 19th. Also scoring for Sachse were junior Israel Garcia (21st), junior Chance Minor (37th) and freshman Joey Kelly (46th).

The cross country teams will have one more opportunity to compete in a warm-up event this week before turning their attention to the 9-6A meet on Oct. 28 in Wylie.

Dustin Rodriguez District Preview Varsity Meet

Boys Team Standings

1        Wylie 15

2        Rowlett       64

3        South Garland      80

4        Garland      92

Boys Individual Results

1        Luke Lambert       Wylie 15:16:02

2        Hunter Jackson    Wylie 16:31.14

3        Daniel Salazar      Wylie 16:34.59

4        Caden Blitz Wylie 16:35.96

5        Nathanael Berhane        Wylie 16:37.60

6        Christian Bearden          Wylie 16:57.88

7        Lyndon Orr Wylie 16:59.14

8        James Cooke        Wylie 16:59.71

9        Jeremiah Evans    Rowlett       17:12.05

10      Jose De Leon        Garland      17:17.26

11      Alex Espinosa      South Garland      17:18.95

12      Jacob Martinez     Wylie 17:39.14

13      John Colbert        Wylie 17:40.98

14      Jhony Vera South Garland      18:11.47

15      Luis Moreno         Rowlett       18:37.29

16      Jonathan Chan     Naaman Forest     18:52.17

17      Noreiaga Aguilera          Rowlett       18:55.79

18      Christopher Martinez    Rowlett       18:58.27

19      Matthew Salinas  Garland      18:59.64

20      Daniel Romero     South Garland      19:03.35

21      Jackson Dinkins   Rowlett       19:10.99

22      Jacob Podowski   Rowlett       19:11.95

23      Josh Siple   Rowlett       19:31.97

24      Francisco Jaramillo        Garland      19:41.11

25      Jason Puga Lopez South Garland      19:48.51

26      Shubh Patel          Naaman Forest     19:51.91

27      Eddie Fernandez   South Garland      20:13.01

28      Kohl Crawford     Rowlett       20:13.99

29      Anthony Arreguin         Garland      20:14.15

30      Ivan Robles South Garland      20:15.03

31      Leo Garcia  Rowlett       20:15.81

32      Roy Thompson    Garland      20:26.37

33      Benjamin Olmeda Naaman Forest     20:32.62

34      Dylan Hillyer       Naaman Forest     20:44.99

35      Zibo Siamsipa      Garland      21:15.61

36      Pablo Mendez       Garland      22:14.97

37      Eric Salazar          Garland      22:42.18

Girls Team Standings

1        Wylie 15

2        Rowlett       52

3        Garland      71

4        South Garland      97

5        North Garland      144

Girls Individual Results

1        Ella Phillips          Wylie 20:53.12

2        Jordan Sewell       Wylie 22:00.24

3        Esther Afangieh   Wylie 22:17.09

4        Allie Wilson         Wylie 22:19.80

5        Mia Narvaez         Wylie 22:20.80

6        Dulce Martinez     Rowlett       22:38.18

7        Ellen Harris          Garland      22:43.51

8        Olamide Urune     Naaman Forest     23:12.84

9        Corey Huffman    Rowlett       23:13.36

10      Hannah Scarborough     Wylie 23:13.47

11      Evelyn Gamez      South Garland      23:27.90

12      Zullie Martin Soto         Rowwlett    23:45.36

13      Marlene Roque     Lakeview    24:25.53

14      Haley Krawczyk   Rowlett       24:30.52

15      Madeline Pavey    Garland      24:31.04

16      Alyssa Martinez   Lakeview    24:33.64

17      Rylie Gerhart       Lakeview    24:35.34

18      Jennifer Gomez    South Garland      24:43.47

19      Khloe Crawford   Rowlett       24:51.28

20      Lucero Leos          Garland      24:52.54

21      Dulce Arzola        Garland      25:03.30

22      Jaqueline Najar    Garland      25:04.61

23      Olivia Vanciel      Garland      25:05.98

24      Vanessa Beltran   Rowlett       25:08.83

25      Nina Bui     Rowlett       25:14.92

26      Bella Alvarado     Rowlett       25:17.80

27      Mayra Alvarez     South Garland      26:11.34

28      Carlee Morales     Garland      26:14.23

29      Samantha Swonger        Rowlett       26:27.44

30      Azelyn McCormick        Rowlett       26:33.89

31      Vanessa Avila      North Garland      26:37.10

32      Brenda Miranda   South Garland      26:39.82

33      Yoselin Vasquez  South Garland      26:53.30

34      Andrea Garcia      Garland      26:54.91

35      Karina Baca         South Garland      27:04.43

36      Kaci Marquez       Naaman Forest     27:39.44

37      Kayla Isario         North Garland      27:40.36

38      Abigail Valdez      North Garland      27:43.86

39      Mellisa Alvarez    South Garland      27:50.84

40      Yuliana Zapata    South Garland      27:54.44

41      Carla Trujillo       South Garland      27:57.17

42      Adelina Serna       Lakeview    28:08.51

43      Tanya Trevino     North Garland      29:02.55

44      Leslie Reyna         Garland      29:42.45

45      Alexis Griffin       Naaman Forest     29:45.00

46      Gelgeli Clemons   Naaman Forest     29:46.42

47      Priscilla Quintanilla       North Garland      30:10.57

48      Selma Gonzalez    North Garland      30:57.24

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

0
0
0
0
0

