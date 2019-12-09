The annual Curtis Culwell Invitational is a unique event for Garland ISD teams.
While many teams are spread out around the Metroplex at various events during the early stages of the season, as hosts, the Culwell Invitational features all seven GISD girls and boys teams, giving an early glimpse into what could transpire when district play rolls around.
The Rowlett and Sachse boys each came away with mixed reviews at the tournament, which took place Thursday through Saturday at Naaman Forest High School and the Culwell Center.
Rowlett showed some good things, but it did not translate into the win column, as they posted a 0-3 record.
The Eagles closed the tournament with a 63-53 loss to district rival Naaman Forest on Saturday.
Rowlett climbed out of an early hole to tie it at 30-30 at halftime. They were within one point heading to the fourth quarter, but the Rangers took over down the stretch, outscoring the Eagles 20-11 to pull away for the win.
Torian Harris tallied 14 points and Geontay Davis was also in double figures with 13 for Rowlett. Joseph Lucas and Jayden Lawton paced Naaman Forest with 12 points each.
The Eagles had opened the tournament on Thursday, where they were knocked into the consolation bracket with a 69-52 loss to state-ranked Lewisville.
Rowlett trailed 34-22 at halftime and although the second half was closer, they could not make a dent in the deficit.
LJ Olayinka paced the Eagles with 11 points, Udo Anyiam scored 10 and Coltyn Collins registered nine, while the Farmers’ Keyonte George led all scorers with 28 points.
Rowlett returned to the court on Friday but could not keep pace with West Mesquite in a 77-68 setback.
The Eagles got off to a good start, holding the Wranglers to just seven points in opening a 15-7 lead.
However, West Mesquite got hot in a hurry and erupted for 31 points in the second quarter and outscored the Eagles 57-30 during the middle frames.
Rowlett never stopped fighting and trimmed 10 points off its deficit in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough.
Eli Hughes led a quintet of West Mesquite players in double figures with 22 points. Glen Gilbert was right behind him with 20 points, Adam Jones scored 12, Iraun Hawkins had 11 and Josh Bennett added 10. Rowlett got 19 points from Harris, 11 from Collins and 10 each from Micah Clark and Will Burnett.
Sachse enjoyed some success, posting a 2-2 record at the tournament, but its road came to an end in the consolation semifinals with a 67-44 loss to Lakeview.
The Patriots were on fire to start the game, scoring 24 points in the first quarter to open a double-digit lead. The game was more evenly-contested during the final three frames, but the Mustangs were unable to make a charge.
Sachse was led by freshman RJ Chatman, who had 11 points, while Omari Smith, Kai Smith and Dylan McKeon each added seven. Freshman Trey Wilson led Lakeview with 15 points, with Burton and William Kamara adding 14 and 12, respectively, as the Patriots would go on to defeat West Mesquite to win the consolation championship.
The Mustangs had been knocked out of the championship bracket on Thursday. Sachse dug itself an early hole and never could climb all the way back in a 71-64 loss to Frisco Independence.
The Mustangs were down 17-9 after one quarter and similar to the loss to Lakeview, while the game was relatively even during the final three frames, they were unable to make up the deficit.
McKeon led Sachse with 16 points, with Obi Onyia and Kai Smith also in double figures with 13 and 11, respectively. Malik McMurry had a huge game for Independence with 28 points.
In the consolation bracket, Sachse moved on to the semifinals with a 54-51 win over Garland on Friday. The game was close throughout, but McKeon hit 3-of-4 free throws in the final minute to lift the Mustangs to the win.
McKeon led Sachse with 17 points, with Onyia adding seven. Zuby Ejiofor led all scorers with 24 points for the Owls, with Aaron King also in double figures with 11.
The Rowlett girls experienced similar ups and downs, posting a 1-2 record at the tournament.
The Eagles dropped a 63-53 decision to Wylie East in the opening game of the girls tournament on Thursday.
The Raiders built a 32-24 halftime lead and were able to maintain that advantage until the end. Nevaeh Zavala poured in a game-high 19 points for Rowlett, with Mallorie Miller and Reagan Warren each chipping in with eight. Akasha Davis had 18 points for Wylie East.
The Eagles dominated 10-6A rival Naaman Forest in a 64-26 rout in the consolation quarterfinals on Friday. The Eagles used a 24-0 run in the second quarter to blow it open and led 58-13 at the end of three quarters.
Zavala led Rowlett with 22 points, Madilyn Rodriguez tallied 14 and Warren had 11. Shamrin Shaw accounted for a majority of the Ranger offense with 16 points.
The Eagles saw a furious late charge fall short on Saturday in a 63-60 loss to Lancaster in the consolation semifinals.
The Tigers led 26-20 at halftime and then extended that advantage to 43-29 at the end of three quarters. Rowlett exploded for 31 points in the fourth quarter, but Lancaster was able to generate just enough offense to hold on for the win.
Warren led the Eagles with 20 points, with Rodriguez tallying 17, while Skylar Barnes had a huge game for the Tigers with 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.