The Rowlett and Sachse cross country teams got a final tune-up for the district meet when they competed at the Dustin Rodriguez XC Run on Thursday at Wylie High School.
It was a good opportunity for them to get used to the same course they will be running at the 10-6A meet, which will take place on Thursday back in Wylie.
The Varsity Girls event is scheduled for 8 a.m., with the Varsity Boys to follow at approximately 8:45 a.m. The girls and boys junior varsities will also run at 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
The Sachse girls will be looking to defend their10-6A championship and the boys were the runner-up a year ago. Rowlett, meanwhile, is hoping to make strides after missing out on regionals last year.
In addition to gaining some valuable experience of the course, they also learned who the boys team to beat is, as Wylie swept the Elite and Varsity team championships.
In the Elite Boys race, the Pirates’ Luke Lambert won the individual title in a time of 15:24.60, followed by teammates Dylan Pitts in third and Shimeles Abdellatif in fourth.
Wylie placed five runners in the top 14 to finish with a total of 30 points to easily out-pace Frisco Reedy (75) and Frisco Wakeland (79).
Sachse (223) finished eighth at the event, with Rowlett (262) following in ninth.
The Mustangs were led by senior Joshua Schutter, who was 39th overall. They then saw a caravan of runners place 49th to 53rd with sophomore Jorge Acosta-Gutie, senior Seth Alvarez, junior Gavin Clymer, sophomore Abel Dagne and senior Christopher Godwin.
Rowlett’s top finishers were sophomores Chris Martines and Jeremiah Evans, who were 47th and 48th.
Rounding out the top five for the Eagles were senior Dalton Reyna, freshman Uziel Durkins and sophomore Leo Ramirez.
Wylie showed its depth by also winning the boys varsity race with 60 points, besting not only Arlington Sam Houston (131) for the title but also district foes South Garland (161), Garland (297), North Garland (345) and Naaman Forest (461).
Colonel senior Daniel Briones won the varsity individual title in a time of 16:45.10, which was 28 seconds faster than the field.
The girls side appears to be more wide-open. While Frisco Wakeland (36) won the Elite race, Wylie (93) narrowly edged Sachse (100) for fourth place.
In a potential preview for the individual crown, Pirate senior Katelyn Buckley was fourth overall, with Mustang freshman Anna Eischin in eighth.
Sachse also got solid performances from senior Abbie Cisnero (22nd), sophomore Courtney Rawlings (26th), sophomore Gracia Leonard (27th), junior Samantha Thompson (28th), junior Aaryn Satterfield (31st) and sophomore Madison Ramirez (32nd).
In the Varsity Girls competition, Frisco Wakeland (74) again claimed the title. Among 10-6A programs, Naaman Forest (155) was sixth, Garland (252) was 11th, North Garland (338) in 12th, South Garland (343) in 13th and Rowlett (359) in 15th.
The Eagles top five included senior Hannah Wahlquist, senior Emily Garcia, junior Vanessa Beltran, sophomore Dulce Martinez and sophomore Samantha Swonger.
