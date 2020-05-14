The spring of 2020 in high school athletics will always be summed up by what might have been.
The 10-6A boys soccer race was coming down to the wire when the COVID-19 pandemic intervened, forcing a suspension of play on Mar. 12 and later, the cancellation of the remainder of the season.
The final week of the district slate was shaping up to be one to remember. Though the four playoff teams were set, there was still plenty on the line in the final two matches.
Rowlett (7-1-4, 28 points) was in first place, but it was a slim advantage over Naaman Forest (7-1-4, 26) and Sachse (7-2-3, 25), with North Garland (5-3-4) also with a say in the matter.
To add to the intrigue, there was a rivalry match slated for the final day of the regular season with the Eagles hosting the Mustangs with the 10-6A title potentially on the line.
Given the balance of 10-6A, it was not a surprise to see that reflected on the all-district team, where every squad had their share of honorees and seven of the eight programs claimed at least one superlative award.
Rowlett claimed 13 spots on the list, with senior forwards Kevin Adolfo and Carson Prestridge sharing co-offensive player of the year honors.
Adolfo concludes one of the most decorated high school careers in Garland ISD history in any sport with his fourth consecutive superlative award after claiming back-to-back most valuable player awards and the co-newcomer of the year as a freshman.
Adolfo tallied 12 goals and seven assists this season as he finishes his career with the Eagles with 79 goals and 32 assists.
The versatile Prestridge is no stranger to postseason honors himself as he adds the award to the offensive player of the year he claimed last season and the defensive player of the year he was awarded as a sophomore.
Prestridge tallied 10 goals and a team-leading 10 assists this season.
Rowlett had four more players named to the first team.
Senior midfielder Dalton Reyna claimed a spot for the fourth consecutive season after recording eight goals and six assists. Reyna made the all-district team in each of his first two seasons at Poteet. After transferring, he was named co-newcomer of the year in his first season with the Eagles before adding this honor.
Rowlett’s other three first-team selections were all defenders as part of a unit that held 18 of its last 20 opponents to two goals or less. Junior Hudson Meisner made the team for the second time and his impact went beyond that as a defender, as he transitioned to goalkeeper for shootouts, where he won three of the four rounds of penalties, saving 65 percent of the shots he faced.
Meisner was joined by junior Kelvin Huerta and sophomore Oscar Martinez, last year’s freshman of the year who also added a pair of goals and two assists.
The Eagles also had a quartet of players on the second team. Senior Alan Garcia made the list for the second time, as he ranked among the team leaders with six goals.
Junior midfielder Tyler Griffin, who tallied three goals, is an all-district selection for the third time, senior midfielder Gabriel Sanchez made it for the second time and they were joined by senior midfielder Christian Perez.
The three Rowlett players on the honorable mention list are sophomore goalkeeper Landen Sabolski, who recorded 10 shutouts in goal, including five during 10-6A action, junior midfielder Gabriel Hernandez and senior midfielder Nicholas Gonzalez.
Sachse placed 10 players on the team and its one superlative award was the highest one as junior Miguel Adoboe was voted as the 10-6A most valuable player.
Adoboe, the district’s top newcomer two seasons ago and a first-team selection last year, recorded 13 goals, including 10 in district, to go along with seven assists.
Sachse had a trio of seniors join Adoboe on the first team. Midfielder Melvin Calderon, who had three goals and two assists, midfielder Ivan Gonzalez, who tallied seven goals and four assists, and defender Addison Perez, who registered a pair of goals and two assists, are all making their second all-district appearances.
Sachse placed a trio of juniors on the second team with defender Ethan Sampson, midfielder Jonathan Majano and goalkeeper Carlos Vasquez, who played a large role in the team recording 10 shutouts.
Senior midfielder Anthony Majano, senior forward Carlos Ramirez and junior defender Reece Spears made the honorable mention list.
There were 10 other major awards that were distributed among the other five GISD programs.
District runner-up Naaman Forest claimed three honors with senior Carlos Hernandez as the defensive player of the year, senior Brian Lopez the goalkeeper of the year and Scott Faris as co-coach of the year.
North Garland, who was in fourth place when the season was called, actually earned the most superlative awards. Senior Alex Rivas was tabbed midfield player of the year, freshman Angel Contreras was selected as the co-freshman of the year, junior Eric Artega was named co-newcomer of the year and Angel Mendoza earned co-coach of the year.
Rounding out the major honors, South Garland freshman Ignacio Villafuerte was the co-freshman of the year, Garland sophomore Juan Zuniga is the co-newcomer of the year and Garland’s Bryan King was voted as the assistant coach of the year.
10-6A Boys Soccer All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Miguel Adoboe Jr. Sachse
Co-Offensive Players of the Year
Kevin Adolfo Sr. Rowlett
Carson Prestridge Sr. Rowlett
Defensive Player of the Year
Carlos Hernandez Sr. Naaman Forest
Midfield Player of the Year
Alex Rivas Sr. North Garland
Goalkeeper of the Year
Brian Lopez Sr. Naaman Forest
Co-Freshmen of the Year
Ignacio Villafuerte Fr. South Garland
Angel Contreras Fr. North Garland
Co-Newcomers of the Year
Juan Zuniga So. Garland
Eric Artega Jr. North Garland
Assistant Coach of the Year
Bryan King Garland
Co-Coaches of the Year
Angel Mendoza North Garland
Scott Faris Naaman Forest
First Team
Hudson Meisner Jr. D Rowlett
Dalton Reyna Sr. MF Rowlett
Kelvin Huerta Jr. D Rowlett
Oscar Martinez So. D Rowlett
Melvin Calderon Sr. MF Sachse
Ivan Gonzalez Sr. MF Sachse
Addison Perez Sr. D Sachse
Vaughn Morgan Sr. MF Naaman Forest
Olbin Cruz Jr. D Naaman Forest
David Wright Sr. D Naaman Forest
Nahome Abraham Sr. MF Naaman Forest
Daniel Funes Sr. MF North Garland
Erick Castro Sr. MF North Garland
Jose Castro Jr. F North Garland
Esteban Villarreal Sr. MF Lakeview
Daniel Figueroa Sr. D Lakeview
Nickolas Duran So. F Lakeview
Mason Monroe Jr. MF Wylie
Hudson Harris Sr. GK Wylie
Kris Rivera Jr. MF South Garland
Edgar Del Rio Sr. MF South Garland
Hector Arreguin Sr. MF Garland
Juan Guevara Sr. D Garland
Second Team
Alan Garcia Sr. F Rowlett
Tyler Griffin Jr. MF Rowlett
Christian Perez Sr. MF Rowlett
Gabriel Sanchez Sr. MF Rowlett
Ethan Sampson Jr. D Sachse
Jonathan Majano Jr. MF Sachse
Carlos Vasquez Jr. GK Sachse
Anthony Ramirez Sr. MF Naaman Forest
Ruben Flores Jr. MF Naaman Forest
Jacob Contreras Jr. D Naaman Forest
Fermin Cervantes Jr. F Naaman Forest
Angel Torres Jr. MF North Garland
Alfredo Cabrerra Jr. D North Garland
Victor Curlel Sr. GK North Garland
Angel Ramirez Sr. GK Lakeview
Saul Leija Jr. MF Lakeview
Eric Yanez Sr. D Lakeview
Jack Evans Sr. F Wylie
Jazden Paul Jr. D Wylie
Ivan Robles So. MF South Garland
Ignacio Villafuerte Fr. GK South Garland
Maury Ochoa Sr. D Garland
Honorable Mention
Nicholas Gonzalez Sr. MF Rowlett
Gabriel Hernandez Jr. MF Rowlett
Landen Sabolski So. GK Rowlett
Anthony Majano Sr. MF Sachse
Reece Spears Jr. D Sachse
Carlos Ramirez Sr. F Sachse
Ellas Yes Sr. F Naaman Forest
Armando Villanueba Sr. D Naaman Forest
Duy Nguyen Sr. F Naaman Forest
Micah Cain Jr. F North Garland
Diego Guevara Sr. D North Garland
Ricky Andrade So. MF North Garland
Emillano Jaimes Sr. D Lakeview
Anthony Lopez Jr. MF Lakeview
Eddy Leeper Sr. D Lakeview
Aron Aguayo Sr. MF Wylie
Connor Stegeman Sr. D Wylie
Grayson Garza Jr. MF Wylie
Joey Brito Sr. D South Garland
Chris Castro Jr. D South Garland
Felipe Alonso Jr. MF South Garland
Ricardo Trujillo Jr. MF Garland
Zlbo Slamsipa Jr. F Garland
Luis Ramos Sr. D Garland
