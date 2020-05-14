The spring of 2020 in high school athletics will always be summed up by what might have been.

The 10-6A boys soccer race was coming down to the wire when the COVID-19 pandemic intervened, forcing a suspension of play on Mar. 12 and later, the cancellation of the remainder of the season.

The final week of the district slate was shaping up to be one to remember. Though the four playoff teams were set, there was still plenty on the line in the final two matches.

Rowlett (7-1-4, 28 points) was in first place, but it was a slim advantage over Naaman Forest (7-1-4, 26) and Sachse (7-2-3, 25), with North Garland (5-3-4) also with a say in the matter.

To add to the intrigue, there was a rivalry match slated for the final day of the regular season with the Eagles hosting the Mustangs with the 10-6A title potentially on the line.

Given the balance of 10-6A, it was not a surprise to see that reflected on the all-district team, where every squad had their share of honorees and seven of the eight programs claimed at least one superlative award.

Rowlett claimed 13 spots on the list, with senior forwards Kevin Adolfo and Carson Prestridge sharing co-offensive player of the year honors.

Adolfo concludes one of the most decorated high school careers in Garland ISD history in any sport with his fourth consecutive superlative award after claiming back-to-back most valuable player awards and the co-newcomer of the year as a freshman.

Adolfo tallied 12 goals and seven assists this season as he finishes his career with the Eagles with 79 goals and 32 assists.

The versatile Prestridge is no stranger to postseason honors himself as he adds the award to the offensive player of the year he claimed last season and the defensive player of the year he was awarded as a sophomore.

Prestridge tallied 10 goals and a team-leading 10 assists this season.

Rowlett had four more players named to the first team.

Senior midfielder Dalton Reyna claimed a spot for the fourth consecutive season after recording eight goals and six assists. Reyna made the all-district team in each of his first two seasons at Poteet. After transferring, he was named co-newcomer of the year in his first season with the Eagles before adding this honor.

Rowlett’s other three first-team selections were all defenders as part of a unit that held 18 of its last 20 opponents to two goals or less. Junior Hudson Meisner made the team for the second time and his impact went beyond that as a defender, as he transitioned to goalkeeper for shootouts, where he won three of the four rounds of penalties, saving 65 percent of the shots he faced.

Meisner was joined by junior Kelvin Huerta and sophomore Oscar Martinez, last year’s freshman of the year who also added a pair of goals and two assists.

The Eagles also had a quartet of players on the second team. Senior Alan Garcia made the list for the second time, as he ranked among the team leaders with six goals.

Junior midfielder Tyler Griffin, who tallied three goals, is an all-district selection for the third time, senior midfielder Gabriel Sanchez made it for the second time and they were joined by senior midfielder Christian Perez.

The three Rowlett players on the honorable mention list are sophomore goalkeeper Landen Sabolski, who recorded 10 shutouts in goal, including five during 10-6A action, junior midfielder Gabriel Hernandez and senior midfielder Nicholas Gonzalez.

Sachse placed 10 players on the team and its one superlative award was the highest one as junior Miguel Adoboe was voted as the 10-6A most valuable player.

Adoboe, the district’s top newcomer two seasons ago and a first-team selection last year, recorded 13 goals, including 10 in district, to go along with seven assists.

Sachse had a trio of seniors join Adoboe on the first team. Midfielder Melvin Calderon, who had three goals and two assists, midfielder Ivan Gonzalez, who tallied seven goals and four assists, and defender Addison Perez, who registered a pair of goals and two assists, are all making their second all-district appearances.

Sachse placed a trio of juniors on the second team with defender Ethan Sampson, midfielder Jonathan Majano and goalkeeper Carlos Vasquez, who played a large role in the team recording 10 shutouts.

Senior midfielder Anthony Majano, senior forward Carlos Ramirez and junior defender Reece Spears made the honorable mention list.

There were 10 other major awards that were distributed among the other five GISD programs.

District runner-up Naaman Forest claimed three honors with senior Carlos Hernandez as the defensive player of the year, senior Brian Lopez the goalkeeper of the year and Scott Faris as co-coach of the year.

North Garland, who was in fourth place when the season was called, actually earned the most superlative awards. Senior Alex Rivas was tabbed midfield player of the year, freshman Angel Contreras was selected as the co-freshman of the year, junior Eric Artega was named co-newcomer of the year and Angel Mendoza earned co-coach of the year.

Rounding out the major honors, South Garland freshman Ignacio Villafuerte was the co-freshman of the year, Garland sophomore Juan Zuniga is the co-newcomer of the year and Garland’s Bryan King was voted as the assistant coach of the year.

10-6A Boys Soccer All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Miguel Adoboe     Jr.      Sachse

Co-Offensive Players of the Year

Kevin Adolfo       Sr.     Rowlett

Carson Prestridge Sr.     Rowlett

Defensive Player of the Year

Carlos Hernandez Sr.     Naaman Forest

Midfield Player of the Year

Alex Rivas  Sr.     North Garland

Goalkeeper of the Year

Brian Lopez         Sr.     Naaman Forest

Co-Freshmen of the Year

Ignacio Villafuerte         Fr.     South Garland

Angel Contreras   Fr.     North Garland

Co-Newcomers of the Year

Juan Zuniga          So.    Garland

Eric Artega Jr.      North Garland

Assistant Coach of the Year

Bryan King          Garland

Co-Coaches of the Year

Angel Mendoza              North Garland

Scott Faris            Naaman Forest

First Team

Hudson Meisner   Jr.      D       Rowlett

Dalton Reyna       Sr.     MF    Rowlett

Kelvin Huerta       Jr.      D       Rowlett

Oscar Martinez     So.    D       Rowlett

Melvin Calderon  Sr.     MF    Sachse

Ivan Gonzalez      Sr.     MF    Sachse

Addison Perez      Sr.     D       Sachse

Vaughn Morgan   Sr.     MF    Naaman Forest

Olbin Cruz  Jr.      D       Naaman Forest

David Wright       Sr.     D       Naaman Forest

Nahome Abraham         Sr.     MF    Naaman Forest

Daniel Funes        Sr.     MF    North Garland

Erick Castro         Sr.     MF    North Garland

Jose Castro Jr.      F       North Garland

Esteban Villarreal Sr.     MF    Lakeview

Daniel Figueroa    Sr.     D       Lakeview

Nickolas Duran    So.    F       Lakeview

Mason Monroe     Jr.      MF    Wylie

Hudson Harris     Sr.     GK    Wylie

Kris Rivera Jr.      MF    South Garland

Edgar Del Rio      Sr.     MF    South Garland

Hector Arreguin   Sr.     MF    Garland

Juan Guevara       Sr.     D       Garland

Second Team

Alan Garcia          Sr.     F       Rowlett

Tyler Griffin         Jr.      MF    Rowlett

Christian Perez     Sr.     MF    Rowlett

Gabriel Sanchez   Sr.     MF    Rowlett

Ethan Sampson    Jr.      D       Sachse

Jonathan Majano Jr.      MF    Sachse

Carlos Vasquez    Jr.      GK    Sachse

Anthony Ramirez Sr.     MF    Naaman Forest

Ruben Flores        Jr.      MF    Naaman Forest

Jacob Contreras   Jr.      D       Naaman Forest

Fermin Cervantes Jr.      F       Naaman Forest

Angel Torres        Jr.      MF    North Garland

Alfredo Cabrerra  Jr.      D       North Garland

Victor Curlel        Sr.     GK    North Garland

Angel Ramirez      Sr.     GK    Lakeview

Saul Leija    Jr.      MF    Lakeview

Eric Yanez  Sr.     D       Lakeview

Jack Evans Sr.     F       Wylie

Jazden Paul Jr.      D       Wylie

Ivan Robles So.    MF    South Garland

Ignacio Villafuerte         Fr.     GK    South Garland

Maury Ochoa       Sr.     D       Garland

Honorable Mention

Nicholas Gonzalez         Sr.     MF    Rowlett

Gabriel Hernandez         Jr.      MF    Rowlett

Landen Sabolski   So.    GK    Rowlett

Anthony Majano  Sr.     MF    Sachse

Reece Spears        Jr.      D       Sachse

Carlos Ramirez    Sr.     F       Sachse

Ellas Yes    Sr.     F       Naaman Forest

Armando Villanueba     Sr.     D       Naaman Forest

Duy Nguyen         Sr.     F       Naaman Forest

Micah Cain Jr.      F       North Garland

Diego Guevara     Sr.     D       North Garland

Ricky Andrade     So.    MF    North Garland

Emillano Jaimes   Sr.     D       Lakeview

Anthony Lopez    Jr.      MF    Lakeview

Eddy Leeper         Sr.     D       Lakeview

Aron Aguayo       Sr.     MF    Wylie

Connor Stegeman Sr.     D       Wylie

Grayson Garza     Jr.      MF    Wylie

Joey Brito   Sr.     D       South Garland

Chris Castro         Jr.      D       South Garland

Felipe Alonso       Jr.      MF    South Garland

Ricardo Trujillo    Jr.      MF    Garland

Zlbo Slamsipa      Jr.      F       Garland

Luis Ramos Sr.     D       Garland

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments