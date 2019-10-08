Rowlett spent the first half of the 10-6A season putting itself in position to not only extend its streak of playoff appearances, but to contend for a district championship.
The last thing the Eagles wanted to do as the second half got underway was take a step backward.
Lakeview, which is trying to claw back into the playoff race itself, battled Rowlett down to the wire in the opening game.
However, the Eagles staved off four game points to win the set and they rode that momentum to a 30-28, 25-13, 25-21 victory on Tuesday at Lakeview Centennial High School.
Rowlett improves to 6-2 in 10-6A and remains alone in third place, while the Patriots fall to 2-6.
Nevaeh Zavala, Camryn Boddie and Staci Guillen had early kills to stake the Eagles to a quick lead in game, one, but Lakeview came roaring back. Tara Kuponiyi recorded two kills and a block, Learic Joseph had a kill and Lauryn Allen-Upshaw added an ace as part of a seven-point service run that gave the Patriots a 11-5 advantage.
Rowlett finally stemmed the tide, but could not make up any ground as the teams traded points during the middle stages.
The Eagles got back to within one on a kill by Zavala, but Lakeview came right back, getting a kill from Allen-Upshaw and a block by Myah Robinson to push the lead back to 21-18.
Rowlett scored the next three points to finally draw even, but it was short-lived and a block by Kuponiyi gave the Patriots a chance to claim the set at 24-22.
The Eagles responded with an ace by Boddie that gave them their first game point.
That was turned back, as well, with Joseph registering a kill and then following it up with an ace to make it 28-27.
Rowlett had the final answer, as a tip by Mackenzie Bowen gave them new life, Zavala added a kill and a Lakeview error closed out a 30-28 win.
Game 2 was a far different story.
Zavala had a pair of early kills as the Eagles grabbed a quick 4-0 lead. Ashley Ung delivered three kills and Boddie added two more as they lead swelled to 13-2. Rowlett continued to spread it around, as Haleigh Dockter and Bowen added kills, Chyanne Bradford served an ace and a block by Boddie pushed it to 17-3.
The Patriots put together a small run to claw back to 19-9, but that was as close as it would get, with Dockter registering a kill and Zavala’s emphatic slam capping off a 25-13 win.
Guillen, Zavala and Ung helped the Eagles get off to another quick start in taking a 6-2 lead in Game 3.
Lakeview tried to extend their night, as Kyla Riley had a pair of kills and they actually came back to take a 12-11 lead.
A kill by Zavala got Rowlett back on track and Jesica Carranza had two aces as part of a five-point service run to make it 17-12.
The Patriots tried to hang around, but the Eagles had too much, as they held on for the 25-21 win and the sweep.
Zavala finished with a team-high nine kills, with Boddie adding six kills and three blocks. Bowen and Ung each recorded five kills with Dockter and Guillen each chipping in with four.
Mirana Emigh did a good job running the offense with 20 assists, as did Bradford, who ended with 12 assists. Bradford and Dockter also led the way behind the service line with three aces each.
The Eagles can now turn their attention to one of their biggest matches of the year when they host rival Sachse, who is alone in first place in 10-6A, at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
