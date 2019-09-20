Rowlett and Naaman Forest engaged in an old-school defensive battle on Friday.
It was not always the prettiest game and the Eagles trailed for most of the night, but they hung around waiting for their chance.
That opportunity was provided by the special teams, as Chris Lockett was able to block a punt late in the fourth quarter to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Alex Routt to propel them to a 7-6 victory in the 10-6A opener for both teams at Williams Stadium.
“I’ve never experienced anything like that at all,” Rowlett head coach Doug Stephens said. “I think both defenses dominated and in today’s game that is such a rare oddity to have a 7-6 game.”
It was not the first big play the special teams made in the fourth quarter. With 6:40 left, the Eagles broke through to block a 35-yard field goal attempt to keep it a one-score game.
Rowlett (1-3 overall, 1-0 in 10-6A) had to punt the ball right back, but the Rangers muffed it and Josh Rogers recovered at the Naaman Forest 43. Although the Eagles were unable to do anything with it, it did flip the field position and that proved to be big, as after forcing another three-and-out, Lockett got a hand on the punt and they took over at the 11-yard line with 2:14 left.
After a nice run by Colton Yarbrough, Routt muscled in from two yards out and Sebastian Rodriguez added the all-important extra point to give them their first lead with just 1:50 remaining in the game.
“We thought this week and today again when we met that we were going to come after him just about every time he kicked,” Stephens said. “We felt like we could get there and that kid’s a good kicker so we tried to put pressure on him. He really did a great job all night and then the one time we needed it, we got it, which was pretty awesome.”
It was not quite over, as a penalty and a fourth-down scramble by Austin Valdez moved the Rangers into Rowlett territory, but as they did all night, the defense stiffened and pressure prevented Naaman Forest from getting a last-second Hail Mary attempt off.
That last push by the Rangers accounted for their only two first downs of the half. Rowlett forced three-and-outs on five straight drives in the second half, allowing only 18 yards in 15 plays.
For the game, Naaman Forest was held to 154 yards, with a large chunk of that coming on Khyree Ward’s 59-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
The Ranger defense matched that effort, limiting the Eagles to only 199 total yards.
“I just think we felt going in, watching them, they still have a ways to go because they are running a new offense,” Stephens said. “They did pop one on us earlier in the first quarter, but we just felt like we matched up real well, it wasn’t necessarily anything we were doing or they were doing. And obviously they matched up real well with us when we were on offense, they’re defense did a great job.”
Neither team did themselves any favors in a first half dominated by miscues and missed chances.
Rowlett held a 39-21 edge in offensive plays, but it did not translate to the scoreboard.
Their opening drive typified most of the night, as the Eagles matched 36 yards in 14 plays, chewing up 5:42 off the clock. They converted one fourth down but could not do it a second time as they turned it over on downs at the Rangers 39.
The defense gave them another chance on the very next play on an interception by Johny Ray, but a pair of holding penalties put an end to the threat.
Rowlett held Naaman Forest to minus-1 yard on its first two drives, but the Rangers changed that in a hurry when Ward darted through the middle of the Eagle defense and took it all the way for a 59-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion failed, leaving them with a 6-0 lead with 13 seconds left in the first quarter.
The defenses controlled the action in the second quarter as the teams combined for five first downs and five punts.
Rowlett got a late chance when Timothy Armstrong intercepted a pass at midfield with five seconds left, but a bad snap prevented them from taking their shot at the end zone.
Friday was anything but conventional. In fact, it is the fewest points the Eagles have ever scored in a winning effort. But it does erase the goose egg out of the win column and a 1-0 start to district play should provide them with momentum heading into the weeks to come.
“I hope it does a lot, but we’ll find out,” Stephens said. “It can’t hurt, I’ll put it to you that way, but obviously they’re excited, they feel good. We’re going to keep plugging way come Monday and we have a big game next week against North Garland and they are a very good team, so we need to play better than we did tonight.”
