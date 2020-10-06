The Rowlett boys and girls cross country teams enjoyed another successful day as each claimed team championships at Samuell Farms on Saturday.
The Eagles boys have been on quite the roll of late and they added another trophy to the case by finishing with a score of 31, which was well ahead of Carrollton R.L. Turner (56) and North Mesquite (64).
Rowlett junior Jeremiah Evans won his fourth individual title of the season, as his time of 18:09.8 was enough to hold off North Mesquite senior Matthew Mosqueda (18:11.8).
The Eagles placed all five scoring runners in the top 10, as junior Chris Martines was fifth, freshman Norieaga Aguilar took seventh, sophomore Joshua Siple placed eighth and junior Kohl Crawford in 10th.
The Stallions actually had two of the three best times, as senior Juan Torres followed Mosqueda in third.
Junior Juan Baron (17th), senior Raymond Coahuilas and senior Victor Verdin also scored for North Mesquite.
The race for the girls team title was tighter, but Rowlett (40) was able to come on strong to take first place ahead of North Mesquite (53) and R.L. Turner (61).
The Trojans actually boasted the individual champion in Elizabeth Stepaniak (21:31.8) as well as her sister, Catherine Stepaniak in third, but the Eagles and Stallions showed their depth.
Rowlett junior Dulce Martinez and sophomore Zullie Martin Soto placed fourth and fifth, respectively. Junior Haley Krawczyk was ninth, freshman Khloe Crawford took 11th and sophomore Bella Alvarado 16th.
North Mesquite senior Jovana Segovia Fernandez led the Stallions with a runner-up finish, while senior Eloisa Nunez (6th) and sophomore Evelyn Aragon (10th) were also in the top 10.
North Mesquite also had a pair of freshmen score, as Isabella Sanchez was 14th and Ashley Diaz was 24th.
Skeeter teams notch top-3 finishes in Dallas
The Mesquite boys and girls cross country teams each posted strong showings in the A race at the Jesse Owens XC Races at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex.
The Skeeter boys finished with a total of 48 to place second, which was only behind champion Lake Highlands (29).
Mesquite featured a pair of top-5 finishes with Kevin Garcia-Villa in third and Carlos Montemayor-Ruiz in fourth. Ricardo Sanchez placed eighth, with Carlos Salazar in 11th and Brandon Lee in 26th.
Lake Highlands (28) also won the girls team title, with Woodrow Wilson (40) in second and the Skeeters (66) in third.
The Wildcats’ Katherine Gann (19:35.60) held off Mesquite junior Jadyn Dangerfield (20:10.80) for the individual championship.
Kyah Hill, Judith Lopez, Isabella Rivera and Jocelyn Rodriguez rounded out the top five for the Skeeters.
Boys Team Standings
1 Rowlett 31
2 Carrollton R.L. Turner 56
3 North Mesquite 64
4 North Dallas 89
Boys Individual Results
1 Jeremiah Evans Rowlett 18:09.8
2 Matthew Mosqueda North Mesquite 18:11.8
3 Juan Torres North Mesquite 18:49.3
4 Alan Flores-Pena R.L. Turner 19:22.3
5 Chris Martines Rowlett 19:28.0
6 Miguel Martinez R.L. Turner 20:34.4
7 Norieaga Aguilar Rowlett 20:43.6
8 Joshua Siple Rowlett 20:43.7
9 David Soto North Dallas 21:01.5
10 Kohl Crawford Rowlett 21:05.6
11 Emmanuel Zuniga Samuell 21:12.7
12 Gabriel Chavez North Dallas 21:24.8
13 Gustavo Rodriguez North Dallas 21:24.8
14 Leo Garcia Rowlett 21:33.7
15 Yahir Olguin R.L. Turner 21:39.5
16 Alfredo Hernandez Olvera North Dallas 21:41.9
17 Juan Baron North Mesquite 22:33.9
18 Alex Salazar R.L. Turner 22:39.9
19 Roberto Rangel R.L. Turner 23:04.5
20 Raymond Coahuilas North Mesquite 23:06.0
21 Carlos Solis Samuell 23:56.1
22 Victor Verdin North Mesquite 24:16.5
23 Isaiah Amaya North Mesquite 24:40.1
24 Landen White Rowlett 24:41.7
25 Max Monroy North Dallas 25:37.2
Girls Team Standings
1 Rowlett 40
2 North Mesquite 53
3 Carrollton R.L. Turner 61
4 North Dallas 68
5 Samuell 128
Girls Individual Results
1 Elizabeth Stepaniak R.L. Turner 21:31.8
2 Jovana Segovia Fernandez North Mesquite 21:46.7
3 Catherine Stepaniak R.L. Turner 24:43.6
4 Dulce Martinez Rowlett 24:47.5
5 Zullie Martin Soto Rowlett 25:02.0
6 Eloisa Nunez North Mesquite 25:05.8
7 Haley Krawczyk Rowlett 25:47.2
8 Flavia Santamaria North Dallas 25:50.4
9 Emyli Estrada North Dallas 25:52.4
10 Evelyn Aragon North Mesquite 25:53.8
11 Khloe Crawford Rowlett 26:27.2
12 Kelly Maldonado North Dallas 26:28.7
13 Nina Bui Rowlett 26:41.7
14 Isabella Sanchez North Mesquite 26:45.2
15 Iliana Morfin North Dallas 26:48.2
16 Bella Alvarado Rowlett 27:11.2
17 Vanessa Beltran Rowlett 27:12.0
18 Kenia Gonzalez R.L. Turner 27:38.3
19 Rebekah Ford R.L. Turner 27:46.9
20 Sam Swonger Rowlett 28:04.2
21 Ruby Alfaro R.L. Turner 28:05.5
22 Kimberly Arroliga-Tobar Rowlett 28:39.7
23 Azelyn McCormick Rowlett 28:44.3
24 Ashley Diaz North Mesquite 29:19.5
25 Diana Moreno Samuell 30:46.6
