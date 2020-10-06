ROWLETT CROSS COUNTRY

The Rowlett boys and girls each won team cross country championships last weekend.

 Photo Courtesy of @Rowlett_XC

The Rowlett boys and girls cross country teams enjoyed another successful day as each claimed team championships at Samuell Farms on Saturday.

The Eagles boys have been on quite the roll of late and they added another trophy to the case by finishing with a score of 31, which was well ahead of Carrollton R.L. Turner (56) and North Mesquite (64).

Rowlett junior Jeremiah Evans won his fourth individual title of the season, as his time of 18:09.8 was enough to hold off North Mesquite senior Matthew Mosqueda (18:11.8).

The Eagles placed all five scoring runners in the top 10, as junior Chris Martines was fifth, freshman Norieaga Aguilar took seventh, sophomore Joshua Siple placed eighth and junior Kohl Crawford in 10th.

The Stallions actually had two of the three best times, as senior Juan Torres followed Mosqueda in third.

Junior Juan Baron (17th), senior Raymond Coahuilas and senior Victor Verdin also scored for North Mesquite.

The race for the girls team title was tighter, but Rowlett (40) was able to come on strong to take first place ahead of North Mesquite (53) and R.L. Turner (61).

The Trojans actually boasted the individual champion in Elizabeth Stepaniak (21:31.8) as well as her sister, Catherine Stepaniak in third, but the Eagles and Stallions showed their depth.

Rowlett junior Dulce Martinez and sophomore Zullie Martin Soto placed fourth and fifth, respectively. Junior Haley Krawczyk was ninth, freshman Khloe Crawford took 11th and sophomore Bella Alvarado 16th.

North Mesquite senior Jovana Segovia Fernandez led the Stallions with a runner-up finish, while senior Eloisa Nunez (6th) and sophomore Evelyn Aragon (10th) were also in the top 10.

North Mesquite also had a pair of freshmen score, as Isabella Sanchez was 14th and Ashley Diaz was 24th.

Skeeter teams notch top-3 finishes in Dallas

The Mesquite boys and girls cross country teams each posted strong showings in the A race at the Jesse Owens XC Races at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex.

The Skeeter boys finished with a total of 48 to place second, which was only behind champion Lake Highlands (29).

Mesquite featured a pair of top-5 finishes with Kevin Garcia-Villa in third and Carlos Montemayor-Ruiz in fourth. Ricardo Sanchez placed eighth, with Carlos Salazar in 11th and Brandon Lee in 26th.

Lake Highlands (28) also won the girls team title, with Woodrow Wilson (40) in second and the Skeeters (66) in third.

The Wildcats’ Katherine Gann (19:35.60) held off Mesquite junior Jadyn Dangerfield (20:10.80) for the individual championship.

Kyah Hill, Judith Lopez, Isabella Rivera and Jocelyn Rodriguez rounded out the top five for the Skeeters.

Boys Team Standings

1        Rowlett       31

2        Carrollton R.L. Turner  56

3        North Mesquite    64

4        North Dallas 89

Boys Individual Results

1        Jeremiah Evans    Rowlett       18:09.8

2        Matthew Mosqueda       North Mesquite    18:11.8

3        Juan Torres North Mesquite    18:49.3

4        Alan Flores-Pena  R.L. Turner 19:22.3

5        Chris Martines     Rowlett       19:28.0

6        Miguel Martinez   R.L. Turner 20:34.4

7        Norieaga Aguilar  Rowlett       20:43.6

8        Joshua Siple         Rowlett       20:43.7

9        David Soto North Dallas        21:01.5

10      Kohl Crawford     Rowlett       21:05.6

11      Emmanuel Zuniga          Samuell       21:12.7

12      Gabriel Chavez     North Dallas        21:24.8

13      Gustavo Rodriguez        North Dallas        21:24.8

14      Leo Garcia  Rowlett       21:33.7

15      Yahir Olguin        R.L. Turner 21:39.5

16      Alfredo Hernandez Olvera       North Dallas        21:41.9

17      Juan Baron North Mesquite    22:33.9

18      Alex Salazar         R.L. Turner 22:39.9

19      Roberto Rangel    R.L. Turner 23:04.5

20      Raymond Coahuilas      North Mesquite    23:06.0

21      Carlos Solis          Samuell       23:56.1

22      Victor Verdin       North Mesquite    24:16.5

23      Isaiah Amaya       North Mesquite    24:40.1

24      Landen White       Rowlett       24:41.7

25      Max Monroy        North Dallas        25:37.2

Girls Team Standings

1        Rowlett       40

2        North Mesquite    53

3        Carrollton R.L. Turner  61

4        North Dallas        68

5        Samuell       128

Girls Individual Results

1        Elizabeth Stepaniak       R.L. Turner 21:31.8

2        Jovana Segovia Fernandez      North Mesquite    21:46.7

3        Catherine Stepaniak      R.L. Turner 24:43.6

4        Dulce Martinez     Rowlett       24:47.5

5        Zullie Martin Soto         Rowlett       25:02.0

6        Eloisa Nunez        North Mesquite    25:05.8

7        Haley Krawczyk   Rowlett       25:47.2

8        Flavia Santamaria          North Dallas        25:50.4

9        Emyli Estrada      North Dallas        25:52.4

10      Evelyn Aragon     North Mesquite    25:53.8

11      Khloe Crawford   Rowlett       26:27.2

12      Kelly Maldonado North Dallas        26:28.7

13      Nina Bui     Rowlett       26:41.7

14      Isabella Sanchez   North Mesquite    26:45.2

15      Iliana Morfin        North Dallas                  26:48.2

16      Bella Alvarado     Rowlett       27:11.2

17      Vanessa Beltran   Rowlett       27:12.0

18      Kenia Gonzalez    R.L. Turner 27:38.3

19      Rebekah Ford       R.L. Turner 27:46.9

20      Sam Swonger       Rowlett       28:04.2

21      Ruby Alfaro         R.L. Turner 28:05.5

22      Kimberly Arroliga-Tobar        Rowlett       28:39.7

23      Azelyn McCormick        Rowlett       28:44.3

24      Ashley Diaz          North Mesquite    29:19.5

25      Diana Moreno      Samuell       30:46.6

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

