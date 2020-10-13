Rowlett’s match with South Garland on Tuesday followed a very similar script in each of the three sets.
It was not always pretty at the start, as the Colonels jumped to early leads, making for some nervous moments for an Eagles team in the thick of the playoffs hunt.
But Rowlett quickly righted the ship in every game and were able to rest comfortably at the end of each as they posted a 25-15, 25-14, 25-17 sweep at South Garland High School.
The Eagles bounce back from a loss to rival Sachse on Friday as they improve to 3-2 in 9-6A and move into a tie for third place with South Garland, who they defeated in five games in the district opener back on Sept. 29.
Rowlett trailed by three points in the opening set, four in game two and five in the third game, but turned things around so quickly that it was able to pull away easily in each set.
The Eagles got off to a quick start themselves, opening with an ace from Kenzie Bowen and kills from Emily Farmer and Ashley Ung, but South Garland came right back with points from Antoniya Baker and Nydia Jimenez and after a couple of Rowlett errors, Jimenez had a kill to give them a 7-4 lead.
The Colonels still led 10-7 after a kill and an ace from Alexis Smith, but the Eagles began to change the tide from there.
Jasmine Riggins had a six-point service run that included a trio of aces and a smash from Madeline Lewis as they surged to a 14-10 advantage.
South Garland was still hanging close within two, but a quick five-point surge, highlighted by an ace from Sariah Richardson and a block by Farmer pushed it out to 20-13.
Rowlett remained tough at the net with blocks from Kiyia Newton and Riggins, Alexis Culpepper served an ace as they closed out a 25-15 win to take the opening set.
The Colonels shook off the poor ending at the start of Game 2, as Janet Cruz tallied a pair of aces and they jumped to a 5-1 lead.
The Eagles again never let South Garland too far away, using aces from Richardson and Culpepper, a pair of kills from Farmer and smashes by Newton and Riggins to tie it at 7-7.
Chyanne Bradford had an ace as part of a nice service run, Riggins served three quick points and Lewis had a four-point run that included kills from Richardson and Newton to open a 21-11 lead.
The Eagles kept the pressure on, with Bradford finding an open spot on the Colonel defense to finish off a 25-14 win and move to two-sets-to-none.
The Colonels flirted with extending the match when Cruz reeled off a six-point service run to take a 6-1 lead in Game 3.
Farmer stemmed the tide with a kill and Richardson ripped five consecutive points from behind the service line to tie it at 7-7.
Rowlett edged out to the lead with a block from Riggins and a kill from Lewis, but Baker countered with a kill for South Garland to keep them within 14-12.
It was still a two-point game when the teams traded errors, but Newton delivered a big kill that swung momentum to the Eagles for good, as they closed the set on a 7-0 run for a 25-17 victory to finish off the sweep.
Rowlett will look to build off this win when it plays on the road at Garland on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.