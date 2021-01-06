Rowlett does not have the size that some of its district rivals can rely on.
What the Eagles do have is players who can shoot, and when they are on their game as they were on Tuesday, they are tough to beat.
Rowlett had four players combine to knock down 10 3-pointers to propel them to a 59-39 victory over Naaman Forest.
The Eagles improve to 3-1 in district, keeping them in the upper tier of the 9-6A standings.
Rowlett put on an outside shooting clinic in the opening quarter, as Mallorie Miller and Jesse Tran combined to hit 7-of-8 from beyond the arc.
Miller set the tone on the game’s opening possession, barely moving the net when swishing home a trey to give the Eagles a lead they would never relinquish.
Miller and Tran each connected from downtown to extend the lead, and Tan then knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to give them a 15-6 lead.
Makayla Johnson converted a layup for Rowlett’s lone two-point field goal of the opening frame, and they then went back to Miller, who drained consecutive treys to open a 23-11 advantage heading to the second quarter.
Though the Eagles did not maintain the same red-hot touch throughout the game, they found other ways to score. Johnson hit a runner, Ashunti Moore converted a putback and Riana Carter hit a layup as the lead swelled to 29-12.
Naaman Forest, on the other hand, made just one 3-pointer on the night.
To offset their lack of production from the outside, the Rangers found success near the rim.
Freshman Kaylee Bennett, who shared the team lead with 10 points, hit back-to-back layups to stem the momentum.
After Miller’s fifth 3-pointer of the half, Naaman Forest went to its other avenue in which it enjoyed success and that was crashing the boards, where they held a 45-29 edge.
Leading that charge was Kaylyn Minor, who had 10 points and pulled down 16 rebounds. Minor converted a putback and Erynne Tolbert hit a jumper to pull to within 34-20 at halftime.
The teams combined for just four free throw attempts in a quick first half, but the Rangers matched that total in the first minute of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 12.
But Rowlett, who forced 22 turnovers in the game, turned up the defensive intensity and that opened the door for some easy opportunities, as Carter and Miller hit from inside and Emma Rumore got loose for back-to-back layups as part of a 8-0 run and it was suddenly 42-22.
Jada Hill scored on a putback for the Rangers, but the Eagles kept the pressure on, as Rumore made a steal and dished to Moore for an easy basket and Johnson knocked down a 3-pointer and followed with a floater to give Rowlett its largest lead of the game at 49-24.
Naaman Forest made a brief surge in the late stages of the third quarter and early in the fourth, capped by a trey from Cherion Johnson, but the Eagles quickly squashed that hope, as Hailey Hicks scored five straight points and Miller hit a putback to make it 56-31 and they were able to relax from there.
