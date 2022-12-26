While many boys basketball district races are in their infancy, having tipped off during the last week, that is not the case for 9-6A, which started its battle for the playoffs at the start of the month.
In fact, heading into the Christmas holiday break, 9-6A had completed five full rounds of district play.
And while that has given some teams an opportunity to put themselves in a good spot, a 16-game district season means that there is still plenty left to be answered in 2023.
Here is a quick look at what has happened and what lies ahead:
Sachse (4-0, 13-3)
The Mustangs have never won an outright district championship, but were picked to change that in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll.
Thus far, Sachse has lived up to the billing and is off to one of the best starts in program history.
Last season, the Mustangs suffered a number of close losses early on that put them behind the eight ball, and they were unable to recover, as missed the playoffs for the first time in four years.
Sachse has rewritten the script during the last month, winning a series of close contests, including a recent win over state-ranked Colleyville Heritage.
The Mustangs rolled to a 62-44 victory over South Garland on Tuesday, and with Naaman Forest’s win against Wylie, they find themselves alone in first playing going into the Christmas break.
Sachse features one of the best players in the district in senior point guard R.J. Chatman. A first-team all-district honoree last season, he averaged 16 points per game, while adding 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.
Chatman has picked up where he left off on the score sheet, but brings much more to the Mustangs with his intangibles and leadership.
Chatman is part of a strong senior class that includes Trey Wright, a second-team all-district pick last season, Jayden Lewis, Keyven Lewis and Carson Mcrae. Sachse has also gotten good contributions from junior Trae Moore and Daniel Gete.
Rowlett (3-2, 5-8)
The Eagles are in search of their first playoff berth since 2018 and were off to a good start before getting tripped up by Lakeview in Tuesday.
Still, Rowlett is in a tie fourth place in 9-6A, putting them in good position when the district slate resumes in January.
The Eagles graduated four all-district performers, but did return second-team senior Matthew Ellis, who posted a team-high 13.1 points, to go along with 6.1 boards and 2.2 steals per contest last season and has picked up where he left off.
Seniors Andre Polk, Elijah Jennings and Joseph Brocks have been steady, as have a trio of juniors in Devin Murray, Nehemiah Banks and Chris Crowe.
Wylie (4-1, 10-8)
The Pirates, the district runner-up a year ago, were picked to finish second in the TABC preseason 9-6A poll and were off to a strong start prior to getting tripped up by Naaman Forest on Tuesday to suffer their first district loss.
Senior Donaven Davis was a first-team all-district selection last season and senior Jackson Hinckley was an honorable mention pick.
Wylie has also gotten solid production from senior Chris Lewis, junior Jackson Rogers, sophomore Noah Mallory and Sean Carter.
Lakeview (2-2, 3-12)
The Patriots, who were picked to finish third in the TABC poll, had some early struggles, but have found better success with the start of 9-6A play, and they rallied from a big early deficit to knock off Rowlett on Tuesday to even its district record.
Lakeview graduated co-offensive player of the year Dallas Smith, but others have elevated their game, with seniors Abe Ibekaku and Aaron Taylor and juniors Tyree Sheffield, Julius Spencer and Levi Brady.
Naaman Forest (3-1, 3-9)
The Rangers, a playoff team last season, were slotted fourth in the TABC preseason poll and after a rough run through non-district play, picked up a big win over Wylie on Tuesday.
Part of the reason for the tough times early on was that Naaman Forest had holes to fill, including co-offensive player of the year Autavius Hobbs, defensive player of the year Justin Whitmore and co-newcomer of the year Markis Deal.
But the Rangers did return one of the most dynamic scorers in the district with senior Drealyn Mosley, who was selected to the first team last season.
Seniors Nigel Branscomb and Panashe Mangwiro have been solid and Naaman Forest has also gotten a boost from a pair of underclassmen with sophomore Cyruss Evans and freshman Jayden Parker.
Wylie East (3-2, 12-4)
The Raiders were somewhat of an unknown heading into the district season as the only new addition to 9-6A.
Wylie East got off to a strong start in non-district play, and while it has three wins over teams near the bottom of the standings, it will probably need to notch a couple of victories over teams ahead of them if it hopes to make a playoff push.
South Garland (1-4, 5-9)
The Titans have had some hard times since their big run a few years ago with current NBA standout Tyrese Maxey and Chris Harris.
But South Garland has shown promise with a trio of seniors in Jederris Carr, an all-district honorable mention pick last season, Brandon Nave and Daniel Smith.
North Garland (0-4, 2-11)
The Raiders hung around in the playoff race for a bulk of the season last year, but are in need of a turnaround after the break.
North Garland is a senior-laden team with Alex Yosia, Emmanuel Gibson, Bravenn Savage and Hayden Casco and has also gotten a boost from sophomore Stipano Yosia.
Garland (0-4, 1-7)
The Owls had a season to remember last year, rolling to an undefeated district championship and advancing all the way to the Class 6A Region II title game before falling to powerhouse Duncanville.
But it has been a different story so far this season after graduating four all-district performers, including 9-6A most valuable player Zuby Ejiofor, who has taken his talents to Kansas.
The cupboard is not bare, though, as second-team all-district senior Chuks Ejiofor is averaging 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, and also leads the team with 2.8 blocks and 2.0 assists per game.
Senior Colby House is off to a good start, tallying 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game and senior Kyrian Newton and junior Jayson Ward are also off to good starts.
