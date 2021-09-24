Rowlett and Sachse have waged some tense, down-to-the wire battles during the course of their rivalry.
Two years ago, the Mustangs were able to pull out a narrow 42-40 victory, with the Eagles returning the favor last season, edging out a 35-33 win.
Friday produced another memorable installment, though it had nothing to do with any late-game tension.
Sachse set a new rivalry record for points in a game, rolling up 34 in the opening quarter and going on to a 65-28 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
The Mustangs, who narrowed the gap in the all-time series to 11-7, improve to 3-2 overall and join Garland atop the 9-6A standings with a 2-0 record, while Rowlett falls to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in district.
It was not just the point output in the opening frame that was impressive, it was Sachse’s efficiency in finding the end zone.
Their five scoring drives in the first quarter took only nine plays to produce 34 points.
After a bad snap on an attempted punt set the Mustangs up in the Rowlett red zone after the game’s opening possession, Alex Orji converted on third down with a 9-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead.
It was the start of another big night for Orji, who completed 12-of -18 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns and added six carries for 39 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.
The Eagles tried to mount a counter on their next drive, quickly moving into Mustang territory, but back-to-back sacks by T.K. Burnley and Levi Shirley derailed that chance, forcing a turnover on downs, and the offense needed just one play to return to the end zone, as Orji hit Jamari Harts on a 63-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0.
A poor punt set Sachse up again in great field position later in the quarter and Luke Keefer reeled off a 20-yard touchdown run, and after Rowlett fumbled the ensuing kickoff, R.C. Reeves got into the act on a 14-yard scoring run to push it to 27-0.
The Eagles showed signs of life when Joseph Brocks took the next kickoff return back 76 yards to the house to get on the scoreboard, but the Mustangs again needed only two plays to respond, with Orji firing a beautifully-placed pass to the corner of the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown to Jhett Creel to give them a 34-7 advantage at the end of the quarter.
It was more of the same from that point, though Sachse did start putting together more methodical drives. They moved 62 yards in nine plays to start the second quarter, with Cam Gladney hauling in a 15-yard scoring strike from Orji.
After a terrific interception by defensive lineman Keeland Lemar, Alejandro Alvarado booted a 27-yard field goal to push the lead to 44-7.
The Eagles had done some good things offensively to that point, but had shot themselves in the foot. They finally put it all together on their next possession, moving 62 yards in seven plays, with Colton Yarbrough bulling in from one yard out to draw to within 44-14.
Rowlett simply had no answers for the Sachse offense, though, who quickly marched back down the field and Orji turned in a highlight-reel play when he hurdled a defender at the goal line on a 4-yard scoring run that made it 51-14 at halftime.
The Mustangs showed no signs of a letdown coming out of the locker room, as on the third play of the opening drive of the second half, Orji threw a short pass to Gladney and he turned on the jets to outrace the defense 63 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 58-14.
That would be the end of the night for many of the Sachse offensive starters, but there was no quit on the Rowlett sideline.
Late in the third quarter, the Eagles returned to the end zone when James Okolo hooked up with Trey Long on a 23-yard scoring strike.
Early in the fourth, Thomas Vandergriff recovered a Mustangs fumble and Okolo immediately found Yarbrough on a 29-yard touchdown pass to pull to within 58-28.
That was as close as it would get, though, as the Sachse defense slammed the door from that point and the offense tacked on one more score with back-up quarterback Pierce Foy hitting Kaliq Lockett in stride for a 25-yard touchdown pass to provide the final margin.
Rowlett has a short week ahead of it when it hosts Wylie on Thursday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium in a game that has huge potential playoff implications, while the Mustangs will be back in action on Friday with a road date against North Garland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.