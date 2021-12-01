The first month of the basketball season is more about improvement than wins and losses.
That still does not mean that teams do not care about what the scoreboard says.
Tuesday featured some mixed results for the Rowlett and Sachse basketball teams, with the Eagle boys and Mustang girls coming away with victories.
The Rowlett boys picked up steam as the night went on as they pulled away from Carrollton Creekview in a 74-43 victory.
Rowlett led by only four after the first quarter, but that would quickly change.
The Eagles outscored Creekview 45-16 during the middle two quarters to extend the advantage to 61-28 and were able to put it in cruise control from there.
Deshon Harris an Jeremiah Evans each tallied 14 points to lead a quartet of Rowlett players in double figures. Obie Jordan scored 12 points and Matthew Ellis added 10.
The Sachse boys were not as fortunate, as Lovejoy was able to claim a 57-36 victory on Tuesday.
The Mustangs trailed from the start, but were still within striking distance down 25-17 at halftime.
The Leopards took control in the third quarter, though, using a 22-9 run to blow it open and Sachse was unable to mount a late charge.
R.J. Chatman led the Mustangs with eight points, Andrew Dunnam had six and Trey Watkins and Carsom McRae each chipped in with five.
The Sachse girls opened a 29-18 halftime lead and then held Lewisville at arm’s length in the second half to earn a 50-41 victory
Rowlett hung tough for a while, but Lake Highlands was able to pull away for a 59-44 victory.
The Eagles were only down four at halftime at 27-23, but the Wildcats pushed the advantage to 10 at the end of three quarters and stayed in control throughout the fourth.
Riana Carter paced Rowlett with 15 points, while Jordan Myers and Makayla Johnson added nine and seven points, respectively.
All four teams will be in action this week at the Culwell Invitational.
The Sachse girls will host Mesquite in its opener at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, while Rowlett will take on Wylie East at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Culwell Center.
Each team will play at least three games, with the girls consolation championship slated for 6 p.m. Saturday at Sachse and the girls championship slated for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Culwell Center.
The Sachse boys draw Horn in the opening round at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Naaman Forest, with Rowlett taking on Allen at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Culwell Center.
The boys consolation final is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday at Naaman Forest, with the championship game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Culwell Center.
