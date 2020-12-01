This volleyball season will be remembered for a number of reason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Sachse will look back and think about its success on the court.
The Mustangs saved some of their best efforts for the right time as they advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2010 and just the third time in program history.
A first appearance in the regional championship match was not meant to be, though, as despite getting off to a strong start, undefeated Klein (25-0), the No. 1 team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, rallied for a 25-27, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18 victory in a 6A Region 2 semifinal game at Belton High School.
Sachse, who was ranked No. 18 in the last TGCA state poll, finishes the season with a 22-3 record.
Klein entered the match having only dropped one set all season long, but the Mustangs made that two when they outlasted them for a 27-25 win in the opening game.
But the Bearkats showed why they are worthy of that ranking from that point, responding to take the next three sets to end Sachse’s run.
Despite the disappointing end, there was plenty to celebrate for the 9-6A co-champions.
The Mustangs squared off with another state-ranked opponent in the regional quarterfinals, and they were able to take down No. 10 Mansfield in a 27-25, 25-19, 25-18 sweep.
Last Tuesday, Sachse had its backs against the wall after dropping the first game, but came back to earn a 25-27, 25-21, 25-10, 25-19 victory in a Class 6A area round playoff game at Waxahachie High School.
