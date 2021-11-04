The renewal of the Lake Ray Hubbard between Rowlett and Lakeview was defined for much of the night by stingy defense and offenses that repeatedly shot themselves in the foot.
Through 35 minutes, the two teams had combined for twice as many penalties (16) as points (8), with the Patriots clinging to a 6-2 lead.
But games can turn at any time, and during the final 13 minutes, each team delivered its share of big plays, turning the contest into a thriller.
The Eagles, who had less than 60 yards through three quarters, heated up late to rally from a 17-point deficit to cut it to 19-16 with 5:49 left.
Rowlett’s defense would give them two final chances, but Lakeview’s defense was also up to the challenge.
It came down to a final play, with the Eagles hoisting a Hail Mary pass near the end zone, but the ball fell into the hands of the Patriots’ A.J. Harris as time ticked off the clock to seal a 19-16 victory on Thursday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Rowlett (2-5 in 9-6A, 2-8 overall) saw its slim playoff hopes come to an end, as the final spot will now be filled by the winner of the North Garland/Wylie game, while Lakeview (2-5, 5-5) closes on a high note.
It was a frustrating three quarters for the Eagles, who had two long kickoff returns and four big gains in the passing game nullified by penalties, including a touchdown pass from James Okolo to Corey Kirkling.
That put Rowlett in long-yardage situations and the Patriots pounced, as they recorded eight sacks on the night.
The offense also transitioned through a change at quarterback, as Okolo, a starting wide receiver who had filled in under center for several games this season, took over for Andrew Ellison, who was making his first varsity start.
The Eagles defense, though, was largely able to match that effort, holding Lakeview to 104 yards in the first half.
It was actually a special teams miscue that opened the scoring, as the Patriots had a high snap sail over the punter’s head and through the back of the end zone for a safety to give Rowlett a 2-0 lead with 5:02 left in the first quarter.
The teams would combine for only five first downs for the remainder of the half, but one of those came early in the second quarter, when after a punt and an unsportsmanlike penalty, Lakeview quarterback Jonathan Hester II broke free for a 33-yard touchdown run to give them a 6-2 lead.
The defenses continued to control the game until late in the third quarter, when the Patriots used a series of big plays to seemingly take control.
Following an interception by Harris, Hester scrambled around and found Caylon Montgomery streaking across the middle of the field for a 65-yard touchdown to take a 13-2 lead with 1:02 left in the third quarter.
Lakeview rolled the dice with an onside kick and was rewarded when Savion Hunter recovered right at midfield.
Hunter was again in the middle of the action on the first play of the fourth quarter, hauling in a 56-yard scoring strike from Hester and it was suddenly 19-2 with 11:48 left.
Given the way the game had unfolded, that appeared to be an insurmountable advantage, but the Eagles had other ideas.
After recovering another attempted onside kick, Rowlett took advantage of the field position when Okolo threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Kirkling to cut the deficit to 19-9 with 9:05 left.
After forcing a quick punt, the Eagles special teams were all over it, blocking the attempt and taking over at the Lakeview 20-yard line.
Following a pass interference penalty, Okolo strolled into the end zone untouched for a 5-yard score to slice the lead to 19-16 with 5:49 left.
Rowlett had two more possessions in the waning minutes and gave itself a chance, driving into Patriots territory on both occasions, but a memorable comeback was not meant to be, as Lakeview was able to stop one fourth-down attempt and get the interception on the final play of the game to secure the victory.
