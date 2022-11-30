The 9-6A standings took on a relatively new look this past season with the addition of Wylie East.
That introduced another contender to the fold, and the Raiders did indeed factor into the playoff race, as tied with Wylie for second place.
There was also drama revolving around the fourth and final postseason spot, where Rowlett and Garland battled down to the wire.
The Eagles have been a perennial playoff team, having qualified in 24 of the last 25 years, whereas the Owls have had some ups and downs.
But this turned out to be Garland’s year, as after trailing Rowlett for much of the season, the Owls caught the Eagles with a victory on the final day of the regular season, and then secured the final playoff spot with a four-set victory in the play-in game.
While those storylines represented some changes, there was a familiar face sitting atop the standings.
Perhaps no local team has been as dominant as Sachse has in volleyball during the past two decades.
The Mustangs made the playoffs in their inaugural season in 2004 and were not finished there, as they made a run to the regional tournament.
Sachse won its first district championship in 2009 and entered this season having captured the title in nine consecutive seasons.
While there were shake-ups in other areas of the standings, there remained consistency at the top, where the Mustangs made it 10 a row.
Outside of a five-setter against Wylie, Sachse did not drop another set en route to a perfect 16-0 record and it extended its district winning streak to 36 victories in a row dating back to the 2020 season.
The Mustangs also advanced at least three rounds deep in the playoffs for the fourth straight year, where they were edged in five sets by Rockwall in the regional quarterfinals.
Therefore, it is little surprise that Sachse’s domination on the volleyball court extended to the 9-6A all-district team, where the Mustangs had eight players recognized and they captured four superlative awards.
Senior Macy Taylor, a four-time all-district honoree, received the highest honor for the second straight year as she was voted as the co-most valuable player alongside Wylie senior Trinity Blackwood.
Taylor led Sachse with 500 kills, an average of 4.0 per set. She also tied for the team with in digs with 3.2 per game, while adding 38 aces and 35 blocks.
Junior Favor Anyanwu was selected as the 9-6A offensive player of the year for the second straight season.
Anyanwu ranked second on the team with 3.7 kills per set, was one of the best defenders at the net in the area, tallying 122 blocks, and was also strong behind the service line with 40 aces.
Junior Scarlette Young was recognized as the district setter of the year.
In her first season as the team’s primary distributor, Young dished out 1,143 assists, an average of 9.1 per game. She was also a solid defender, with 1,8 digs per set and 36 blocks, she led the team with 53 blocks and even contributed at the net on offense with 92 kills.
Rikki Jones added another 9-6A coach of the year title to her resume. Jones is the only head coach Sachse has known since its inaugural campaign and has more 400 coaching wins with the Mustangs.
Sachse had two more players named to the first team with sophomore outside hitter Kaelynn Sims and senior libero Chi Tran.
Sims elevated her game, posting 2.5 kills per game while adding 62 blocks. Tran’s contributions came in the back, where she tied the team lead with 3.2 kills per set and also had 47 aces.
Senior middle blocker Hallie Hanks was named to the second team, as she recorded 91 kills and 74 blocks, while seniors Bailey Malone, Mackenzie Colwell and Whitney Cunningham were honorable mention selections.
Rowlett had five players named to the all-district team, highlighted by one first-team selection in junior libero Reese Davison.
Senior setter Meagan Anderson and sophomore outside hitter Alivia Cheatham were named to the second team, and junior Alana Carr and senior Madeline Levvis were honorable mention picks.
Garland captured one superlative award, as senior Nina Selders was tabbed the server of the year, and senior outside hitter Addison Palmer, who averaged 2.1 kills per game, and senior libero Keeley Williams, who recorded 2.2 digs per set, were named to the second team.
Among other Garland ISD athletes, North Garland senior middle blocker Avery Patterson was a first-team selection.
Patterson’s teammate, junior setter Athena Nguyen, was a second-team honoree.
Also making the second team were Lakeview sophomore middle blocker Juju Ogueri, Lakeview senior right side/setter Joya Graham, South Garland junior defensive specialist Alexiah Brown and Naaman Forest freshman setter Lana Phomphakdy.
9-6A Volleyball All-District Team
Co-Most Valuable Players
Macy Taylor Sr. Sachse
Trinity Blackwood Sr. Wylie
Offensive Player of the Year
Favor Anyanwu Jr. Sachse
Defensive Player of the Year
Lauren Morano Sr. Wylie
Setter of the Year
Scarlette Young Jr. Sachse
Blocker of the Year
Addison Achilles Jr. Wylie East
Server of the Year
Nina Selders Sr. Garland
Newcomer of the Year
Annie Tucker So. Wylie
Coach of the Year
Rikki Jones Sachse
First Team
Kaelynn Sims So. OH Sachse
Chi Tran Sr. L Sachse
Reese Davison Jr. L Rowlett
Karson Barclow So. OH Wylie
Addison Hinchley Jr. OH Wylie
Sadie Warren So. DS Wylie
Julia Hicks So. OH Wylie East
Erika Hernandez So. MB Wylie East
Charleigh Stevens Sr. OH Wylie East
Avery Patterson Sr. MB North Garland
Second Team
Hallie Hanks Sr. MB Sachse
Alivia Cheatham So. OH Rowlett
Meagan Anderson Sr. S Rowlett
Alexa Ossei Sr. MB Wylie
Baylor Rodgers Sr. S Wylie East
Jordyn Warcastar So. L Wylie East
Emma Blackstar Sr. S Wylie East
Athena Nguyen Jr. S North Garland
Juju Ogueri So. MB Lakeview
Joya Graham Sr. RS/S Lakeview
Addison Palmer Sr. OH Garland
Keeley Williams Sr. L Garland
Alexiah Brown Jr. DS South Garland
Lana Phomphakdy Fr. S Naaman Forest
Honorable Mention
Bailey Malone Sachse
Mackenzie Colwell Sachse
Whitney Cunningham Sachse
Alana Carr Rowlett
Madeline Levvis Rowlett
Emily Behrens Wylie
Taylor Johnson Wylie
Amy Hernandez Wylie East
Grace Achilles Wylie East
Allison Tran North Garland
Natalie Alrid North Garland
Ashley Layman North Garland
Amanda Moreno North Garland
Alliah Bell South Garland
Shanice Body South Garland
Brenda Blanco South Garland
Yarely Hernandez South Garland
Nikaria Allen Lakeview
Asia Graves Lakeview
Adiam Adhanom Naaman Forest
Jeriah Ellington-Preston Naaman Forest
Laci Archie Garland
Zoe Thunhurst Garland
Valeria Miranda Garland
Aisha Nwadei Garland
Samaria Anderson Garland
